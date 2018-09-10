Once more unto the IR breach dear friends!

Is the new PM showing some ticker on IR? A few thoughts to help, Hutt’s demolition of some myths that sustain the illegal and productivity-destroying activities of rogue trade unions. He also wrote somewhere that democracy might not survive unless there are effective curbs on organised violence by special interests.

The reason that wages are flatlining is lack of increases in productivity across the board. Productivity does not exist in the ALP lexicon since the Hawke Keating reforms.

The eight myths.

1. The industrial revolution and the factory system resulted in a period of brutal exploitation of the labouring masses.

2. The workers were frustrated and oppressed by the Combination Acts which were designed to favour the employers and to prevent the workers from forming associations.

3. Labour has an inherent disadvantage in the contest with capital unless the state intervenes to provide assistance, especially by protecting the right to engage in collective bargaining and strike activity.

4. Labour had to wage a bitter struggle to achieve improved pay and conditions.

5. Collective bargaining by the trade unions is a manifestation of the solidarity of the working class to resist exploitation and get a fair go.

6. Wage rates are “indeterminate” so it is good for unions to bargain as hard as they can to get the best possible pay and conditions.

7. Strike activity with the use of violence against non-conforming workers is morally legitimate to adjust for the imbalance of power between labour and capital.

8. Collective bargaining, with strikes or the threat of strikes, is not only morally legitimate but it was also necessary to improve the share of the common wealth between labour and capital.

