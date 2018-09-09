Does this man really have a constituency?

Is political judgement so inane that this will actually gather votes for the Democrats: Obama, on campaign swing, urges ‘sanity in our politics’. I, too, urge sanity, but to vote the Dems back in is the last thing that would ever occur to me.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama said Saturday that November midterm elections would give Americans “a chance to restore some sanity in our politics,” taking another swipe at his successor as he raises his profile campaigning for fellow Democrats to regain control of the House.
Obama didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name during a 20-minute speech in the key Southern California battleground of Orange County but the allusions were clear….
His appearance — one day after a strongly worded critique of Trump at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — touched on themes of retirement security, climate change and education.
“If we don’t step up, things can get worse,” the former president told the audience at the Anaheim Convention Center. “In two months, we have the chance to restore some sanity to our politics. We have the chance to flip the House of Representatives and make sure there are real checks and balances in Washington.”
I’m not sure what it would take to make some people shift away from the fantasists of the left, but it is truly beyond me that any American is not happy to have seen the last of him. I might ad this for emphasis: Obama’s bitter sore spot: The Trump economy. Not to mention North Korea, ISIS, Israel and the Middle East and not forgetting climate change. Obama is a has been, washed-up failure, or so I would have thought.
First article found at Drudge, who does seem to be drifting away from PDT in how and what he posts.
Just guessing, but Matt Drudge could be trying to avoid being the next to be silenced by Big Tech. He should be fighting, like Alex Jones, not caving in.
Obama was the worst president in my lifetime (and that includes the JFK debacle).
Obama was never anything but an hollow creation of the Left. Even puppets have more character and credibility than Obama ever had.
Hussain is a typical product of communist infiltrated universities , totally self absorbed indoctrinated in Narxist crap , and totally unaware of his many shortcomings ,socialist gangrene gangs are full of these people ,with luck many more people are seeing through the media fog of lies and will give the socialist”democrats a flogging in the mid term elections , giving the Trump government a chance to drain the swamp forever ,once it is drained people wil, never allow it to revert to the former filthy stinking mess the left and corrupt pollies created over the years .
Unflushable.
Drudge has drifted off before, and before the censorship set in. The scale of the coordinated attack on Trump coming up to the mid-terms is breath-taking. For the NYT to print an anonymous screed proudly proclaiming a fifth column within White House would, even 10 years ago, have been beneath journalistic contempt. And this isn’t even for a Presidential election. 2016 was the Flight 93, except the struggle for the cockpit is still going on.
Bannon said on the ABC that, if the Dems don’t get control of Congress at this election, an internecine bloodbath will ensue that will cripple them for a couple of terms. I’m sure the first part is true, but for the second to happen, the electorate has to be aware of the situation. I can envisage a situation in which social media, the engine of Trump’s success, is brutally censored, with the connivance of a Congressional majority, and the MSM papers over the cracks in the Dems to present them as the responsible party of government. If control stays with the GOP, the same result may follow, given the Trump hatred and the contempt for the nation within the GOP establishment, but maybe not.
In any case, within the panoply of anti-Trump institutions there exist no constraints of tradition, morality or good sense. All that matters, and all that motivates behaviour, is the prospect of power under the aegis of ideology. Unfortunately, much the same can be said of a considerable chunk of the other side.
The U.S. is perilously close to being ungovernable. It may already be there.
DT is the USA President. How much executive power he can use will be interesting to see.
In 2008 Obama was a novelty, in part because he was black and in part because he was part of the Democratic resurgence. In 2012 America, in fact the world, had had a good sniff, but too many cocaine hits has the effect of dulling the senses, in this sense collectively . . . so they repeated the mistake when they ought bloody well have known better.
2016 and complacency would no longer work (in the way it still does here) and the rust belt states in particular knew for sure they’d been taken for granted; when dead white males realised that their now almost universal ridicule (in the MSM, in advertisements, indeed in the schools their children were required to attend) was no longer a joke; when the justification of role reversals seemed to have somehow taken on a Marxist hue, with the added twist with the ‘new’ aggressors being still depicted as ‘victims’, and they, the ironically ‘dead’ white males, lying there on the scrapheap as being part of the patriarchy.
Yup, these dead white males found a voice in a man savvy enough to tap into their despair and garner their overwhelming support, ‘a basket-full of deplorables’ though they might be.
So, the unashamed socialist, the liar-in-chief feels he can reverse the conservative revolution, by simply enunciating a few tired platitudes through and equally stale microphone. My suspicion is that he may well be shown the middle finger, if he imagines his audience will extend beyond the sycophants clustered in the Anaheim auditorium and the MSM.
Let Obama be remembered as a bizarre experiment that went globally wrong.
Obama is an alinskyist piece of shit