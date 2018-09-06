The decline of a nation

This is not a joke. Perhaps Julia Gillard consulted on this, but there is no evidence of it. But hot from London, the UK Government:

has ordered a review of the law following calls for misogyny to be considered a hate crime.

The legal system is so special and sophisticated in the UK that police and prosecutors will be able to read the minds of those accused to know whether a crime is a “hate crime” or just an ordinary “crime”.

Here is an opportunity for the Australian Human Rights Commission. There are no high profile 18c cases running at the moment. Business development has been quiet since Tim Soutphommasane retired. Perhaps it is time for them to think laterally and to do their business development a different way; to campaign for similar anti-misogyny legislation in Australia and a new Anti-Misogyny Commissioner. With the requisite budget and staff enhancement of course.

