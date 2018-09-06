NEG fails but the road to ruin still under construction

Last night your correspondent spoke to a small community group on the topic “The NEG: Road to Ruin”. The talk was scheduled while the NEG was on the table and although it is in the bin the situation is unchanged. The three objectives of the NEG are untouched:
Reliable power.
Cheaper power.
More renewable energy in the grid.
The message was that these objectives are incompatible. After about 10% of unreliable energy in the grid the system starts to go pear shaped in terms of price and reliability. That is approximately where we are at present and there is a heap of unreliable energy under construction and coming on line almost daily.
There is no conspiracy but yesterday the news emerged that there is a comprehensive study by some competent engineers and scientists to explain why that is the case. I have not seen the study and as of last night Jo Nova had not seen it either, still this is her report based on The Australian story yesterday. Not new, people have been saying this for years with Germany the canary in the coal mine. Not new, but maybe will become news and the punters will realise what is happening.
Unreliable “Wind and Other” energy was invisible 30 years ago and is now just visible as a contributor to the world’s energy supply. In some parts of the world like Australia it is accelerating its rate of growth. This is exciting for Green adepts but it is the road to ruin for the nation.
Just as a bonus, a few things about wind turbines that you wanted to know but were afraid to ask – as big as a bus up to 300 tons in the latest models, sitting on as much as a thousand tons of reinforced concrete. Etc.
From the comments, a comprehensive commentary on the cost and ineffectiveness of wind power in reducing emissions.
By way of an afterthought, on the subject of “renewable”.
Wind turbine blades are not recyclable – they are all headed for landfill.
There is little to no reuse of wind turbine concrete foundations, in part because the new one is always larger than the one it replaces and probably also therefore spaced further from its neighbours. Each of those foundations is going to stay right where they are, for centuries.
Solar panels are essentially not recyclable – the metal bits are, but not the glass, unless perhaps downcycled as crushed glass. Globally, that means millions of tonnes of sheet glass annually and sheet glass is not the preferred input to the crushers, because of materials handling and safety issues.
Lithium is essentially unrecoverable from batteries, because the energy cost is more than newly mined metal. The exceptions seem to be a single place in Europe and one in USA, both essentially vanity projects running on OPM, raised either through taxes or regulation+fee.
There goes the clean, green part of the message.
Is it too much to ask those who claim that nuclear power doesn’t manage its waste to clean up after themselves and/or to cease using the term “renewable energy” to describe intermittent, unreliable solar and wind power?
In the audience at my talk was a man who spent 30 years in the NSW Electricity Commission through the 80s into the new millennium. He was on the finance side with an amazing tale of the financing of the new power stations when the government took responsibility from the early private operators. The Loans Council would not approve the expenditure so they engaged private investors to get the money from overseas. But we digress.
He is also up to date on the science and engineering side although that was not his responsibility. He is a foundation member of the Five Dock Climate Realists.
He explained that emissions cannot be reduced by increasing the supply of unreliable energy because there has to be enough hydrocarbon capacity to provide all the demand on the occasions when there is no sun and little or no wind. So to maintain reliability we are committed to dual supply systems which can only double the costs and besides the coal-fired stations have to keep burning coal – the “spinning reserve” – even when they are not producing power. Hence almost no reduction in emissions. See the German experience.
In the real world, long before we have 50% of RE the coal-fired stations will be driven out of business or weird and wonderful rescue schemes will have to be implemented to save them.
I watched Skynews last night and the topic was that Pacific Island conference. The Australian minister interviewed struck me as an unsuitable candidate for the role of a Christmas tree decoration of the illuminating type. Devotion to the liturgy of climate change is obvious and sincere, something I noticed almost a decade ago (has it been that long) when I was editor of AIG News and organised a debate between Prof Plimer and an Al Gore representative in Perth.
Even then the sincere devotion to the climate change belief was obvious among the university students, under and post graduate.
The cause? Not knowing how humans think, but being expert in the skill of recitation or regurgitation of inculcated dogma.
Religion in other words.
Our township is replete with greenfilth and they want the entire town to be run on renewables, mainly solar, as promoted by our local solar business. Yet the same people complain about poor internet, NBN especially, but little do they realise that this intermittent internet is excellent practice for intermittent electricity, once Australia goes full Green insanity.
From what I’ve previously read, I always thought that the NEG was all about reliability of supply, renewable energy, and Paris emissions.
Cheaper power was perhaps a “desirable” outcome, not an “essential” objective.
Singleton Engineer,
You may be able to clarify my musings on maintenance. A state-scale power plant, like, say, Liddell, is constructed to have a serviceable life of x decades. Such a plant will have more than one generating unit. Included in the expected lifetime, I presume, will be a maintenance schedule, such that units of the plant will go through a shutdown every n years for maintenance to preserve and restore efficiency. Trivial bits and pieces around the pant and its connections to the grid will be maintained and repaired as necessary on-site. An important point about this is that everything is on the one site. All of the power generated goes down one set of transmission lines to its access point to the grid.
By comparison, a solar farm has thousands of “generators” and all of their transmission apparatus, culminating, I suppose, in a single output. Each of these would have expected efficiency vs age characteristics, including the age at which they are expected to become virtually useless. With thousands of these things, the rate of loss of efficiency and of outright failure would be normally distributed. How do you manage maintenance as the failures and losses start to climb towards the mean?
In the summer of 2014/5, a violent hailstorm cut a swathe across Brisbane. Re-roofers, solar panellers and glaziers were very busy for many months. Such severe storms happen relatively frequently. How long are you off-grid when one of these goes over your solar farm?
Similar considerations apply to wind farms. The burn-outs, blade and tower failures, not to mention the frequency with which individual mills have their blades feathered while their neighbours turn, indicate that preventative maintenance is inadequate, at the least. This is true irrespective of how small the percentage of catastrophic failures is.
What would the situation be without subsidies?
To state the beedin’ obvious: We’d still have reliable, affordable electrical power.
Australia, New Zealand and Pacific nations have signed a declaration highlighting climate change as “the single greatest threat” to Pacific people, while island nations called on the United States to return to the Paris agreement.
The communique was signed at the end of the Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru, attended by large and small island states as well as New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-05/australia-and-pacific-nations-sign-climate-security-declaration/10204422?section=world&smid=radioaustralia-Twitter_Organic&WT.tsrc=Twitter_Organic&sf196986191=1
Meanwhile, German coalition negotiators agree to scrap 2020 climate target – sources
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-germany-politics/german-parties-agree-to-scrap-2020-climate-target-sources-idUKKBN1EX0OW?il=0
Meanwhile … Sept. 5 2018: BERLIN — German news agency dpa is reporting that hundreds of police have entered a forest that protesters are trying to stop from being chopped down for a coal mine.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/germany-hambach-forest-rwe-coal-mine-expansion-environmentalist-protests/
Why & who cares what others think if Australia dumps the Paris agreement?
I’m amused that the guy hosting the climapalooza is that nice Mr Bainimarama coup leader extraordinaire.
Sounds like he has a new gig as a climate coup leader.
Governments ‘not ready’ for Poland climate change talks: Fiji PM (4 Sep)