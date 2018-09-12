Australia remains the freest country on the planet”

Nowhere else is this any longer even possible. And then there was Bill Leak. But how long will it last? Full story: Newspaper doubles down with front page response to Serena Williams cartoon critics. And more from Andrew Bolt.
How pale is the art of sorcerers, witches, and conjurors when compared with that of the government’s Treasury Department!
Caricatures are suppose to show a person in a distorted and exaggerated way. Apparently black women can’t be the subject of a caricature or black men for that matter. Is Mark Knight going to be hounded to death, as the late great Bill Leak was. Hang in there, Mark. You’ve done nothing wrong.
What’s interesting is that my wife showed me a bunch of old cartoons of Williams drawn by many different cartoonists, which were far worse than what Knight has drawn. Odd that this has now become an issue.
I also find it odd that Knight is accused of drawing Osaka as a white girl, when it’s clear that’s not the case. Just few cartoons but the older ones are hard to find (I wonder why?)
Williams sister were once the ideal model of sport? Stories to the contrary spiked? If Rupert gets upset?
Probably won’t be able to find one in Brisbane but that front page is going to sell a lot of papers today.
Tickets for the Australian Open must be getting a boost !
CM digital had the HS front page this morning.
Where’s the Je suis Charlie crowd gone?
I fully expected News Corp to sack Mark Knight and issue a grovelling apology to “anybody who was offended”.
Some respect for the media restored. (Not you, ABC).
That may come as news to someone standing on the footpath having a smoke in the UK. Or drinking a wine on the beach or a park in Europe.
Hopefully long enough to get this out….
https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/A-guide-to-climbing-Ayers-Rock–Marc-Hendrickx_p_212.html
Congrats to the Herald Sun for their full on front page. Those thin skinned Americans can take it or leave it because having a sense of humour should not be the vehicle for ridiculous racist claims. As for the self loathing Australians who have joined in the outrage go shove it where the sun don’t shine.
The thing about racism (as defined by our Betters) is that it saves time and could even save your life one day. That one judicious early (Melbournians note) crossing of the street may be all it takes (of course that would then be a “micro-aggression”).
Australia is far from the freest country on the planet. Its constitution is inferior to the United States’.
It’s the epic Narcissism of the left causing the weak signal to noise ratio. Narcissism born of weak Baby Boomer parenting and the “I” technology revolution that meets all needs except those that really matter.
The more the left howls, the surer the sign they know their existential demise is looming. Let us be sure they are utterly vanquished rather than just half finishing them off.
Courage is Fire. Bullying is smoke. Disraeli
Freest country on earth…
We are one of the most over regulated countries on the planet, and when it comes to social and IR control, the worst.
How much overseas travel have you done lately?
The USA definitely allows it.
This goes on daily in many countries.
Serena was under huge pressure from left wing femarxists to beat a Christian anti gay marriage, Australian white woman’s record.
That’s why they’ve got the shits with this.
The umpire went against the narrative.
That’s why they are so up in arms with it.
Racial sensitivities are much more acute than here in oz because of slavery and Jim crow resonances
Remember some years ago when Harry Connick Jr., the American singer and actor, who was serving as a guest judge on “Hey Hey It’s Saturday”, was shocked by a skit, in which five men with afro wigs and blackface sang and danced behind a Michael Jackson impersonator wearing white makeup.
The Aussie performers couldn’t understand the fuss
US racial sensitivities
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/music/michael-jackson/6270948/Australian-variety-show-in-Jackson-Five-blackface-controversy.html
hmm. This from a 2009 tantrum.
Headlines like this do us no favours at all. The writers at the Guardian and Fairfax are probably already preparing their lines as they sing the praises of our big government socialist nanny state: “even the bloggers at Catallaxy Files agree”.
Steve has obviously never attempted to carry out improvements to his house, tried to purchase effective means of self defence, been stopped by police without cause and forced to submit to a drug test, been forced to put up a pool fence, tried to buy a replacement incandescent lamp, tried to develop land, set up a business, or been hounded by the government for failing to obey one of their petty edicts.
Australia is very far from being the freest country in the world, as anyone with global life experience will quickly confirm. Even communist China is far freer in the areas that matter to most people, particularly economics and business, and there is none of the political correctness nonsense that we are forced to put up with here.
If you lot think you’re hard done by in Oz, try the gender benders equality paradise that is Canada.
Even your pronouns are policed!
Yes in my experience even in Vietnam the man in the street (or riding xe Honda) is subject to a fraction of the interference by ‘government’ compared to citizens in Oz