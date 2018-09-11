Idiot at large

Professor Gillian Triggs. What a piece of work she is.

Writing for some obscure internet publication called InnovationAus.com, Professor Triggs writes:

I (Triggs) believe we are living in divisive times.

No Sh*t Sherlock. Especially coming from someone who has spent a large proportion of her later career seeking to divide us. But Triggs continues:

In the last few years, however, I think we have started to see an absolute intolerance for expert opinions, reports, inquiries, facts or evidence. There is also a growing need to cater to ideology – to appeal to the worst parts of our nature.

When it comes to opinions, it is not clear to Spartacus why the opinions of experts carry any more weight than the opinions of others. But the problem is that these “experts” seem to feel that their expertise in one area, usually quite narrow, extends to every nook and cranny.

Consider Noam Chomsky, an expert in linguistics who preaches well beyond this field. Consider Tim Flannery, a mammalogist and palaeontologist who seems to believe this gives him licence to be an expert in climate. Consider also Gillian Doreen, an expert in public international law who seems to claim expertise in …. well everything apparently.

Perhaps next time Professor Triggs has a health issue, she should pop over to her local plumber. After all, the plumber is an expert and can offer her advice.

Irrespective, the arrogance of Triggs seems to have no bound also:

But as a country, we have not been able to turn that information into the policy that we need.

Perhaps she meant to say “the policy I want”, but more likely she assumes that what she wants is what we all need. But hey. She is Professor Triggs after all. And clearly unable to see the problem, Triggs writes further:

I (Triggs) would like to see universities – institutions largely responsible for the political leaders of the future – focus on teaching their students how to make creative decisions based on evidence. They also need to be able to distinguish between fact and fiction.

Complaining about university politician behaviours, Triggs seems to want more university politicians.

These issues have become far more politicised than they should, especially since they are problems that desperately need solutions.

Again Professor Triggs gives it away. She assume that problems (assuming they are so) require Government solutions. As Thomas Sowell has repeatedly explained, Government can solve any problem …. by making everything else much worse.

In Professor Triggs’ heart, this is the core problem:

My concern is that the policies being developed are almost rejecting fundamental expert advice.

Moron. What a moron. The problem with technocrats (and Spartacus is being very generous to Professor Triggs here) is that they believe that government policies are based on evidence. If that were so, the size and reach of government would be a fraction of what it is.

Government policies and decisions are based on values and priorities. For right or for wrong, values and priorities trump every time. You can’t support pink bats, NBN, HRC and 18c without a shred of evidence and then cry when policies you don’t like have weak evidentiary support.

But how about this from a Professor of Law:

I see very able, well-educated leaders, such as Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten, unable to extricate themselves from the unnecessary political spats of the day.

Yes. Our political leaders need to extricate themselves from politics. Perhaps a dictatorial system would be an improvement.

Perhaps Australia should deal with subversive elements like Triggs through closer monitoring. Sadly you can say what you like around the kitchen table at home and also in a little read internet journal.

