The decline of a nation

This is not a joke. Perhaps Julia Gillard consulted on this, but there is no evidence of it. But hot from London, the UK Government:
has ordered a review of the law following calls for misogyny to be considered a hate crime.
The legal system is so special and sophisticated in the UK that police and prosecutors will be able to read the minds of those accused to know whether a crime is a “hate crime” or just an ordinary “crime”.
Here is an opportunity for the Australian Human Rights Commission. There are no high profile 18c cases running at the moment. Business development has been quiet since Tim Soutphommasane retired. Perhaps it is time for them to think laterally and to do their business development a different way; to campaign for similar anti-misogyny legislation in Australia and a new Anti-Misogyny Commissioner. With the requisite budget and staff enhancement of course.
Is forcing your four wives to wear big black bags misogyny?
Just asking.
Be careful what you wish for even, or especially, in jest.
We need to stop this piecemeal approach to enforcing social justice and preventing any risk of any member of an oppressed group being offended.
We need a new all purpose crime of “wrongthink”, defined flexibly enough to stop wrongthinkers from weaselling out of punishment just because no-one had previously identified their particular thoughts as wrongful.
You know it makes sense.
Acid attacks, knife attacks and car attacks are just too difficult to manage, thought crimes are much easier as they only involve one group of people and they are all guilty by default.
Theresa May and her so-called “Conservative” party continue to dismay and gravely disappoint. Like the Turnbull Labor-lite Libs they no longer believe in their party’s principles.
Divorce settlements and abortion are hate crimes and should be outlawed.
I would’ve thought upskirting was motivated by everything but misogyny.
However, you would be a victim of a hate crime if someone sent you an upskirt of Mz Frazer.
This seems to be the M.O. of wet conservatives when they face opposition in the media. ted heath was the same.
Michael Palin put his finger on the problem in Roger of the Raj, one of the Ripping Yarns series. The head of a British raj family was keen to be nice to the poor and the natives. At one point when the household is being attacked by rebels he laments that all could be solved if” we only go and be kind to them”.
This is the cry of the modern wet conservative: ”lets go and be kind to them”. They think that this will get them more votes from the plebs. Of course it doesn’t. What it does is alienante many people on the right, who stay home or vote independent. More importantly it doisheartens the producers and innovators in the country who realise that the government just wants to make things more difficult for them and too bloody easy for the shirkers.
On the contrary, this is exactly what I expected.
We need to strongly advocate for a reform of the legal system that will reverse the long march through the judiciary.
Even if unsuccessful, there is value in making it clear to the Left that this prospect is very much “on the cards”.
They write these laws thinking their own judges will interpret them.
But after such a reform, a judge they don’t own might interpret these laws differently. And they themselves may be prosecuted under them.
And that future trial may be for acts they are committing today, or for acts they have already committed.
The principle against retrospective laws won’t help them then, because the laws won’t have changed; only the judges.
We must use this notion to scare them.
Misogyny is a possible motivation for a criminal offence against a woman. Do the Brits intend to make the motivation the crime, even in the absence of the offence against the person?
The whole notion of “hate crime” is Orwellian and evil.
Who gets to define “misogyny”?
Will merely disagreeing with a woman or criticising her land you in trouble with the Orwellian thought police?
And what about misandry, par for the course for feminazis?