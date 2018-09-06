Trump doing good for Africa

The Trump administration will support electrification in Africa using coal, reversing the previous US position and also the policy of the World Bank and the IMF.

The African Development Bank (ADB) is set to back coal-fired projects in Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal in a departure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) policy, which has a ban on fossil fuels. President Donald Trump has voiced his concern over the World Bank and IMF ban and pledged to change the policy. The United States is the largest contributor to both organisations and is also on the board of the African Development Bank.

More helpful than green virtue-signalling. People in the Third World need real power. See the debacle when Greenpeace fired up an Indian village with solar power. Result, a riot demanding real power!

Slogans such as “Hamen nakli nahin, asli bijli chahiye (We do not want artificial energy, give us the real one,)” greeted former Chief minister Nitish Kumar, as he went to the village to see how the long forgotten region, devoid of electricity since 1981, looked after dusk. Nitish who was happy to see the metamorphosis of the village, with its houses and streets illuminated with the two-week old 100-kW micro-grid installed at a cost of Rs 3 crore, was met by village youngsters carrying placards demanding “real source of energy”, and “not the fake solar powered” one. Though the former chief minister tried to put up a brave front, asserting how the inexhaustible solar power would become the main source of energy in the future, he eventually promised the villagers that “real electricity” would be provided to them shortly. The last time Dharnai got electricity was at the height of Maoist violence in 1981. The power supply to the village got snapped after a transformer installed in the village got burnt. The cables were also subsequently stolen away. Since then, its residents lived in perennial darkness.