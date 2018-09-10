Liberty Quote
Cui bono?— Used by Cicero
-
-
Monday Forum: September 10, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Bingo!
Winner
Bugger —— missed by that much!
Top 5
# V
We must save turtles from eating Lego.
Inside Lego’s quest to create a plastic-free brick
Also they should no longer make white blocks because racist.
On board with the program!
Top ten. Yay, and good afternoon to all.
nein
hovering…
Another day, another Aussie peso.
Exclusive – Mo Brooks: Likely 15M Illegal Aliens in U.S., Giving Blue States 20 Additional Congressional Seats
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/09/mo-brooks-congressional-apportionment/
X
Chucks a Mouncey flouncey.
Top 20!
Mmmmm… that new Fred smell….
Man becomes very angry when told he can’t play with women.
Too early for Christmas shopping???
https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/A-guide-to-climbing-Ayers-Rock–Marc-Hendrickx_p_212.html
Well that’s a bummer. The AFL’s tactics worked to keep him out. I was hoping he would play in order to highlight the stupidity of the AWFL and the AFL’s politically correct idiocy, therefore bringing it to a quick end.
On the other hand, it will now take a little bit longer before the stupid competition is relegated to the dustbin of history, meaning the AFL will have to cop the embarrassment and financial losses for longer.
Suck shit dickheads.
Channel Nine are promoting the “first ever” women’s rugby league grand final (to be played before the real one later this month). Nobody cares but they have to pretend. Like a lot of other things these days. Nobody cares + must pretend.
Gillon McPolo-Pony doing his best to hide the AFLW while shifting the costs onto the clubs.
Still on the bench waiting for the liberals to implode.
Stupid Forken Liberals
It looks like the AFL are at least on the “if it walks like a duck” side of gender sensibleness… at least at first glance. McPoloPony’s reign has seen them leap holus bolus into identity politics as a way of life, so I won’t be surprised to see them backslide. The Mouncey saga will go on for as long as Hannah is willing to drag it out, which will be a long drag yet.
WA Goldfields buzzing with news of $A 15 million worth of visible gold found at the Beta Hunt mine in Kambalda. 500 metres underground and in huge chunks in about a ten metre vein. Hopefully more to follow.
Very unusual to find visible gold any bigger than a match head so deep underground.
Kambalda has been struggling in recent years and was hoping for a bit of a resurgence on the back of slowly rising nickel price to feed the battery boom.
Happy little Vegemites!
A tip from Jo Nova, figures on the flow of power in and out of the SE states for several years, quarter by quarter, SA a beneficiary of inflows in all but three quarters. Two of the three were last year, maybe they are doing better lately. But not a pretty sight.
https://www.aer.gov.au/wholesale-markets/wholesale-statistics/quarterly-interregional-trade-as-a-percentage-of-regional-energy-consumption
The clubs should tell him to fuck off.
Problem is, like lemmings, they all publicly support the AWFL. The smart clubs are those that still don’t have a team. I bet West Coast are hoping it collapses before they get the chance to join the clown show.
A really silly article.
https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/how-elon-musk-s-weed-smoking-ways-are-giving-telstra-a-headache-20180908-p502m7.html
Let’s see what JC thinks of Jim Chanos, who is also referred to as “Mr Integrity III” after Bill Gross (PimPCo) and Buffet (Mr Integrity).
Hit the Data tab!
Indeed, Pedro. Frollicking and myself have been all over it in the last Fred.
I can reveal that I am unable to comment in the media.
Well that didn’t last long:
Headline from 31 Aug: ‘Why quit now?’ Mouncey vows to fight on
Headline from 10 Sep: Transgender player withdraws from AFLW draft
Showing all the resilience of a girl. LOL