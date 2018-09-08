Sanctimony in action. Unbelievably shallow.

PDT’s reply.

Yet the media, most of the academic world, large slices of the American voting population would go back to the most incompetent presidency in history. Eight years of decline and not a single accomplishment I can think of during all of the years he was in office. Now he even wants to claim the recovery is due to him. And in a sense it is, since DJT could only have become president because Obama had preceded him.