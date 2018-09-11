Quota me this

Quotas, quotas, quotas. The theme du jour. Identity politics in action.

Throwing away any opportunity to give the next Federal election a red hot go, the Liberal has collapsed again into a self inflicted and self indulgent bout of narcissistic introspection. Forgetting about those they claim to want to represent, the Liberals continue to talk about themselves. The latest and greatest, gender quotas.

(Interests of disclosure, Spartacus is not a member of any political party.)

Spartacus has written previously of his dislike of the whole left-right political binary construct. It seeks to oversimplify way too many issues. But sometimes, this construct is useful to illustrate a point, to wit the general rule of thumb is that the parties of the left are interested in equality of outcome whereas the parties of the right are more interested in the equality of opportunity.

So, if the Liberal Party determines that they should have gender (or any other) quota, that would be an unequivocal surrender to the left. They will no longer have any claim to being liberal let alone a conservative party. The game would be up.

The introduction of a quota system is a textbook “equality of outcome” policy. This is why the Labor Party has such.

If there is something within the DNA, policies or systems of the Liberal Party that discriminates against women, then that blockage should be identified and addressed. This is what equality of opportunity is.

To implement quotas would be to conclude, without any evidence, that there is a blockage to women and that it is easier to compensate for the blockage rather than finding and dealing with the blockage. That is equality of outcome. That is affirmative action. That is discrimination. That is just wrong and that is not what a supposed right of centre political party should do anywhere anyhow.

Gender quotas are the thin end of the wedge. Give it time. Once the dust settles there will be calls for other quotas – racial, religious, sexual orientation. It won’t end until Australia is governed by the United Nations.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com