Does this man really have a constituency?

Is political judgement so inane that this will actually gather votes for the Democrats: Obama, on campaign swing, urges ‘sanity in our politics’. I, too, urge sanity, but to vote the Dems back in is the last thing that would ever occur to me.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama said Saturday that November midterm elections would give Americans “a chance to restore some sanity in our politics,” taking another swipe at his successor as he raises his profile campaigning for fellow Democrats to regain control of the House. Obama didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name during a 20-minute speech in the key Southern California battleground of Orange County but the allusions were clear…. His appearance — one day after a strongly worded critique of Trump at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — touched on themes of retirement security, climate change and education. “If we don’t step up, things can get worse,” the former president told the audience at the Anaheim Convention Center. “In two months, we have the chance to restore some sanity to our politics. We have the chance to flip the House of Representatives and make sure there are real checks and balances in Washington.”

I’m not sure what it would take to make some people shift away from the fantasists of the left, but it is truly beyond me that any American is not happy to have seen the last of him. I might ad this for emphasis: Obama’s bitter sore spot: The Trump economy. Not to mention North Korea, ISIS, Israel and the Middle East and not forgetting climate change. Obama is a has been, washed-up failure, or so I would have thought.

First article found at Drudge, who does seem to be drifting away from PDT in how and what he posts.