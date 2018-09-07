This is why Trump won

The AFR have republished the anonymous “Senior White House Official” oped from the New York Times.

This paragraph stood out for me.

This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.

Yes. Indeed. That is why the electorate voted for person whose motto was “drain the swamp”.

SK STEVE KATES ADD-ON – NOT SINCLAIR: I didn’t want to start a second thread on this same topic, but I was going to link to the NYT article in the AFR, but also mention the AFR’s editorial titled, “ScoMo must have a crack at real economic reform”. So let me just note that there is a “resistance” here in Australia as well, some of it in the public service, if you will pardon the expression, and some even within the Liberals’ own party room. The words “economic reform” are a platitude; even the folks in Venezuela began with the promise of “economic reform”. The “resistance” in PDT’s administration are holdovers from Obama, who never once had the economy reach even three percent growth. So let me just add this from Breitbart.

For the first time since those passenger planes hit the World Trade Center 17 long years ago, Trump has at long last returned America to peace and prosperity… Something so rare, no one under the age of 30 even remembers what it’s like. Well, let me tell you, I remember peace and prosperity, I recognize it when I see it, I see it now, and it is glorious and long overdue and hard-earned, and the guy who deserves the most credit for delivering it — all I can say is God bless his style, and goddamn the hysterics trying to gaslight me into caring about anything other than the substance his style delivers.

I have the same attitude to Scott Morrison. He seems to have the right instincts and would like to do the kinds of things I want done here. But there is resistance at every turn. For all that, he likes coal-driven energy, wants to limit the power of unions, seeks to balance the budget and add momentum to private sector activity by cutting regulations and other artificial impedements. You wouldn’t get any of that from our erstwhile PM and you certainly won’t get it if Labor wins the next election.