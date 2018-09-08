“Bullying” is the very essence of the political process

From A Snowflake’s Guide to Politics. See if you can see a pattern.

Here is the first definition of “arm twisting” that comes up on Google. It’s from The Cambridge Dictionary:

arm-twisting noun [ U ] UK ​ /ˈɑːmˌtwɪs.tɪŋ/ US ​ /ˈɑːrmˌtwɪs.tɪŋ/​ behaviour in which you try to make someone do something by threats or by persuading them forcefully: The vote was won only as the result of much arm-twisting by the government.

Here’s the second, from Merriam-Webster:

arm-twisting noun arm-twist·ing \ -ˌtwis-tiŋ \ Definition of arm-twisting: the use of direct personal pressure in order to achieve a desired end for all the arm-twisting, the … vote on the measure was unexpectedly tight —Newsweek

Here is the third, from The Free Dictionary:

arm-twisting arm-twist·ing (ärm′twĭs′tĭng) n. Informal The use of personal or political pressure in an effort to persuade or to gain support.

You know the line: if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. That’s part of what politics is all about, and when it comes right down to it, it is almost everything that politics is all about.