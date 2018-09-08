“Bullying” is the very essence of the political process

From A Snowflake’s Guide to Politics. See if you can see a pattern.
Here is the first definition of “arm twisting” that comes up on Google. It’s from The Cambridge Dictionary:
behaviour in which you try to make someone do something by threats or by persuading them forcefully:
The vote was won only as the result of much arm-twisting by the government.
Here’s the second, from Merriam-Webster:
Definition of arm-twisting: the use of direct personal pressure in order to achieve a desired end
for all the arm-twisting, the … vote on the measure was unexpectedly tight
—Newsweek
Here is the third, from The Free Dictionary:
arm-twisting
arm-twist·ing(ärm′twĭs′tĭng)
n. Informal
The use of personal or political pressure in an effort to persuade or to gain support.
You know the line: if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. That’s part of what politics is all about, and when it comes right down to it, it is almost everything that politics is all about.
And it’s always the same ‘ones’ that complain about bullying when they don’t get their way.
The idea that all behaviours are valid in all domains is part of the leftist / feminist / SJW canon. They literally cannot understand that their feelings are not a valid way of comparing methods and outcomes.
Scratch a “libertarian”, and at heart you will always find an authoritarian. Classical liberals don’t care about anyone but themselves.
Back in the day, bullying was what happened to kids not adults.
Our society has become infantalised in the last few decades.
Poor old Monty. That Chinese burn in Form 1 scarred him for life.