And now turning to sports

Bad sports in particular. Start with the single most important issue in the world over the last 24 hours: Serena Williams is calling out sexism in tennis. Here’s why. From the ever-reliable CNN.

At a news conference following her loss, Williams said she’s seen male players call other umpires “several things.”

“I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark,” she said.

“He’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief.’ For me it blows my mind. But I’m going to continue to fight for women,” Williams said.

Billie Jean King, a tennis legend and equal rights advocate, agreed with her.