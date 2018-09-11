Democracy vs Government

Nice try. Good attempt at sleight of hand. But Democracy and Government are 2 different things. Very different things.
Writing in the Conversation, Dr Mark Triffitt from the University of Melbourne writes:
Reforming our political system is not a quick fix. Here’s a step-by-step guide to how to do it.
Dr Triffitt (for a doctor he is) then fails to actually distinguish between democracy and government and politics and policy. Dr Triffitt suggests that urgent changes are necessary to Australia’s political system(s) because, in part, public trust in government already in serious decline. Dr Triffitt then suggests that there are dual crises in play:
The first is a “crisis of representation”. This results from a fragmented, highly diverse electorate that increasingly fails to connect with major parties. The major parties are left with shrinking, less diverse memberships.
The second is a “crisis of functionality”. Our democratic system is increasingly unable to deliver good public policy in a consistent or coherent way, and to convince the public to support it.
And so Dr Triffitt recommends:
Major reforms are also needed to make federal parliament more effective and less dysfunctional. These might include eliminating Question Time and mandating a strict code of ethics for MPs aimed at addressing toxic behaviours like the bullying crisis rocking the Coalition government.
Reforms like these would raise the level of decorum in parliament and set a new standard for parliamentary behaviour. This would increase public confidence that politicians both reflect and are accountable to modern values.
Lastly, a “Citizens’ Assembly” could be formed of randomly selected citizens to act as a non-partisan check and balance on parliament.
Ahh. The Citizens’ Assembly. Was not that Julia Gillard’s solution to climate change policy before implementing a carbon tax that was not a carbon tax that did not happen under a government she led?
The fundamental problem with Dr Triffitt’s analysis is that it fails to acknowledge Dr Triffitt’s underlying bias; a bias that is not surprising coming from someone who:
lectures in public policy and politics at the University of Melbourne
and is
a Fellow with the Centre of Policy Development, a progressive, Melbourne-based public policy think-tank.
The bias is the belief that Government is the first and best solution to all of society’s problems, when in fact there ample evidence that Government is usually the worst solution.
Dr Triffitt concludes that:
Like every credible plan to reform a major institution showing multiple dysfunctions, we need more than one reform idea. We also need to test these ideas against the root causes of the institution’s malaise. And we need to organise them into a strategic and practical sequence.
The alternative is to believe Australian democracy will magically right itself. Which is no alternative at all.
There is no problem with Australian democracy. The problem is with Australian government. And the best solution for dealing with a dysfunctional, ineffective and overbearing government is reduce it; to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.
Politicians being “accountable to modern values” is how we arrived at the present parlous condition.
If our politicians were held accountable to the ancient values previously called the Seven Virtues and were capable of avoiding the Seven Deadly Sins, then the doctor’s proposals would be entirely irrelevant and could be consigned to the dustbin of history – where they belong.
Bolton makes perfect sense.
Rong fred.
A denizen of Krapville TAFE ought to be able too differentiate things, e.g. a modern university from a seat of learning. But when progressive is used without any sense of irony, what hope.
one word: TRUMP
We could just have sortition for the lower house, the appointment of the upper house on longer terms by the lower house, recall elections and CIR but only as to strike down laws, and sunset clauses on ALL non-constitutional legislation and instruments.
O/T: Papadopoulos (remember him, the guy who drew the placebo in the Clearasil trials) is unloading on Twitter about Alexander Downer, 007. Maybe our comatose MSN will pick up on some of the questions. I’m not hopeful after the SMH’s effort – so far behind the story, it still thinks Mifsud is a Russian agent.
What the Hell was AD doing on our dime?
Bullying crisis? I’ve heard allegations, but nothing substantive that says any actual bullying has taken place. If it has, then surely workplace laws come into effect and the claims need to be investigated before anyone can be named, shamed and disciplined.
Our Westminster system of government requires the often robust contest of ideas and the scrutiny of the government by both the opposition and the electorate. That both the major parties have seen fit to remove sitting PM’s and replace them with someone else is part of the representative parliamentary process – the party room decides who their parliamentary leader will be, while the electorate decides which party will govern. But even PM’s have died in office, some of them (metaphorically) multiple times. If the leader is a lame duck, they need to be replaced or the electorate will have their say (as they always do).
Removing a sitting PM shouldn’t necessarily be considered a bad thing if it is infrequent and led by the parliamentary party rather than external forces such as unions, big business or a foreign power.
I don’t think it’s our system of government that is the problem here … just the observers.
One simple thing that the politicians could do is to stop saying “My Government”. The woman from NSW whose name I cannot pronounce kept using it a day or two ago. It is not her government just as the Federal government was not Turnbull’s even if he did pay a million or two. They do not own it, they just have a lease on it.
Surely it is the NSW government or the Australian Federal Government or whatever the real definition. Are they are taking advice from Their ABC?
Luckily Tinned Soup Consomme …. has gone else he would be after me telling me that I do not respect the Premier of NSW because I cannot pronounce her name (similar problem with Queensland).