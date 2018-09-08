Liberty Quote
The biggest threat to our democracies is not political debate, nor is it public dissent.— Geert Wilders
-
Recent Comments
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Riccardo Bosi on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Adam on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- struth on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- struth on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Adam on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- struth on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- struth on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- struth on This is why Trump won
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- The word according to Jock
- This is why Trump won
- Mighty Power Rangers
- No he isn’t
- Three in a row
- The decline of a nation
- Trump doing good for Africa
- You know you live in a police state when …
- Keeping up with the outrage du jour
- Their motivation is pure
- NEG fails but the road to ruin still under construction
- Such beautiful prose
- Casualties of War
- Five months and a new job title
- The American media cannot stop lying
- Wednesday Forum: September 5, 2018
- Sanctimony at its highest level
- Deirdre McCloskey on admiring entrepreneurs
- Just in case the evidence mattered
- Who is providing advice to the PM on power?
- Roundup from the Global Warming Policy Forum
- Q&A Forum: September 3, 2018
- Get your I Support Global Warming stickers!
- Monday Forum: September 3, 2018
- Green fraud in the Snowy
- The first fair and deliberate exchange in world history
- Workers need a pay rise and are therefore determined never to get one
- Open Forum: September 1, 2018
- The lunatics HAVE taken over the asylum
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: September 8, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hi!
Time for bed.
3
Dammit missed the top spot
Build that wall: Arizona rancher supports Trump’s campaign by sharing a 25-minute video of armed immigrants sneaking across his property into the US
I am the Resistance inside this thread.
Top ten. First time ever.
Resistance is useless. Sorry m0nty – couldn’t resist
Kudlow: Job gains, wage growth show Trump’s ‘economic boom continues’
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/07/kudlow-job-gains-wage-growth-show-trumps-economic-boom-continues.html
Battleground London: Street by street, map reveals the territories of the capital’s 200-plus gangs as violence in the capital spirals
Exposed: EU & Spain complicit in Europe’s new migration catastrophe
Spain has become the number one destination for migrants coming into Europe in 2018, overtaking Italy and Greece after it elected a socialist Government who has relaxed Spanish border policy.
This year Spain has taken in over 34,000 migrants compared to just 20,000 in both Italy and Greece, according to the UN Refugee Agency, this is over 4,000 more migrants entering Spain than in the entirety of 2017.
Ceuta is a Spanish enclave in Morocco where almost 2,000 migrants have entered the small city this year.
Westmonster visited Ceuta and spoke to local politicians from a new anti-mass migration party in Spain called Vox.
One Vox member who works in the local Port, Juan Manuel Aguiar Moreno, explained the tactics used by migrants as they use “corrosive liquids, box with excrement inside to throw to the police, flamethrowers”.
He continued: “the police have direct orders from the Government, please don’t use the violence if anyone jumps no problem you only try to catch… but if you are receiving attack a direct attack… you need to use minimum defence to your life.”
Some smooth house tunes for the late late late hours.
Which comes to you from this week’s Friday hawt chicks & links thread.
As we have been discussing over in Sinc’s other thread, seeing as inflation is also 2.9% in the US right now, this is actually nothing to crow about at all. Unless you are mathematically illiterate, that is.
Comedy, 2018 style:
Samantha Bee Launches Midterm Elections Mobile App Months After Calling Trump’s Daughter ‘C*nt’
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/09/06/samantha-bee-launches-midterm-elections-mobile-app/
Yes Monty, no doubt the Federal Reserve will ignore the wage growth figures.
Tesla in free fall after video of Musk smoking pot emerges.
He’s gone mad.
5 goal margin.
In general play it should have resulted in a 10-12 goal belting.
The dream-team midfield … Ablett gave off about five hospital handballs to avoid contact, Selwood lost his rag bigtime and Dangerfield failed to finish at critical times.
3 million dollars worth of nothing.
Tesla going to zero. Don’t tell JC.
Tesla and Nike announce merger.
Electric shoes.
No idea.
Tesla announces deal with Twitter to disable your car if you tweet politically incorrectly
You are the comic relief, the idiocy, the raging dumb. Don’t imagine for even a second that your pixels count for anything.
Sounds like a conversation between Monty’s fat arse and his underwear.
BHO is going full trumptard.
Am in Sibiu. Romania surprises me. ‘German/Saxon’ Romania is as far away from ‘Borat Romania’ as you can get. Some Roma around though Romania is fun, good food and cheap as chips.
The socialist government was not elected in Spain, it was installed in a coup d’etat by the EU political-media elites.
Nick
#2811715, posted on September 8, 2018 at 2:44 am
Am in Sibiu. Romania surprises me. ‘German/Saxon’ Romania is as far away from ‘Borat Romania’ as you can get. Some Roma around though Romania is fun, good food and cheap as chips.
Géza II of Hungary established the town in around 1185 with Saxons from the area of today’s Luxembourg.
Sadly, while in 1977 they were still about 20% of the population, today they comprise less than 5%
A great city, Nagyszebes in Hungarian. Hardly any Hungarians there now.
Rickard rules! It’s dinner time here. We’ve finished our swim, showered and sat in the sun by the pool for a while, as the weather has perked up again. Took a tourist boat down the Lot River today from Saint-Cirq-Lapopie near where we are staying. It was voted France’s most loved village in 2012 and thus is absolutely crawling with tourists, even though it is now shoulder season. It perches strong footed on the highest clifftop, beside a ruined fortress which is still climable (we did it), and all named after an unknonw C7th Saint called St. Cyr, the sort of unknown Saint who regularly popped up in the 5th to the 7th century at very ancient ritual sites, such as this must have been, as happened also Rocamadour. It is a gorgeous old medieval (c13th on) town these days, with a towering cliff-edge church rebuilt in grand style after the 100 years war to declare all’s well again. Very beautiful scenery on the river, and fun at the lochs.
Mark A, plenty of Hungarian influence around in Transylvania still, more langos and language though lol. I’d rate the Saxon influence as far more dominant than the Hungarian at present in places such as Sibiu/Hermannstadt.
Nick
#2811723, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:10 am
Mark A, plenty of Hungarian influence around in Transylvania still, more langos and language though lol. I’d rate the Saxon influence as far more dominant than the Hungarian at present in places such as Sibiu/Hermannstadt.
Hermannstadt. although, established in, the then Hungary, along with a few other cities were uniquely German in all respect.
Having Hungarians in what was Hungarian territory, for more than a millennia, is hardly surprising.
Despite what the historical revisionists try to present as facts. Victors in wars are always well rewarded.
Nothing new in that.
Mark A, yet they all get along. Having a common enemy in the Turks has helped. Sibiu is a gem.
Nick
#2811726, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:24 am
Mark A, yet they all get along. Having a common enemy in the Turks has helped. Sibiu is a gem.
Yup, you have to get along to get along.
True blue here BTW, just working here in Europe and getting to know the history of the natives’.
Love the place.
Mark A, have you tried the Tuica/Palinka that’s made by locals ? Puts hairs on your chest 🙂
You two make me sick.
Swanning about Europe like that and letting us all know what you’re doing.
You get back here and be miserable like the rest of us.
Bloody Lizzie can come home too whenever she likes.
Struth, if it’s any consolation, I’ll need to go on a diet when I get back.
Mark Knight.
Larry Pickering.
Paul Zanetti #1.
Nick
#2811728, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:35 am
Mark A, have you tried the Tuica/Palinka that’s made by locals ? Puts hairs on your chest 🙂
I did Nick, but I have to admit when it comes to Palinka I’m a wuss. It takes the hair off your chest in my opinion.
I like Brandy, or Cognac when I feel rich, and I thought that was hard liquor.
Compared to proper Palinka it’s like lolly water.
The best Pálinka I had was the Apricot one, beautiful, full of flavour.
It’s surprising that they allow it to be distilled here in Hungary for private consumption, to the chagrin of the EU commission.
As you can see alcohol is freely available in Europe and I can’t see any more drunks that in OZ, prolly less.
Paul Zanetti #2.
Technology.I have strirred in bed and decided to check for Tom’s cartoons.Laying here in the dark and with this little phone communicating with people on the other side of the world and don’t even wake Mrs Struth.I am remembering the phone home adverts with wo gs crying while the song Memories played in the background , as they phoned Italy and said a quick bonjorno to their relatives.Probably saved up for a year to afford it.
Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco.
Nick,
Let me know if you get up to Holland. Would be good to catch up again.
Ben Garrison #1.
Sorry to break up the flow of your toons’ Tom.
Ben Garrison #2.
Chip Bok.
Hi Adam, thanks, I’d like that, unfortunately not this trip it would seem. I hope Holland is going well for you.
Would you agree that there is less freedom in Australia than Europe generally?
Yes the EU have bought in some crazy shit but all up with autobahns and alcohol sold anywhere even Roadhouses, and without photo ID as required in the NT plus, shock horror, people ride push bikes without helmets and vape!
Love the sea level rise cartoon Tom.
Struth, decent full strength beer served in glass and people smoking at will!
struth
#2811746, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:00 am
Would you agree that there is less freedom in Australia than Europe generally?
Definitely, struth.
Since the mid seventies it was all downhill but we didn’t see it happening.
Boiling frog.
Whitlam?
It’s happening quick here now.
The power will be off a fair bit this summer.
Hard to believe.
They are already preparing people for it with television adds in SA.
struth
#2811749, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:14 am
It’s happening quick here now.
The power will be off a fair bit this summer.
Hard to believe.
They are already preparing people for it with television adds in SA.
Only a few years ago, when energy production came up, I boasted to my overseas colleagues of our near inexhaustible coal reserves. How sad it is that we turned our back on it.
And here I’m am helping the euroweenies to mine thousands of tons of coal daily under much harder conditions than what we have in Aus.
And it’s still profitable!
Hi Adam, thanks, I’d like that, unfortunately not this trip it would seem. I hope Holland is going well for you.
Bugger. Let me know for next time and have a good trip. Also, Holland going very nicely.
Would you agree that there is less freedom in Australia than Europe generally?
Struth,
There is no comparison really. Australia is so under the thumb and yet the majority of people reckon they’re just bonza. The proverbial boiling frog. Holland is a complete breath of fresh air. Best move I ever made.
We purchased a nice house in the center of a lovely town and our back garden is directly on a main river. Under 300K local money. 30 minute drive from the center of Amsterdam. I’ve never owned a house before. Never had a chance in Australia.
BOOK EARLY – BOOK OFTEN
The Bellevue Hill Branch of the Liberal Party invites you to – The Eastern Suburbs Conservative Forum – to enjoy a Special Interest Night – and Panel Discussion with:
Tony Abbott MP,
Andrew Hastie MP,
Senator Jim Molan,
Craig Kellie MP, and
Riccardo Bosi.
The subject is:
Back from the Brink… Saving Australia from the Left’s Agenda
See the flyer for booking details and remember to RSVP as seating is limited.
Date: Friday 19th October, 2018
Time: 6:30PM-8:00PM
Sharp start at 7:00PM
Address: 50The Juniors Maroubra
946 Anzac Parade cnr Haig St, Maroubra,
Parking opposite
Regards,
Susan Shaw
President
Bellevue Hill Branch
Kultural Marxists out in force for internationalist marxism
Police enact special powers as anti-right protesters and footy fans swarm CBD
Leftoids dumber than dogshit
“Nigel Farage you can’t hide we can see your Nazi side” and “Nazis are racist, Muslims are not” are among the chants being yelled.
The Obama reckoning must be getting close
‘Time to restore sanity’: Obama accuses Trump of ‘abuses of power’