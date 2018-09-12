So just who then are the fascists

Posted on 10:33 am, September 12, 2018 by Steve Kates

From Drudge just now:

SUSPECT TRIES STABBING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE WITH SWITCHBLADE...
KNIFE MALFUNCTION...
CAMPAIGN SIGN USED TO FEND OFF...
COPS: CURSED PRESIDENT BEFORE VIOLENCE...
MASS SHOOTING TWEET THREATENS TRUMP HOTEL MAGA EVENT...
WYOMING GOP OFFICE SET ON FIRE...
Conservative Columnist Goes Into Hiding After Rape, Death Threats...
SCALISE WARNS: LEFT INCITING... 

Socialists and their love of humanity and etc.

10 Responses to So just who then are the fascists

  1. tombell
    #2814849, posted on September 12, 2018 at 10:58 am

    It’s only going to get worse.

  2. .
    #2814853, posted on September 12, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Threats of Rape and Strangling’ Force D.C. McAllister Into Hiding After Anti-Abortion Tweet

    That’s pretty awful. Given someone was actually stabbed, I’d say she was genuinely in fear.

    She’s copping flak, because she is over the target.

    At the root of [abortion] hysteria is women’s unhinged desire for irresponsible sex. Sex is their god. Abortion is their sacrament,” McAllister tweeted. “It’s abhorrent as women have flung themselves from the heights of being the world’s civilizing force to the muck and mire of dehumanizing depravity.”

    I reckon she’s right. Too lazy to have some condoms on hand or go on the pill.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2814858, posted on September 12, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Lefties are into projection in a big way.
    Today we have this fine essay on this question:

    Read A Pile Of Top Nazis Talking About How They Love Leftist Marxism

    The Nazis were leftists. This statement is blasphemy to the academic-media complex, since everyone knows the Nazis were degenerate right-wingers fueled by toxic capitalism and racism. But evidence Adolf Hitler’s gang were men of the left, while debatable, is compelling.

    One aspect of the book can shock the conscience. Hayek describes Nazism as a “genuine socialist movement” and thus left-wing by modern American standards. Indeed, the Austrian-born Hayek wrote the book from his essay, “Nazi-Socialism,” which countered prevailing opinion at the London School of Economics, where he taught. British elites regarded Nazism as a virulent capitalist reaction against enlightened socialism—a view that persists today.

    It wasn’t only theoretical. Hitler repeatedly praised Marx privately, stating he had “learned a great deal from Marxism.” The trouble with the Weimar Republic, he said, was that its politicians “had never even read Marx.” He also stated his differences with communists were that they were intellectual types passing out pamphlets, whereas “I have put into practice what these peddlers and pen pushers have timidly begun.”

    If you can get through this essay without comprehending that Nazis were far lefties then I have a utopia to sell you.

    It is ironic that Antifa, who claim to be anti-fascist, are fascists. But then the Left doesn’t do irony.

  4. Diogenes
    #2814880, posted on September 12, 2018 at 11:14 am

    The whole reason the SA & SS were formed were to counter this behaviour by the comun/social ists.
    Will not be at all surprised if the same thing happens again

  5. mh
    #2814906, posted on September 12, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Maxine Waters is openly campaigning for more violence against the Trump presidency.

    Nike is also sponsoring violence against cops because it wants to appeal to an “urban” market.

  6. Louis Hissink
    #2814909, posted on September 12, 2018 at 11:45 am

    So who are the fascists? That’s easy – anyone who wants socialism but under the auspices of the nation state,

    Communism was about destroying the nation state and replacing it with a global or international socialism governed by the chosen. (For chosen also apply synonyms such as saved, born into, or any contrived belief that your tribe is superior).

    Humans tend to socialise into tribal groups of about 150 individuals, the number at which everyone knows everyone else. Larger populations organised on the division of labour are characterised by none one knowing everyone, thus creating the unknown individual, or stranger. In order to maintain social peace individual rights came into existence, along with private property rights. This ostensibly to protect the stranger from being plundered by the tribe or group.

    It is this tendency to tribalism that undoes socialism when applied to large human populations. It does work for societies comprised of tribal family units of 150 people, living at the subsistence level; The Roussean noble savage. It fails when the population increases, and strangers can be plundered with no ill effect for the plunderers. After all, who acres? No one knew him/her/it (getting my genders PC).

    Fasci are Roman bundles of sticks wrapped with an intertwined cord forming a strong structure, here metaphorically the nation. Fascism is thus an insult directed at national socialists by the international socialists or communists.

    And when you don’t understand how you think, let alone what or why, and recitation becomes the principal means of interlocutory discourse, the inevitable occurs.

    Peopled are labelled fascists because, apart from the different ultimate authorities each obeys, nation state or progressive history, national socialists and communists are indistinguishable: it’s all tribal.

  7. Wade
    #2814912, posted on September 12, 2018 at 11:50 am

    The left are writing cheques that their soy-boy bodies can’t cash.
    This won’t end well for them

  8. Norman Church
    #2814915, posted on September 12, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Nazism is better described as racial socialism rather than national socialism.

    Nazism is to the right of international socialism on the socialist spectrum but it is plainly a left wing movement as even a cursory review of the Nazi party’s manifesto would reveal.

    The term “right wing” has been so debased as to be virtually meaningless. It is essentially just a pejorative label applied by SJWs to anything they currently dislike.

  9. mh
    #2814920, posted on September 12, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Bernard Kerik on 9/11: Colin Kaepernick a ‘Thug’ and ‘Disgusting’ for Promoting Cop Killers

    New York City’s 40th police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, slammed former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an interview with Breitbart News Daily, saying Kaepernick is a “thug” and “disgusting” for promoting organizations that support cop killers such as Assata Shakur.
    Kerik chastised former quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his anti-police rhetoric, calling him “disgusting, and a “thug.” Nike recently made Kaepernick the face of its “Just Do It” campaign last week to mark the 30th anniversary of its iconic slogan. Morning Consult found that Nike’s favorability fell by 34 percent after they made Colin Kaepernick the front man for their latest marketing campaign.

    https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/09/11/bernard-kerik-on-9-11-colin-kaepernick-a-thug-and-disgusting-for-promoting-cop-killers/

