Reliable and Affordable Electric Power Generation Booklet

Courtesy of a threadster on Jo Nova’s post on the >Electric Power Consulting report titled National Electricity Market (NEM) Model, this link takes you to the booklet and a profile of the consultancy.
The booklet only runs to four pages with supporting material and there is a deal of detail to absorb. Their main pitch is for nuclear energy.
The story in The Weekend Australian last week. Surprisingly little commentary or reporting since.
UPDATE. The Leviris gas plan, interesting idea if you insist on bothering about traces of plant food in the air, but hardly necessary given we have about 300 years of coal and the infrastructure in place to deliver coal-fired power.
Australia should not only use Nuclear energy we should be building and exporting reactors with long term fuel supply contracts.
Storing the nuclear waste of the world could pay off the national debt and possibly the NBN and Gonski as well.
Add the NDIS to that. Once upon a time our researchers developed “synrock” to store waste in deep boreholes.
But I dunno if raising NucPower is helpful – we have to solve the issue of getting electricity prices down now.
Correct, advocating nuclear is a waste of time right now.
They also appear to accept that we need to reduce emissions.
I was going to mention the NDIS but that is too much, nothing will ever support it, it is a really bottomless pit.
Check out the gas option suggested on page 28 of The Weekend Australian today.
I’m no expert on the nuclear cycle, but aren’t fast reactors now being utilised more because they considerably reduce the amount of nuclear waste and also greatly reduce the radioactive half life of the waste. Is storing of waste such a problem under these systems?
From my understanding, these new fast neutron reactors can even burn up old waste and reduce it down to much more manageable and safer levels.