No he isn’t

This is Cory Booker, Democratic US Senator from New Jersey.

Anyone who follows US politics knows that Booker is a dumb arse.

Anyone who has followed the Senate confirmation hearings for the Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, can actually see Booker’s dumb arsery.

But for sure, Booker is not Spartacus. I am Spartacus. Don’t believe Booker here.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com