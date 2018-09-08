Open Forum: September 8, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, September 8, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

59 Responses to Open Forum: September 8, 2018

  4. Mark A
    #2811686, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Dammit missed the top spot

  6. m0nty
    #2811688, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:08 am

    I am the Resistance inside this thread.

  7. Damienski
    #2811689, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Top ten. First time ever.

  8. Damienski
    #2811691, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Resistance is useless. Sorry m0nty – couldn’t resist

  9. mh
    #2811694, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Kudlow: Job gains, wage growth show Trump’s ‘economic boom continues’

    White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is extremely optimistic about the U.S. economy.

    “The economic boom continues,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Friday, citing the August jobs report and the month’s wage gain data. “It’s the big story of 2018.”

    The August jobs report came in above expectations Friday. The U.S. economy created 201,000 nonfarm payroll jobs for the month versus the 191,000 estimate from economists surveyed by Reuters. Average hourly earnings rose 2.9 percent for the month on an annualized basis, the highest since April 2009.

    Kudlow also referenced other recent reports as evidence for the strong economy.

    “Wages are rising very very well. This is great stuff. And it’s widespread,” he said. “ISM manufacturing BOOM! ISM services BOOM! There is no let up to this. Consumer spending, we’re probably emerging into a capital goods boom right now … This is the take-off.”

    Last month, the government said GDP grew at a 4.2 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, the fastest pace in nearly four years.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/07/kudlow-job-gains-wage-growth-show-trumps-economic-boom-continues.html

  11. zyconoclast
    #2811696, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Exposed: EU & Spain complicit in Europe’s new migration catastrophe

    Spain has become the number one destination for migrants coming into Europe in 2018, overtaking Italy and Greece after it elected a socialist Government who has relaxed Spanish border policy.

    This year Spain has taken in over 34,000 migrants compared to just 20,000 in both Italy and Greece, according to the UN Refugee Agency, this is over 4,000 more migrants entering Spain than in the entirety of 2017.

    Ceuta is a Spanish enclave in Morocco where almost 2,000 migrants have entered the small city this year.

    Westmonster visited Ceuta and spoke to local politicians from a new anti-mass migration party in Spain called Vox.

    One Vox member who works in the local Port, Juan Manuel Aguiar Moreno, explained the tactics used by migrants as they use “corrosive liquids, box with excrement inside to throw to the police, flamethrowers”.

    He continued: “the police have direct orders from the Government, please don’t use the violence if anyone jumps no problem you only try to catch… but if you are receiving attack a direct attack… you need to use minimum defence to your life.”

  12. Adam
    #2811697, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Some smooth house tunes for the late late late hours.

  14. m0nty
    #2811699, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Average hourly earnings rose 2.9 percent for the month on an annualized basis, the highest since April 2009.

    As we have been discussing over in Sinc’s other thread, seeing as inflation is also 2.9% in the US right now, this is actually nothing to crow about at all. Unless you are mathematically illiterate, that is.

  15. mh
    #2811701, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Comedy, 2018 style:

    Samantha Bee Launches Midterm Elections Mobile App Months After Calling Trump’s Daughter ‘C*nt’

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/09/06/samantha-bee-launches-midterm-elections-mobile-app/

  16. mh
    #2811702, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Yes Monty, no doubt the Federal Reserve will ignore the wage growth figures.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2811703, posted on September 8, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Tesla in free fall after video of Musk smoking pot emerges.

    He’s gone mad.

  18. Leigh Lowe
    #2811706, posted on September 8, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Tom

    #2811642, posted on September 7, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    As I predicted, the Geelong Amateurs have no reason to win because there are no consequences for losing. Go Dees.

    5 goal margin.
    In general play it should have resulted in a 10-12 goal belting.
    The dream-team midfield … Ablett gave off about five hospital handballs to avoid contact, Selwood lost his rag bigtime and Dangerfield failed to finish at critical times.
    3 million dollars worth of nothing.

  19. H B Bear
    #2811707, posted on September 8, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Tesla going to zero. Don’t tell JC.

  20. Leigh Lowe
    #2811708, posted on September 8, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Tesla in free fall after video of Musk smoking pot emerges.

    He’s gone mad.

    Tesla and Nike announce merger.
    Electric shoes.
    No idea.

  21. squawkbox
    #2811709, posted on September 8, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Tesla announces deal with Twitter to disable your car if you tweet politically incorrectly

  22. Empire 5:5
    #2811712, posted on September 8, 2018 at 1:27 am

    I am the Resistance inside this thread.

    You are the comic relief, the idiocy, the raging dumb. Don’t imagine for even a second that your pixels count for anything.

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #2811713, posted on September 8, 2018 at 1:29 am

    I am the Resistance inside this thread.

    Sounds like a conversation between Monty’s fat arse and his underwear.

  24. Cpt Seahawks
    #2811714, posted on September 8, 2018 at 2:24 am

    BHO is going full trumptard.

  25. Nick
    #2811715, posted on September 8, 2018 at 2:44 am

    Am in Sibiu. Romania surprises me. ‘German/Saxon’ Romania is as far away from ‘Borat Romania’ as you can get. Some Roma around though Romania is fun, good food and cheap as chips.

  26. Beachcomber
    #2811717, posted on September 8, 2018 at 3:38 am

    Spain has become the number one destination for migrants coming into Europe in 2018, overtaking Italy and Greece after it elected a socialist Government who has relaxed Spanish border policy.

    The socialist government was not elected in Spain, it was installed in a coup d’etat by the EU political-media elites.

  27. Mark A
    #2811720, posted on September 8, 2018 at 3:43 am

    Nick
    #2811715, posted on September 8, 2018 at 2:44 am

    Am in Sibiu. Romania surprises me. ‘German/Saxon’ Romania is as far away from ‘Borat Romania’ as you can get. Some Roma around though Romania is fun, good food and cheap as chips.

    Géza II of Hungary established the town in around 1185 with Saxons from the area of today’s Luxembourg.

    Sadly, while in 1977 they were still about 20% of the population, today they comprise less than 5%
    A great city, Nagyszebes in Hungarian. Hardly any Hungarians there now.

  28. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2811721, posted on September 8, 2018 at 3:51 am

    Rickard rules! It’s dinner time here. We’ve finished our swim, showered and sat in the sun by the pool for a while, as the weather has perked up again. Took a tourist boat down the Lot River today from Saint-Cirq-Lapopie near where we are staying. It was voted France’s most loved village in 2012 and thus is absolutely crawling with tourists, even though it is now shoulder season. It perches strong footed on the highest clifftop, beside a ruined fortress which is still climable (we did it), and all named after an unknonw C7th Saint called St. Cyr, the sort of unknown Saint who regularly popped up in the 5th to the 7th century at very ancient ritual sites, such as this must have been, as happened also Rocamadour. It is a gorgeous old medieval (c13th on) town these days, with a towering cliff-edge church rebuilt in grand style after the 100 years war to declare all’s well again. Very beautiful scenery on the river, and fun at the lochs.

  29. Nick
    #2811723, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:10 am

    Mark A, plenty of Hungarian influence around in Transylvania still, more langos and language though lol. I’d rate the Saxon influence as far more dominant than the Hungarian at present in places such as Sibiu/Hermannstadt.

  30. Mark A
    #2811724, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:20 am

    Nick
    #2811723, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:10 am

    Mark A, plenty of Hungarian influence around in Transylvania still, more langos and language though lol. I’d rate the Saxon influence as far more dominant than the Hungarian at present in places such as Sibiu/Hermannstadt.

    Hermannstadt. although, established in, the then Hungary, along with a few other cities were uniquely German in all respect.

    Having Hungarians in what was Hungarian territory, for more than a millennia, is hardly surprising.
    Despite what the historical revisionists try to present as facts. Victors in wars are always well rewarded.
    Nothing new in that.

  31. Nick
    #2811726, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:24 am

    Mark A, yet they all get along. Having a common enemy in the Turks has helped. Sibiu is a gem.

  32. Mark A
    #2811727, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:31 am

    Nick
    #2811726, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:24 am

    Mark A, yet they all get along. Having a common enemy in the Turks has helped. Sibiu is a gem.

    Yup, you have to get along to get along.

    True blue here BTW, just working here in Europe and getting to know the history of the natives’.
    Love the place.

  33. Nick
    #2811728, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:35 am

    Mark A, have you tried the Tuica/Palinka that’s made by locals ? Puts hairs on your chest 🙂

  34. struth
    #2811729, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:36 am

    You two make me sick.
    Swanning about Europe like that and letting us all know what you’re doing.
    You get back here and be miserable like the rest of us.
    Bloody Lizzie can come home too whenever she likes.

  35. Nick
    #2811730, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:39 am

    Struth, if it’s any consolation, I’ll need to go on a diet when I get back.

  39. Mark A
    #2811735, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:49 am

    Nick
    #2811728, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:35 am

    Mark A, have you tried the Tuica/Palinka that’s made by locals ? Puts hairs on your chest 🙂

    I did Nick, but I have to admit when it comes to Palinka I’m a wuss. It takes the hair off your chest in my opinion.
    I like Brandy, or Cognac when I feel rich, and I thought that was hard liquor.
    Compared to proper Palinka it’s like lolly water.
    The best Pálinka I had was the Apricot one, beautiful, full of flavour.

    It’s surprising that they allow it to be distilled here in Hungary for private consumption, to the chagrin of the EU commission.
    As you can see alcohol is freely available in Europe and I can’t see any more drunks that in OZ, prolly less.

  41. struth
    #2811737, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:50 am

    Technology.I have strirred in bed and decided to check for Tom’s cartoons.Laying here in the dark and with this little phone communicating with people on the other side of the world and don’t even wake Mrs Struth.I am remembering the phone home adverts with wo gs crying while the song Memories played in the background , as they phoned Italy and said a quick bonjorno to their relatives.Probably saved up for a year to afford it.

  44. Adam
    #2811740, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:52 am

    Nick,

    Let me know if you get up to Holland. Would be good to catch up again.

  46. Mark A
    #2811742, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:53 am

    Sorry to break up the flow of your toons’ Tom.

  49. Nick
    #2811745, posted on September 8, 2018 at 4:56 am

    Hi Adam, thanks, I’d like that, unfortunately not this trip it would seem. I hope Holland is going well for you.

  50. struth
    #2811746, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:00 am

    Would you agree that there is less freedom in Australia than Europe generally?
    Yes the EU have bought in some crazy shit but all up with autobahns and alcohol sold anywhere even Roadhouses, and without photo ID as required in the NT plus, shock horror, people ride push bikes without helmets and vape!

    Love the sea level rise cartoon Tom.

  51. Nick
    #2811747, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:02 am

    Struth, decent full strength beer served in glass and people smoking at will!

  52. Mark A
    #2811748, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:05 am

    struth
    #2811746, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:00 am

    Would you agree that there is less freedom in Australia than Europe generally?

    Definitely, struth.

    Since the mid seventies it was all downhill but we didn’t see it happening.
    Boiling frog.
    Whitlam?

  53. struth
    #2811749, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:14 am

    It’s happening quick here now.
    The power will be off a fair bit this summer.
    Hard to believe.
    They are already preparing people for it with television adds in SA.

  54. Mark A
    #2811750, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:26 am

    struth
    #2811749, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:14 am

    It’s happening quick here now.
    The power will be off a fair bit this summer.
    Hard to believe.
    They are already preparing people for it with television adds in SA.

    Only a few years ago, when energy production came up, I boasted to my overseas colleagues of our near inexhaustible coal reserves. How sad it is that we turned our back on it.

    And here I’m am helping the euroweenies to mine thousands of tons of coal daily under much harder conditions than what we have in Aus.
    And it’s still profitable!

  55. Adam
    #2811751, posted on September 8, 2018 at 5:41 am

    Hi Adam, thanks, I’d like that, unfortunately not this trip it would seem. I hope Holland is going well for you.

    Bugger. Let me know for next time and have a good trip. Also, Holland going very nicely.

    Would you agree that there is less freedom in Australia than Europe generally?

    Struth,

    There is no comparison really. Australia is so under the thumb and yet the majority of people reckon they’re just bonza. The proverbial boiling frog. Holland is a complete breath of fresh air. Best move I ever made.

    We purchased a nice house in the center of a lovely town and our back garden is directly on a main river. Under 300K local money. 30 minute drive from the center of Amsterdam. I’ve never owned a house before. Never had a chance in Australia.

  56. Riccardo Bosi
    #2811753, posted on September 8, 2018 at 6:31 am

    BOOK EARLY – BOOK OFTEN

    The Bellevue Hill Branch of the Liberal Party invites you to – The Eastern Suburbs Conservative Forum – to enjoy a Special Interest Night – and Panel Discussion with:
    Tony Abbott MP,
    Andrew Hastie MP,
    Senator Jim Molan,
    Craig Kellie MP, and
    Riccardo Bosi.

    The subject is:
    Back from the Brink… Saving Australia from the Left’s Agenda

    See the flyer for booking details and remember to RSVP as seating is limited.

    Date: Friday 19th October, 2018
    Time: 6:30PM-8:00PM
    Sharp start at 7:00PM
    Address: 50The Juniors Maroubra
    946 Anzac Parade cnr Haig St, Maroubra,
    Parking opposite

    Regards,
    Susan Shaw
    President
    Bellevue Hill Branch

  58. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2811755, posted on September 8, 2018 at 6:38 am

    Leftoids dumber than dogshit
    “Nigel Farage you can’t hide we can see your Nazi side” and “Nazis are racist, Muslims are not” are among the chants being yelled.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.