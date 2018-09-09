Justin: A Blot on a Soon to be Forgotten Party.

It is interesting to ponder what Liberal Party founder Robert Menzies would have likely thought of Malcolm Turnbull and his Prime Ministership. Turnbull liked to compare himself to the giant of Australian and Liberal Party politics seeing himself as within the mould of Menzies “progressive Liberalism”. But would Menzies have approved of being equated with Turnbull much less on the basis of a shared anti-conservative, “progressive liberalism”?
We can get an insight from his famous Forgotten People speech of 1942 in which he outlined the values, political ideology and natural constituency that would later underpin his founding of the Liberal Party.
First, it is fair to say that Menzies would not have regarded Turnbull as a natural member of the Liberal Party. We can adduce this by virtue of Menzies excluding from the Liberal base the “rich and powerful: those who control great funds and enterprises, and are as a rule able to protect themselves”. Malcolm Turnbull certainly fits into this category.
Second, Menzies was deeply sceptical of the political acumen of said “rich and powerful” people, stating: “in a political sense they have shown neither comprehension nor competence”. This seems to pretty much sum up Turnbull’s Prime Ministership to me.
Third, Menzies held with disdain what he termed the “cult of false values, a repeated application of the test of money, notoriety, applause”. Malcolm Turnbull not only epitomes these “false values”, he relied upon them to seize the leadership of the Liberal Party.
His appeal to a craven and vacuous party room largely succeeded because they falsely equated Turnbull’s net wealth and the fawning notoriety and applause he received from the ABC and Fairfax crowd with political leadership, judgment, competence and integrity.
Considering that Menzies considered these false values “one of the great blots on our modern living” it would be fair to conclude he would have likewise considered Turnbull to be “one of the great blots” on the Liberal Party.
Fourth, Menzies sensibly believed that to be successful in politics one had to understand the people and conversations inside the “homes” of the middle class. The sanctity of the home and family life in the aspiring middle class was where the sensible centre resided.
Menzies rejected outright “that the real life of this nation [could] be found either in great luxury hotels and the petty gossip of so-called fashionable suburbs”. High on the hill in Point Piper, overlooking the harbour, Turnbull rarely ventured outside the “fashionable” eastern suburbs of Sydney.
Rather than heeding the words of Menzies he instead fortified himself in the “fashionable” eastern suburbs taking his political cues from the trendy, elitist hash tag crusaders, all the while clinging to the delusion that catching the ferry from Rose Bay to Circular Quay (drivers at either end) gave him the common touch of a public transport user. Menzies would doubtless consider this a fail.
Fifth are the straight policy and political contrasts, just some of which include:
i. Menzies was informed by ideology and hence political and economic theory. Turnbull believed agnostic pragmatism and a transactional approach to politics was a virtue.
ii. Menzies was against bank nationalisation. Turnbull quasi nationalised the banks with special levies and embedded government regulators.
iii. Menzies was a nationalist and unilateralist. Turnbull a globalist and multilateralist.
iv. Menzies represented the “forgotten people”, the over taxed, neglected middle class. Turnbull (also take a bow Textor) campaigned on forgetting them anew. They “had nowhere to go”.
v. Menzies created the “Liberal Party” brand. Turnbull as leader junked it and campaigned under “Team Turnbull”.
vi. Menzies fought for the “thrifty over the thriftless”. Turnbull retrospectively taxed their super and called it “social fairness”.
vii. Menzies established Commonwealth funding for independent and Catholic schools. Turnbull resurrected Gonski redistributing funds to government schools in the name of “social equity”.
viii. Menzies prioritised military defence capability. Turnbull turned defence into a 30 year work for the dole scheme (20th century subs “manufactured” with 17th century windmill powered factories).
ixi. Menzies believed in small government because it better protected freedom. Turnbull believed in big government / global technocracy (a “benign autocracy” as Menzies put it).
x. Menzies promoted the exploitation of our natural resources. Turnbull sought to regulate and tax them out business to save the planet.
xi. Menzies built the US alliance. Turnbull undermined it at every opportunity.
In summary, I think Menzies would have seen the Turnbull experiment as a betrayal of practically everything he stood for in public life. He would have viewed Turnbull as a man lacking ambition – ambition for the nation that is, and not for oneself – a Prime Minister lacking in political “comprehension or competence”, a “[slave] to greed, to fear, to newspapers, to public opinion” (good call re. Newspoll!) and “one of the greatest blot’s” in the life of the Liberal Party.
In fact I would go so far to say that if Menzies were alive today he would have resigned from “Team Turnbull” and started up his own party all over again.
After all, a Liberal Party that has forgotten the forgotten people will soon find itself the forgotten party in Australian politics.
Wagga first shot in the war?
We should never, ever, allow the Liberal Party to forget their ‘Turnbull Experiment’. Every member that supported Turnbull, from the very outset to the very end, should be forever pilloried forever for what they have done to the Liberal Party.
UAP died. Will Liberal Party? Next election will decide?
Missed a big difference: Turnbull on multiculturalism vs Menzies on a homogenous society
Menzies, of course, was infinitely wiser. Turnbull is just a globalist shill.
Trumble was considered a popular Liberal PM only by those who would never vote Liberal. Hence the extended bout of garment-rending over at the ABC after Trumble was – quite rightly – dumped as PM. Annabel Crabb in particular is deeply offended by Trumble’s removal and appears to be in the middle of some kind of breakdown. It all seems very, very personal for her. Raises a few questions about the nature of the relationship between Crabb and Trumble, I have to say.
Dear Heavens, where to start. Does ‘Justin’ (what’s the point of a partial nom de internet?) have any knowledge of Australian political history?
‘Menzies was a nationalist and unilateralist. Turnbull a globalist and multilateralist.’
Menzies presided over a slow period of liberalisation; his accommodation of his corrupt coalition partner headed by McEwen, who traded campaign contributions for quotas, meant somewhat greater trade restrictions, but it was under Menzies that trade restrictions were (at the behest of international organisations, above all the GATT) converted from quotas to tariffs. Domestically, his government established the Reserve Bank, separating central banking from the commercial and retail banking of the Commonwealth Bank (without, however, selling it). In its Restrictive Trade Practices legislation, it saw the first, fitful steps taken to reduce the cartelisation to which Australian commerce had succumbed in the previous half century (bolstered by the protectionism of the ‘Australian Settlement’). It sent ministers to the IMF and GATT. It led Australia into its strongest peacetime multi-lateral alliance, the SEATO. It sponsored the Colombo Plan. To use the term ‘globalist’ is anachronistic, but the Menzies government was, by comparison to its opponents, strongly supportive of multi-lateral institutions (above all the Commonwealth), open, resistant to the xenophobia and opposition to ‘Foreign Capital’ which the ALP had fostered since its earliest days, and to which much of the ‘right’ is progressively succumbing.
Above all, the Liberal Party of Menzies didn’t engage in inverted snobbery: among Menzies’ parliamentary party were men (overwhelmingly men) who’d had the advantage of good education, successful lives before entering politics, and commonly substantial independent means. The contrast with the hackocracy who control the ‘conservative’ faction of the modern Liberals couldn’t be more stark.
Whatever Turnbull’s many failings – tendencies both to illiberal ‘social liberalism’, and a willingness to bow to the ‘Right’ on issues as diverse as government spending, tax cuts, immigration and social policy (the SSM vote above all), the case presented above identifies none of them.
On an earlier thread I queried the notion of loyalty in politics , allegiance to the leader or to the Party? How then could anyone who knew of Turnbull’s treatment of people ,that his first preference was Labor , choose loyalty to him?
Someone replied Self Interest well if they had followed MT ‘s career surely being thrown under a bus like he did to many should be avoided. Why would it not be you even though you had pledged loyalty.?
ScoMo’s speech spoke of the forgotten people or the losers because too many were now hitching a ride on their hard work, a variation on Thomas Sowell theme., but now the forgotten .
I had Don Brash’s Ph D thesis where it was turned into a book at one stage. One of the cartoons (from the papers of the time) of Menzies had him with Australia as a large beast, reduced to a skeleton by foreign interests drawn as vultures.
It is good you pointed this out Pyrmonter. These new guest bloggers bat about 0.100 before they start hitting 0.300.
Wile E. Trumble.
Remember this:
Trumble does not matter.
Sounds like Turnbull lubbers ducking stools.
She had a rep as political groupie with the Insiders panel, apparently.
Having observed Trumble since the Spycatcher days, he struck me as very unpleasant and abrasive to put it mildly. But I never thought he would be able to inflict damage to the extent that he has succeeded in doing. It says a lot about the current state of the Liberal Party that this has been allowed to happen. Remember that people like Payne and Photios has been around for what seems like ages.
and….
xii. Menzies would not have outlawed incandescent light bulbs.
A trivial point, perhaps, but also a very practical, day-to-day reminder of the triumph of virtue-signalling tokenism in contemporary politics.