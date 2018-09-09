Arky: The Great Atheism Debate.

Posted on 5:00 pm, September 9, 2018

2 Responses to Arky: The Great Atheism Debate.

  1. Anon Mahnà
    #2812839, posted on September 9, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Oh, he was troubled by “the stuff religion was responsible for”. I, an atheist, despise those who mention Crusades and the Inquisition and the like as if they were bad things but a good reason to reject religion. I didn’t bother watching further since it would clearly be a succession of bad arguments, the usual clichés and examples of woeful theological ignorance from an ill-read buffoon who evidently reckons he’s smarter than Thomas Aquinas without needing to study very much.

  2. Roger
    #2812852, posted on September 9, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Would be helpful to know upfront who this gentleman is and his background, Arky.

