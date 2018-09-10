Q&A Forum: September 10, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 10, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
135 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 10, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813580, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Kombanwa

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32

  3. Oh come on
    #2813584, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    You people are insane.

  4. Oh come on
    #2813585, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Seriously. Why watch Qanda when there are perfectly good needles you could stick in your eyes? Why?

  5. Vic in Prossy
    #2813587, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    May I have 24,please Carpe?

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813589, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813594, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Oh come on
    #2813584, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    You people are insane.

    Just doing what thre voices tell me.

    Usually they tell me to burn things

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813595, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BugBlueCat 22

  10. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2813596, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    13,456 please.

  11. The BigBlueCat
    #2813598, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    That’s BigBlueCat, Carpe …. not Bug ….

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813599, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BugBlueCat 22
    Grumpy 13.456

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813600, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BigBlueCat 22
    Grumpy 13.456

    hahahahaha – typo

  15. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2813602, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Not 13.456. It’s 13,456.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813604, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BigBlueCat 22
    Grumpy 13.456
    Custard 53

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2813605, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    28, please Carpe.

  18. The BigBlueCat
    #2813607, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Thanks … was tempted to misspell Carpe as recompense … but I resisted. Self-restraint is an important trait.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813608, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BigBlueCat 22
    Grumpy 13, 456
    Custard 53

  21. The BigBlueCat
    #2813612, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Not tough, just precise.

  22. Oh come on
    #2813613, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    BIRM – Qanda ripped off the BBC’s Question Time, a far superior programme with a genuine diversity of opinion on the panel and in the audience. And a much more incisive host in David Dimbleby, who is probably a champagne socialist but is nevertheless willing to play a solid devil’s advocate when some pinko starts mouthing off.

    It’s also a far more free wheeling show, with rapid-fire questions taken from the audience all the time. And the audience holds a genuine diversity of opinion. You know this because there isn’t slavish and overwhelming applause whenever a leftist talking point is floated, unlike what takes place in a typical Qanda audience.

    Oh, and Question Time doesn’t have those awful, pre-screened 4000 word audience questions that are Qanda’s bread and butter.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813614, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BigBlueCat 22
    Grumpy 13, 456
    Custard 53
    ZK2A 28

  24. a reader
    #2813617, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Shite…it’s the children talking left wing politics night. And I include Penny Wrong in that. Even the student who seems slightly less left is a republican ffs. I’ll have 1 please Carpe

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813618, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    BIRM – Qanda ripped off the BBC’s Question Time, a far superior programme with a genuine diversity of opinion on the panel and in the audience.

    This is correct – but we are talking about the ALPBC.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813620, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BigBlueCat 22
    Grumpy 13, 456
    Custard 53
    ZK2A 28
    A Reader 1

  27. Dave in Marybrook
    #2813624, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Jones coefficient last week-
    42:8, Jones by a rural and regional mile.

  28. The BigBlueCat
    #2813626, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    What’s the bet that someone brings up Serena Williams’ SJW meltdown ????

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813628, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    The Panel

    Bridget McKenzie Nats seat warmer
    Penny Wong – leftard lesbian
    Dylan Storer – Leftard
    Joanne Tran – Future politician
    Rueben Davis – WTF?
    Holly Cooke – Tummy pain advocate

  30. Pete of Perth
    #2813629, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Climate change caused Serena’s melt down.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813631, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Climate change caused Serena’s melt down.

    And getting her arse handed to her by a young lady from Hokkaido didn’t help much either

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2813633, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Dylan Storer grew up in the remote town of Fitzroy Crossing in WA and is currently studying year 10 at Fitzroy Valley District High School, a Public Big Picture Education School where he is working towards a portfolio entry to university studying journalism and law. Dylan has had a passion for journalism from a young age, presenting his first radio program aged seven, and he now hosts a syndicated news and current affairs program on community radio in Fitzroy Crossing and Melbourne.

    Winning the 2017 Outstanding Youth Contribution Award at the Community Broadcasting Awards, Dylan has gone on to be published in The Guardian Australia and selected as a delegate to attend the Emerging Leaders Program with UN Youth Australia in China, South Korea and Japan.

    Known for watching Question Time from a young age, Dylan is passionate about politics and the future of Australia. He sees the current system of politics letting Australians as a whole down and believes in building a better country that works for everyone, not just the big end of town.

    Yep, champagne lefty.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813635, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BigBlueCat 22
    Grumpy 13, 456
    Custard 53
    ZK2A 28
    A Reader 1
    Cpt Seahawks 11

  35. mh
    #2813637, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Handing Serena her arse is a big task.

  36. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813638, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Handing Serena her arse is a big task.

    Code Violation: verbal truth.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813639, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Handing Serena her arse is a big task.

    A pallet jack could manage it i believe.

  40. The BigBlueCat
    #2813646, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    And we have a winner !!! Serena!!!

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813647, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 24
    The BigBlueCat 22
    Grumpy 13, 456
    Custard 53
    ZK2A 28
    A Reader 1
    Cpt Seahawks 11
    Rob K 18

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813649, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    1st question about the williams meltdown

  43. mh
    #2813652, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Fucking hell, I thought you guys were joking.

  44. RobK
    #2813653, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Brillo kid is making things harder than they are.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813654, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Dude with the exploding hair is full SJW retard

  46. mh
    #2813655, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Serena ran out of excuses for her behaviour and played the sexist card.

    Fuck off, Serena.

  47. RobK
    #2813660, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Looks like lapel badge collecting has made a come back.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813662, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Young holly uses the word “conversation”7 times in under 30 seconds.

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle.

  49. JC
    #2813665, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    mh
    #2813655, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Serena ran out of excuses for her behaviour and played the sexist card.

    Fuck off, Serena.

    Steve at the pub.. Driller?

  50. The BigBlueCat
    #2813666, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Snowcone: “These are very powerful women making these accusations”. bwahahahahahahaha

  51. RobK
    #2813667, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Some of the young ones seem to have plums in their mouths.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813668, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Looks like lapel badge collecting has made a come back.

    I noticed that, why are they wearing them on the left hand side? that is for military decorations not the best attendance badge.

  53. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813670, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Looks like lapel badge collecting has made a come back.

    They are all clearly veterans of some sort of combat. Social justice warrior stuff.

  54. a reader
    #2813672, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    What is with all the nasal piercings? Ewwww

  55. Farmer Gez
    #2813675, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    I tried, I really tried but I can’t watch this shit.
    The bloke in between the students to Tony’s left is smartly dressed though.

  56. a reader
    #2813676, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Bridget Mac is dressed like a Scout. I guess it fits in with the rest of the infants on the panel.

  57. The BigBlueCat
    #2813677, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Y0u mean that Wong chap, Farmer Gez?

  58. a reader
    #2813679, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I’ve watched my 2 minutes. I can’t take children giving lectures about parliamentary privilege

  59. iggie
    #2813680, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    They don’t mind bullying poor old Pauline.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813682, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    16 year old Dylan is going to be snowcones interruption target

  61. RobK
    #2813684, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Dylan has raided star trek props for his outfit.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813685, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Mr exploding hair needs an appointment with a tailor

    And don’t wear a suit jacket without a tie you putz.

  63. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813686, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Name and shame then FFS. It’s two thousand and eighteeeeennnnnN!

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813689, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Name and shame then FFS. It’s two thousand and eighteeeeennnnnN!

    The snowflakes need their fainting couch ala 1870

  65. The BigBlueCat
    #2813691, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Name & shame? Has there been a conclusive investigation that has concluded that bullying and intimidation has occurred? Or should the subject of the alleged bullying and intimidation have the right to accuse??? Would someone please tell this lot to think through the issue ….

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813692, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Holy Shit – willy wonka has a question

    Who TF cuts their hair

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813694, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Holly talks faster than a .50cal MG at full noise.

  68. Rich
    #2813696, posted on September 10, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Name and shame them

    ‘He looked at me funny’

  69. The BigBlueCat
    #2813698, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    That Wong chap is not without responsibility in disposing of a PM ….

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813700, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Hair explosion is starting to put on the aborigina accent

    Give him 15 minutes and i will bet $50 he starts talking like noel pearson.

  71. RobK
    #2813701, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Name and shame couldn’t possibly be used to bully, could it?

  72. The BigBlueCat
    #2813704, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    RobK
    #2813701, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:02 pm
    Name and shame couldn’t possibly be used to bully, could it?

    Bingo!

  73. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813706, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Give him 15 minutes and i will bet $50 he starts talking like noel pearson.

    I’ll double down on use of the words dream time or invasion.

  74. mh
    #2813707, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    This show sounds bloody awful.

    Oh yeah, it’s the ABC.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813710, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Next question and it’s christian bashing time for the querty people.

  77. RobK
    #2813716, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Logical argument has left the building.

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813719, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Gender whisperers – code for child grooming.

  79. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813721, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    How do the binary ones get on with the non-binary ones I ponder, I foresee qwerty wars in the near future.

  80. iggie
    #2813722, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Teachers can spot an alphabet kid – FMD.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813723, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    If your kids are in public school – get a second job and go private or home school, these people are sick in the head.

  82. RobK
    #2813728, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Nats bird: “Having been a former teacher….”
    Lord help our kids.

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813729, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Hair explosion is morphing into noel pearson.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813730, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    And now we go to the abo victim question

  85. RobK
    #2813731, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    That questioner had the most badges.

  86. Bushkid
    #2813732, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    I’m late to the game tonight, but by the sounds of it I’m not missing much. Post on, brave souls, I’ll follow through your comments.

  87. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813733, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    The bidding is up to 65,000 years folks, do I have 70?

  88. The BigBlueCat
    #2813734, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Cpt Seahawks
    #2813733, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:16 pm
    The bidding is up to 65,000 years folks, do I have 70?

    I noticed that ….

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813735, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    It’s lets blow an abo time.

    Pathetic

    Do we have the saxon history day when the normans invaded

    How about the mongols or the persians do the people they defeated get a special mention?

  90. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813736, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    65,000 years without putting a rock on top of another towards progress. Awkward.

  91. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813739, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Invaded!!! Yes $$$$

  92. The BigBlueCat
    #2813741, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    So despite Kevin Rudd’s apology over a decade ago, nothing has changed? That means both the ALP and the LNP have been sitting on their hands ….. while everyone else seems to be just wringing their hands.

  93. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813742, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Hair explosion is having a meltdown

    Son, when your greatest achievement is a bent stick your culture was waiting to get taken over.

  94. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813744, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Never go full Noel Pearson.

  95. RobK
    #2813745, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    It seems many youth are happy to capitulate history.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813748, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Hair explosion wants a treaty because they were invaded.

    Sorry nugget, the victors get to write the articles of surrender, you don’t get a treaty dickhead.

  97. RobK
    #2813749, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Nats want a racist constitution?

  98. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2813750, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Invaded!!! Yes $$$$

    Too bad the High Court disagrees with you – Australia was settled, and NOT invaded – if Australia HAD been invaded, there would be no Native Title, or Land Rights. Want to go down that path?

    “Here’s the surrender document. Just sign here, and here. You are now a conquered race.”

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813752, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Hair explosion doesn’t like AbbottSatan666

    Doesn’t realise that AbbottSatan666 has done work in communities for tens of years.

    Slack jawed yokel

  100. RobK
    #2813754, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Genuine question from indigenous guy.
    Answers harder to beleive.

  101. RobK
    #2813755, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Dylan obviously more comfortable with indigenous issues than most.

  102. The BigBlueCat
    #2813756, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    A fire started by climate change? Huh????

  103. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813757, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Yes ZK2A. Make them commit to the word.

  104. RobK
    #2813758, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Oh dear. Climate change is well entrenched.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813760, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Onto gerbil warmening

    Dear God these people are to stupid to survive

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813761, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    I think the wong chap is eyeing off blondie

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813763, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Asian want’s an emission trading scheme

    That would work – not

  109. The BigBlueCat
    #2813765, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    When these children go to university and actually do science, they will learn about unbiased, evidence-based research and peer-review. Until then, their opinions are just that …. opinions.

  110. RobK
    #2813767, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Penny Wong happy to lead the ship to the bottom of the sea.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813768, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    If you still live in Aust – sell everything and run overseas.

    You are done, stick a fork in yourselves.

  112. iggie
    #2813770, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Good. If these silly kids want action on CC, bring it on.
    Carbon tax, higher taxes on fuel, higher electricity prices – and give billions to developing and underdeveloped countries like China and India while they increase their emissions.

  113. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813772, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    SJW gongs all round. Well done, you’re going to need a bigger lapel.

  115. The BigBlueCat
    #2813775, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Echo chamber time … “I agree with him” ….

  116. RobK
    #2813777, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    You are done, stick a fork in yourselves.
    ‘Fraid so.

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813779, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Great you have a 15 year old dictating energy policy
    Renewballs are cheaper

    FMD, if it was a puppy you would drown it.

    BLONdie hates coal, probably likes living in the cold and dark

  118. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813780, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Even star trek collar boy is lost overall.

  120. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813782, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Next question from a tweeny on economic country shoppers

    Fvk em

  121. Pete Of Perth
    #2813783, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Probably live out my days in Perth.

  122. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813784, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Probably live out my days in Perth.

    Invest in a 4kVa genset and razor wire.

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813791, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    If these kids are your future then the future looks bleak

  125. The BigBlueCat
    #2813792, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    So, how many 15yo’s are in detention centres??? Can we please have some facts rather than feelings???

  126. Cpt Seahawks
    #2813793, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Invest in a 4kVa genset and razor wire.

    And connect them.

  127. a reader
    #2813794, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I think the blonde girl is from Adelaide which would explain everything abotu her attitude to coal. Not even the stupid f***ing liberal government down there can say coal without demonising it

  128. Bushkid
    #2813795, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I know I was 15 myself once, but I was never as young as these kids. Or as blindly brainwashed.

  129. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813798, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 17

    Yet another jackpot, the white rabbit hair Stetson is now in play for the first time.

  130. Carpe Jugulum
    #2813799, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    I’m done Troops

    Oyasumi Nasai

    Thanks for playing.

  131. Pete of Perth
    #2813800, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Got inlaws in Singapore.Unfortunately not Crazy Rich Asians. Sg is crowded out with mainlanders. So fat hope moving there.

  132. Bushkid
    #2813801, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Oooo, the white rabbit hair Stetson……. Now that’s worth playing for!

    Thanks Carpe, ‘night all.

  133. The BigBlueCat
    #2813802, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Thanks Carpe. Now, where’s that razor blade …..

  134. RobK
    #2813806, posted on September 10, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Thanks Carpe. ‘Night all.

