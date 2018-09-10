Liberty Quote
Sound fiscal policy must do more than reacquaint consumers with old, bad habits.— Kevin Warsh
-
-
Q&A Forum: September 10, 2018
Kombanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Zweite
You people are insane.
Seriously. Why watch Qanda when there are perfectly good needles you could stick in your eyes? Why?
May I have 24,please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
22 please Carpe
Just doing what thre voices tell me.
Usually they tell me to burn things
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BugBlueCat 22
13,456 please.
That’s BigBlueCat, Carpe …. not Bug ….
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BugBlueCat 22
Grumpy 13.456
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BigBlueCat 22
Grumpy 13.456
hahahahaha – typo
53 please Carpe
Not 13.456. It’s 13,456.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BigBlueCat 22
Grumpy 13.456
Custard 53
28, please Carpe.
Thanks … was tempted to misspell Carpe as recompense … but I resisted. Self-restraint is an important trait.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BigBlueCat 22
Grumpy 13, 456
Custard 53
Tough crowd tonight
Not tough, just precise.
BIRM – Qanda ripped off the BBC’s Question Time, a far superior programme with a genuine diversity of opinion on the panel and in the audience. And a much more incisive host in David Dimbleby, who is probably a champagne socialist but is nevertheless willing to play a solid devil’s advocate when some pinko starts mouthing off.
It’s also a far more free wheeling show, with rapid-fire questions taken from the audience all the time. And the audience holds a genuine diversity of opinion. You know this because there isn’t slavish and overwhelming applause whenever a leftist talking point is floated, unlike what takes place in a typical Qanda audience.
Oh, and Question Time doesn’t have those awful, pre-screened 4000 word audience questions that are Qanda’s bread and butter.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BigBlueCat 22
Grumpy 13, 456
Custard 53
ZK2A 28
Shite…it’s the children talking left wing politics night. And I include Penny Wrong in that. Even the student who seems slightly less left is a republican ffs. I’ll have 1 please Carpe
This is correct – but we are talking about the ALPBC.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BigBlueCat 22
Grumpy 13, 456
Custard 53
ZK2A 28
A Reader 1
Jones coefficient last week-
42:8, Jones by a rural and regional mile.
What’s the bet that someone brings up Serena Williams’ SJW meltdown ????
The Panel
Bridget McKenzie Nats seat warmer
Penny Wong – leftard lesbian
Dylan Storer – Leftard
Joanne Tran – Future politician
Rueben Davis – WTF?
Holly Cooke – Tummy pain advocate
Climate change caused Serena’s melt down.
And getting her arse handed to her by a young lady from Hokkaido didn’t help much either
11 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BigBlueCat 22
Grumpy 13, 456
Custard 53
ZK2A 28
A Reader 1
Cpt Seahawks 11
Handing Serena her arse is a big task.
Handing Serena her arse is a big task.
Code Violation: verbal truth.
A pallet jack could manage it i believe.
Ok Troops
It’s time
18 please Carpe.
And we have a winner !!! Serena!!!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 24
The BigBlueCat 22
Grumpy 13, 456
Custard 53
ZK2A 28
A Reader 1
Cpt Seahawks 11
Rob K 18
1st question about the williams meltdown
Fucking hell, I thought you guys were joking.
Brillo kid is making things harder than they are.
Dude with the exploding hair is full SJW retard
Serena ran out of excuses for her behaviour and played the sexist card.
Fuck off, Serena.
Looks like lapel badge collecting has made a come back.
Young holly uses the word “conversation”7 times in under 30 seconds.
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle.
Steve at the pub.. Driller?
Snowcone: “These are very powerful women making these accusations”. bwahahahahahahaha
Some of the young ones seem to have plums in their mouths.
I noticed that, why are they wearing them on the left hand side? that is for military decorations not the best attendance badge.
Looks like lapel badge collecting has made a come back.
They are all clearly veterans of some sort of combat. Social justice warrior stuff.
What is with all the nasal piercings? Ewwww
I tried, I really tried but I can’t watch this shit.
The bloke in between the students to Tony’s left is smartly dressed though.
Bridget Mac is dressed like a Scout. I guess it fits in with the rest of the infants on the panel.
Y0u mean that Wong chap, Farmer Gez?
I’ve watched my 2 minutes. I can’t take children giving lectures about parliamentary privilege
They don’t mind bullying poor old Pauline.
16 year old Dylan is going to be snowcones interruption target
Dylan has raided star trek props for his outfit.
Mr exploding hair needs an appointment with a tailor
And don’t wear a suit jacket without a tie you putz.
Name and shame then FFS. It’s two thousand and eighteeeeennnnnN!
The snowflakes need their fainting couch ala 1870
Name & shame? Has there been a conclusive investigation that has concluded that bullying and intimidation has occurred? Or should the subject of the alleged bullying and intimidation have the right to accuse??? Would someone please tell this lot to think through the issue ….
Holy Shit – willy wonka has a question
Who TF cuts their hair
Holly talks faster than a .50cal MG at full noise.
Name and shame them
‘He looked at me funny’
That Wong chap is not without responsibility in disposing of a PM ….
Hair explosion is starting to put on the aborigina accent
Give him 15 minutes and i will bet $50 he starts talking like noel pearson.
Name and shame couldn’t possibly be used to bully, could it?
Bingo!
Give him 15 minutes and i will bet $50 he starts talking like noel pearson.
I’ll double down on use of the words dream time or invasion.
This show sounds bloody awful.
Oh yeah, it’s the ABC.
That wong chap is waffling shyte again
Next question and it’s christian bashing time for the querty people.
Logical argument has left the building.
Gender whisperers – code for child grooming.
How do the binary ones get on with the non-binary ones I ponder, I foresee qwerty wars in the near future.
Teachers can spot an alphabet kid – FMD.
If your kids are in public school – get a second job and go private or home school, these people are sick in the head.
Nats bird: “Having been a former teacher….”
Lord help our kids.
Hair explosion is morphing into noel pearson.
And now we go to the abo victim question
That questioner had the most badges.
I’m late to the game tonight, but by the sounds of it I’m not missing much. Post on, brave souls, I’ll follow through your comments.
The bidding is up to 65,000 years folks, do I have 70?
I noticed that ….
It’s lets blow an abo time.
Pathetic
Do we have the saxon history day when the normans invaded
How about the mongols or the persians do the people they defeated get a special mention?
65,000 years without putting a rock on top of another towards progress. Awkward.
Invaded!!! Yes $$$$
So despite Kevin Rudd’s apology over a decade ago, nothing has changed? That means both the ALP and the LNP have been sitting on their hands ….. while everyone else seems to be just wringing their hands.
Hair explosion is having a meltdown
Son, when your greatest achievement is a bent stick your culture was waiting to get taken over.
Never go full Noel Pearson.
It seems many youth are happy to capitulate history.
Hair explosion wants a treaty because they were invaded.
Sorry nugget, the victors get to write the articles of surrender, you don’t get a treaty dickhead.
Nats want a racist constitution?
Too bad the High Court disagrees with you – Australia was settled, and NOT invaded – if Australia HAD been invaded, there would be no Native Title, or Land Rights. Want to go down that path?
“Here’s the surrender document. Just sign here, and here. You are now a conquered race.”
Hair explosion doesn’t like AbbottSatan666
Doesn’t realise that AbbottSatan666 has done work in communities for tens of years.
Slack jawed yokel
Genuine question from indigenous guy.
Answers harder to beleive.
Dylan obviously more comfortable with indigenous issues than most.
A fire started by climate change? Huh????
Yes ZK2A. Make them commit to the word.
Oh dear. Climate change is well entrenched.
Onto gerbil warmening
Dear God these people are to stupid to survive
I think the wong chap is eyeing off blondie
Asian want’s an emission trading scheme
That would work – not
No more fat to cut.
When these children go to university and actually do science, they will learn about unbiased, evidence-based research and peer-review. Until then, their opinions are just that …. opinions.
Penny Wong happy to lead the ship to the bottom of the sea.
If you still live in Aust – sell everything and run overseas.
You are done, stick a fork in yourselves.
Good. If these silly kids want action on CC, bring it on.
Carbon tax, higher taxes on fuel, higher electricity prices – and give billions to developing and underdeveloped countries like China and India while they increase their emissions.
SJW gongs all round. Well done, you’re going to need a bigger lapel.
AGW hook, line & sinker.
Echo chamber time … “I agree with him” ….
You are done, stick a fork in yourselves.
‘Fraid so.
Great you have a 15 year old dictating energy policy
Renewballs are cheaper
FMD, if it was a puppy you would drown it.
BLONdie hates coal, probably likes living in the cold and dark
Even star trek collar boy is lost overall.
Caps Lock fail
Next question from a tweeny on economic country shoppers
Fvk em
Probably live out my days in Perth.
Invest in a 4kVa genset and razor wire.
15yo spruiks like a 15yo
If these kids are your future then the future looks bleak
So, how many 15yo’s are in detention centres??? Can we please have some facts rather than feelings???
Invest in a 4kVa genset and razor wire.
And connect them.
I think the blonde girl is from Adelaide which would explain everything abotu her attitude to coal. Not even the stupid f***ing liberal government down there can say coal without demonising it
I know I was 15 myself once, but I was never as young as these kids. Or as blindly brainwashed.
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 17
Yet another jackpot, the white rabbit hair Stetson is now in play for the first time.
I’m done Troops
Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks for playing.
Got inlaws in Singapore.Unfortunately not Crazy Rich Asians. Sg is crowded out with mainlanders. So fat hope moving there.
Oooo, the white rabbit hair Stetson……. Now that’s worth playing for!
Thanks Carpe, ‘night all.
Thanks Carpe. Now, where’s that razor blade …..
Thanks Carpe. ‘Night all.
Lifeline Australia 13 11 14