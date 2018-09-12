We have to talk about Germany

The bottom line for people in Canberra who are too busy to read to the end is that German emissions have not gone down since 2009.
Australia has a lot to learn from the German experience with renewable energy. Their program is called the Energiewende, the German dream of a green energy transformation.
The roots of the dream are in the anti-nuclear protests of the 1970s although the British policy analyst Rupert Darwall in Green Tyranny traced it further back to the long tradition of environmental fundamentalism in Germany.
In the 1980s the German Greens became a political power and activists started to use the term Energiewende. They hated nuclear energy and the Chernobyl episode helped them along. Then in the 1980s climate change entered the discourse.
In 1991 came feed-in tariffs followed by a comprehensive Renewable Energy Act in 2000 and a commitment to phase out nuclear energy by 2022.
In 2007 the European Union set ambitious environmental/energy targets. It was all 20s. The target date was 2020, the aim for the percentage of renewable energy share was 20, likewise greenhouse gas reduction and increased energy efficiency.
Angela Merkel emerged as the political leader of the movement and Germany became the flagship in the European green energy fleet. There was enthusiasm in many other places, Spain, Denmark, Britain, South Australia but Germany was the great role model.
In 2011 the Fukushima episode prompted a panic to accelerate the flight from nuclear power and a new round of Energiewende action. The Germans upped the ante for greenhouse gas reductions to 40% by 2020, 55% by 2030 and up to 95% by 2050. The target for renewables in final energy consumption was set for 60% by2050 and the target for green gross power use was 80% in 2050.
Then surprisingly the annual monitoring report on progress with the transformation did not appear in 2016 and 2017. During that time the formation of a government was delayed amidst growing concern about the cost and effectiveness of the transition.
The leadership of the trade union movement became agitated. They bought into the dream of green jobs in the early days but 130,000 solar panel jobs went to China and the process is being repeated with wind turbines. Over 8000 jobs in the industry were slated for redundancy last year.
The cost of green jobs turned out to be enormous. The humorous Dutch commentator van Ulzen reported that the jobs on offshore wind platforms cost 50 times more than normal jobs elsewhere. He contemplated the number of teachers, road maintenance workers and nurses that they could have got for the money. His whimsical reflections and the machine translation from Dutch gives him some interesting turns of phrase.
With the €20 billion green subsidy losses per year, Germany could have paid 500,000 teachers, agents or hands on the bed. If necessary in green uniform.
This year the 6th Energiewende Monitoring Report appeared with an admission of failure on all three sides of the so-called “energy policy target triangle”- supply security, affordability and emission reduction. The report did not concede defeat, it recommended that the transformation should have a higher political priority.
In reality the failure is comprehensive. As to reliability, the grid staggers on the brink of collapse if any congruence of unfavourable conditions occurs. On affordability Germany tops the cost of energy league table with Denmark and South Australia.
The killer blow is the failure of emission reduction – the very rationale for the whole Energiewende adventure. Even the rose-tinted glasses worn by the PR team at Green Energy Wire do not obscure the facts in the chart they reproduced in the 2018 edition of A Reporter’s Guide to the Energiewende. It shows that the downward trend in emissions from 1991 hit the wall in 2009 with no progress in the best part of a decade to 2017.
So much for the Energiewende. Is anyone in Canberra watching?
Good work Rafe.
They’re all watching but like socialism, they’ve been doing it wrong and Canberra knows how to get it right.
I second that. An interesting read. Thank you, Rafe
Is anyone in Canberra watching?
Clearly not. Who does their research? Blind Freddie it would seem.
Germans like to try to conquer the world occasionally. The Romans were wise to this, and periodically sent in the legions to disabuse them of their glorious manifest destiny.
We haven’t had a German brainfart for a while, not since mid last century anyway. So we’re due.
The legions metaphorically need to be sent in once again.
To learn, one would need to possess both a capacity and a willingness.
In Germany in May we noticed that in groups of turbines that many were not working . It seems that costly maintenance had not been done ,the turbines are now 15 plus years old and starting to fall to pieces. Blades are not recyclable and the concrete , 20 metres deep I believe has interfered with aquifers. They also closed down a pumped hydro system because too costly to run. They are building new coal fired power stations and using lignite .
I have developed a new green mini generator driven by friction applied to a series of rollers. Each generation set is to be buried in urban roadways at each street corner under the bike paths. In discussion with the Australian Greens they have assured me that when the Labor party is elected they will pressure Bill Shorten to ban all motor vehicles thus ensuring sufficient bicycle power to run each Australian city. The future is secure!
Green power from Germany’s north is so marvelous…except when it causes problems in Poland and the Czech republic. Millions have beens spent by Germany’s neighbours by installing phase shifting transformers on the interconnectors to keep Germany’s green power in Germany.
We should have new to the joint at the end of the war instead of rebuilding it. Germany busy f****** up Europe for the third time in a century.
It was dependency on outsiders for food and fuel that helped defeat Germany in two world wars (they are easily blockaded), and I’m guessing they still ponder on that from time to time.
That pipe dream of self sufficiency must be kind of tempting… especially when you consider that the other option would be to stringently refrain from starting any wars, but that’s like telling people in power that there’s something they aren’t allowed to do.
Sure, Tel. But all that investment in alt energy seems to be increasing their dependency on power from other countries as backup, or more truthfully, their main source of power.
You just know that Hitler would have been a big windmill fan.
It really won’t matter how all of this fails elsewhere around the world, Australian politicians, public servants, academics, media and other hangers-on have always had a view that they can do better. They think it just hasn’t been done properly and Australia can show the way.
It’s just like all those who keep suggesting that Socialism hasn’t worked because it hasn’t been done properly. Socialism has been applied properly and fully, and the results you see is that of Socialism working at its finest.
Those green jobs in Australia are a flight of the imagination also. A little in installation and a few in maintenance. Whilst it costs more in labour per MWh the yeild of MWh per MW installed is so low, costs will be high and demand low. Nameplate capacity factors of 10-30% dont include extra line losses, conditioning, storage losses etc. We’d be better off without it, by a long way. No cross subsidies. Get the economy going again.
So much for the Energiewende. Is anyone in Canberra watching?
Judging from last night’s interview on 7:30, Morrison is oblivious.
Leigh Sales evidently understands we can’t meet our Paris emissions targets without ditching coal and subsidising unreliables, which is exactly what the states are doing, thereby setting us up for price increases. Morrison resorts to rhetoric about applying a ‘big stick’ to power companies. That stick, wielded by the Commonwealth, will be powerless to control the price increases necessary to cover the platinum plating of the grid necessary for it to cope with unreliables. We’ll have increases of over $1000 a year before long, and less reliable supply to boot, and that with households already under financial pressure .
Morrison’s intent to sidestep, rather than deal with, the issue that saw Turnbull kicked out, means his tenure as PM won’t be long. Mind you, neither will Electricity Bill’s be either. It’s the electricity, stupid!