So just who then are the fascists

From Drudge just now:
SUSPECT TRIES STABBING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE WITH SWITCHBLADE...
KNIFE MALFUNCTION...
CAMPAIGN SIGN USED TO FEND OFF...
COPS: CURSED PRESIDENT BEFORE VIOLENCE...
MASS SHOOTING TWEET THREATENS TRUMP HOTEL MAGA EVENT...
WYOMING GOP OFFICE SET ON FIRE...
Conservative Columnist Goes Into Hiding After Rape, Death Threats...
SCALISE WARNS: LEFT INCITING...
Socialists and their love of humanity and etc.
It’s only going to get worse.
That’s pretty awful. Given someone was actually stabbed, I’d say she was genuinely in fear.
She’s copping flak, because she is over the target.
I reckon she’s right. Too lazy to have some condoms on hand or go on the pill.
Lefties are into projection in a big way.
Today we have this fine essay on this question:
Read A Pile Of Top Nazis Talking About How They Love Leftist Marxism
If you can get through this essay without comprehending that Nazis were far lefties then I have a utopia to sell you.
It is ironic that Antifa, who claim to be anti-fascist, are fascists. But then the Left doesn’t do irony.
The whole reason the SA & SS were formed were to counter this behaviour by the comun/social ists.
Will not be at all surprised if the same thing happens again
Maxine Waters is openly campaigning for more violence against the Trump presidency.
Nike is also sponsoring violence against cops because it wants to appeal to an “urban” market.
So who are the fascists? That’s easy – anyone who wants socialism but under the auspices of the nation state,
Communism was about destroying the nation state and replacing it with a global or international socialism governed by the chosen. (For chosen also apply synonyms such as saved, born into, or any contrived belief that your tribe is superior).
Humans tend to socialise into tribal groups of about 150 individuals, the number at which everyone knows everyone else. Larger populations organised on the division of labour are characterised by none one knowing everyone, thus creating the unknown individual, or stranger. In order to maintain social peace individual rights came into existence, along with private property rights. This ostensibly to protect the stranger from being plundered by the tribe or group.
It is this tendency to tribalism that undoes socialism when applied to large human populations. It does work for societies comprised of tribal family units of 150 people, living at the subsistence level; The Roussean noble savage. It fails when the population increases, and strangers can be plundered with no ill effect for the plunderers. After all, who acres? No one knew him/her/it (getting my genders PC).
Fasci are Roman bundles of sticks wrapped with an intertwined cord forming a strong structure, here metaphorically the nation. Fascism is thus an insult directed at national socialists by the international socialists or communists.
And when you don’t understand how you think, let alone what or why, and recitation becomes the principal means of interlocutory discourse, the inevitable occurs.
Peopled are labelled fascists because, apart from the different ultimate authorities each obeys, nation state or progressive history, national socialists and communists are indistinguishable: it’s all tribal.
The left are writing cheques that their soy-boy bodies can’t cash.
This won’t end well for them
Nazism is better described as racial socialism rather than national socialism.
Nazism is to the right of international socialism on the socialist spectrum but it is plainly a left wing movement as even a cursory review of the Nazi party’s manifesto would reveal.
The term “right wing” has been so debased as to be virtually meaningless. It is essentially just a pejorative label applied by SJWs to anything they currently dislike.
