Monday Forum: September 10, 2018

  3. Bruce in WA
    #2813211, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:02 pm

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2813215, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    We must save turtles from eating Lego.

    Inside Lego’s quest to create a plastic-free brick

    Lego is trying to refashion the product it is best known for: it wants to eliminate its dependence on petroleum-based plastics and build its toys entirely from plant-based or recycled materials by 2030.

    Also they should no longer make white blocks because racist.

  7. Chris
    #2813216, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:07 pm

  8. Speedbox
    #2813217, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:08 pm

  11. Atoms for Peace
    #2813221, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:12 pm

  12. mh
    #2813222, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Exclusive – Mo Brooks: Likely 15M Illegal Aliens in U.S., Giving Blue States 20 Additional Congressional Seats

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) says the counting of illegal aliens when dividing up congressional seats and electoral college votes is a violation of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
    Brooks, along with the state of Alabama, are suing the federal government for their counting of illegal aliens, rather than citizens, in congressional apportionment and the dividing up of electoral college votes….

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/09/mo-brooks-congressional-apportionment/

  14. H B Bear
    #2813225, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Man becomes very angry when told he can’t play with women.

    Chucks a Mouncey flouncey.

  16. Peter Campion
    #2813228, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:24 pm

  17. jupes
    #2813229, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:25 pm

  19. jupes
    #2813232, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Man becomes very angry when told he can’t play with women.

    Well that’s a bummer. The AFL’s tactics worked to keep him out. I was hoping he would play in order to highlight the stupidity of the AWFL and the AFL’s politically correct idiocy, therefore bringing it to a quick end.

    On the other hand, it will now take a little bit longer before the stupid competition is relegated to the dustbin of history, meaning the AFL will have to cop the embarrassment and financial losses for longer.

    Suck shit dickheads.

  20. C.L.
    #2813233, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Channel Nine are promoting the “first ever” women’s rugby league grand final (to be played before the real one later this month). Nobody cares but they have to pretend. Like a lot of other things these days. Nobody cares + must pretend.

  21. H B Bear
    #2813234, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Gillon McPolo-Pony doing his best to hide the AFLW while shifting the costs onto the clubs.

  22. Rossini
    #2813236, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:37 pm

  23. Dave in Marybrook
    #2813237, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    It looks like the AFL are at least on the “if it walks like a duck” side of gender sensibleness… at least at first glance. McPoloPony’s reign has seen them leap holus bolus into identity politics as a way of life, so I won’t be surprised to see them backslide. The Mouncey saga will go on for as long as Hannah is willing to drag it out, which will be a long drag yet.

  24. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2813238, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    WA Goldfields buzzing with news of $A 15 million worth of visible gold found at the Beta Hunt mine in Kambalda. 500 metres underground and in huge chunks in about a ten metre vein. Hopefully more to follow.

    Very unusual to find visible gold any bigger than a match head so deep underground.

    Kambalda has been struggling in recent years and was hoping for a bit of a resurgence on the back of slowly rising nickel price to feed the battery boom.

    Happy little Vegemites!

  25. Rafe Champion
    #2813239, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    A tip from Jo Nova, figures on the flow of power in and out of the SE states for several years, quarter by quarter, SA a beneficiary of inflows in all but three quarters. Two of the three were last year, maybe they are doing better lately. But not a pretty sight.

    https://www.aer.gov.au/wholesale-markets/wholesale-statistics/quarterly-interregional-trade-as-a-percentage-of-regional-energy-consumption

  26. jupes
    #2813240, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Gillon McPolo-Pony doing his best to hide the AFLW while shifting the costs onto the clubs.

    The clubs should tell him to fuck off.

    Problem is, like lemmings, they all publicly support the AWFL. The smart clubs are those that still don’t have a team. I bet West Coast are hoping it collapses before they get the chance to join the clown show.

  27. .
    #2813241, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    A really silly article.

    https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/how-elon-musk-s-weed-smoking-ways-are-giving-telstra-a-headache-20180908-p502m7.html

    Let’s see what JC thinks of Jim Chanos, who is also referred to as “Mr Integrity III” after Bill Gross (PimPCo) and Buffet (Mr Integrity).

  29. Chris
    #2813243, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Indeed, Pedro. Frollicking and myself have been all over it in the last Fred.
    I can reveal that I am unable to comment in the media.

  30. jupes
    #2813244, posted on September 10, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Well that didn’t last long:

    Headline from 31 Aug: ‘Why quit now?’ Mouncey vows to fight on

    Headline from 10 Sep: Transgender player withdraws from AFLW draft

    Showing all the resilience of a girl. LOL

