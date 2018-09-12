Quotas for One, Quotas for All

There is a national organisation in Australia. It is very large and influential. It generates lots of tax free income and it exerts significant political and policy influence in this nation. Despite all of this, 100% of its leadership is male. This is completely unsatisfactory. Something should be done about it.

Some of its executives are listed here, here and here.

Something must be done.

Write to GetUp!

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com