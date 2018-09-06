Their motivation is pure

Posted on 11:41 am, September 6, 2018 by I am Spartacus

The Australian continues to have a useful dialogue on the future of the Australia Superannuation system.

Last week, Adam Creighton wrote a fantastic piece arguing for the end to compulsory superannuation (voluntary fine, but not compulsory).

This wee, Ticky Fullerton wrote another great piece about the shift of capital from the retail superannuation system to the industry superannuation system.  In this piece though, Fullerton quotes Brett Himbury, CEO of IFM which apparently has more than $100 billion of funds under management globally.

It is this quote from Himbury that caught Spartacus’ eye:

Unions exist to look after the rights of workers, including superannuation funds. Their motivation is pure.

Emphasis is Spartacus’.

It’s one thing to ingratiate oneself with one’s key stakeholders but another to demonstrate delusion.  Their (unions) motivations are pure!  Yeah right.  The conga line forms to the left.

2 Responses to Their motivation is pure

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2810624, posted on September 6, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Unions exist to look after the rights of workers, including superannuation funds. Their motivation is pure.

    Their motivation IS pure.
    Pure Marxist.

  2. Exit Stage Right
    #2810644, posted on September 6, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Trade unions should not be allowed anywhere near other peoples money. Why do we allow this theft to continue? Answer: Because this jellybacked Government is shit scared of offending the unions, case in point being the lack of action on the Trade Union Royal Commission.

