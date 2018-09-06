The Australian continues to have a useful dialogue on the future of the Australia Superannuation system.

Last week, Adam Creighton wrote a fantastic piece arguing for the end to compulsory superannuation (voluntary fine, but not compulsory).

This wee, Ticky Fullerton wrote another great piece about the shift of capital from the retail superannuation system to the industry superannuation system. In this piece though, Fullerton quotes Brett Himbury, CEO of IFM which apparently has more than $100 billion of funds under management globally.

It is this quote from Himbury that caught Spartacus’ eye:

Unions exist to look after the rights of workers, including superannuation funds. Their motivation is pure.

Emphasis is Spartacus’.

It’s one thing to ingratiate oneself with one’s key stakeholders but another to demonstrate delusion. Their (unions) motivations are pure! Yeah right. The conga line forms to the left.

