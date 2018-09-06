NEG fails but the road to ruin still under construction

Last night your correspondent spoke to a small community group on the topic “The NEG: Road to Ruin”. The talk was scheduled while the NEG was on the table and although it is in the bin the situation is unchanged. The three objectives of the NEG are untouched:

Reliable power.

Cheaper power.

More renewable energy in the grid.

The message was that these objectives are incompatible. After about 10% of unreliable energy in the grid the system starts to go pear shaped in terms of price and reliability. That is approximately where we are at present and there is a heap of unreliable energy under construction and coming on line almost daily.

There is no conspiracy but yesterday the news emerged that there is a comprehensive study by some competent engineers and scientists to explain why that is the case. I have not seen the study and as of last night Jo Nova had not seen it either, still this is her report based on The Australian story yesterday. Not new, people have been saying this for years with Germany the canary in the coal mine. Not new, but maybe will become news and the punters will realise what is happening.

Unreliable “Wind and Other” energy was invisible 30 years ago and is now just visible as a contributor to the world’s energy supply. In some parts of the world like Australia it is accelerating its rate of growth. This is exciting for Green adepts but it is the road to ruin for the nation.

Just as a bonus, a few things about wind turbines that you wanted to know but were afraid to ask – as big as a bus up to 300 tons in the latest models, sitting on as much as a thousand tons of reinforced concrete. Etc.

From the comments, a comprehensive commentary on the cost and ineffectiveness of wind power in reducing emissions.