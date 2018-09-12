Quotas for One, Quotas for All

There is a national organisation in Australia. It is very large and influential. It generates lots of tax free income and it exerts significant political and policy influence in this nation. Despite all of this, 100% of its leadership is male. This is completely unsatisfactory. Something should be done about it.
Some of its executives are listed here, here and here.
Something must be done.
Maybe they’re just representative of their members. You know, dock wukkas, timber guys, fitters, welders and revolutionary Marxist-Leninists.
Did Morrison follow through on his threat to deregister them?
Didn’t think so.
Roger – another one of those 48 hour policy positions so popular with the modern Lieboral Party.
I know a lot of these guys, have known them for 40+ years and not one of them is a Leftist or an avid supporter of unions.
Obviously Dianne Asmar has not shown her sisters how to complete the application forms…………