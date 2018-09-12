Liberty Quote
The theory which seems to unpin all left-wing governments is that they can afford to borrow and spend when things are good and must borrow and spend when things are bad for fear of making them worse. They have insuperable difficulty in seeing any flaw in this theory.— Peter Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Davey Boy on Australia remains the freest country on the planet
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Australia remains the freest country on the planet
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Andreas on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Gary on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- cuckoo on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Gary on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- wivenhoe on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- wivenhoe on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- NuThink on We have to talk about Germany
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Australia remains the freest country on the planet
- Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Claire Lehmann at CIS: identity politics on campus
- Aborigines, Islanders apologise to their women
- So just who then are the fascists
- Quotas for One, Quotas for All
- We have to talk about Germany
- Democracy vs Government
- Quota me this
- Idiot at large
- The same old subsidies to renewables: only the name has changed
- And now turning to sports
- Q&A Forum: September 10, 2018
- Other than the Swedes who cares about the Swedish election?
- Monday Forum: September 10, 2018
- Once more unto the IR breach dear friends!
- Arky: The Great Atheism Debate.
- Justin: A Blot on a Soon to be Forgotten Party.
- Does this man really have a constituency?
- How parasitic is South Australia?
- “Bullying” is the very essence of the political process
- Another book from Tony Thomas
- PDT v BHO
- Reliable and Affordable Electric Power Generation Booklet
- Open Forum: September 8, 2018
- The word according to Jock
- This is why Trump won
- Mighty Power Rangers
- No he isn’t
- Three in a row
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
hey
Podium
New fred?
Fourth!
five. the number of million dollars in drought funding the Victorian government has announced ahead of the election.
top x!
Greetings all. I claim this thread for classical liberalism, and encourage the exercise of free speech, rationality and intellectual honesty.
Monty is allowed to operate under the free speech clause.
In case you missed it a couple of weeks ago:
https://www.conservatives.org.au/peter_castieau_matt_brazier_join_conservatives_wa_senate_ticket
Lotsa volunteers doing the early prep work ahead of the next election. Having fun trying to make a difference. Would urge interested WA Cats considering putting their hand up to get in touch
[email protected]
Wednesdays Child.
Why is the perpetually outraged Jon Faine allowed to consistently air his own personal green agenda views on abc public radio in Melbourne? Day after day. Smug too…
Are the views the stated policy of the abc or is it his own agenda.
Either way he should not be on unbiased public radio.
ACCC greenlights $13 billion APA takeover by Hong Kong utility
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Wednesday morning it found the takeover would not impact competition in what was already a monopoly market. APA owns around two-thirds of all the major gas transmission pipelines in Australia.
The next major hurdle for the deal is now the Foreign Investment Review Board, which will make its decision in part guided by the Critical Infrastructure Centre of Peter Dutton’s Department of Home Affair. It will be the first major test of the newly formed unit, which provides national security advice on foreign investment proposals.
Washington, spent the day in the A4A offices off Pennsylvania Avenue.
Hungarian leader Victor Orban has been called a “neo-fascist” who threatens to destroy the European project, in angry scenes at Europe’s Parliament on Tuesday.
Several European Union politicians expressed fear that the corruption, nepotism and illiberal politics they said characterised the Orban regime – including the mistreatment of asylum seekers – marked a “decisive moment” for the continent.
“We are going back to a European history none of us want to see again,” said European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.
One MEP accused Orban of ruling a “state of xenophobia and creeping fascism that emboldens racists, misogynists and homophobes”.
But Orban, who travelled to Strasbourg to defend his government from a move to suspend its European Union voting rights, said the honour of his country had been insulted.
He accused “socialists and liberals” of attacking his country “because Hungarian people have decided that this country is not going to be a country of migrants”.
Italian deep state
And last week a Genoa court issued a ruling to freeze and confiscate the funds of the League, a party led by Italy’s most powerful politician, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, as part of a corruption investigation.
Prosecutors have been looking for state funds of 49 million euros (about $79 million) provided to the party between 2008 and 2010, before Salvini took control, that have vanished from its coffers. The decision to approve the freezing of the League’s accounts, which would prevent political expenditures and payroll operations, presents a significant threat to Salvini’s party.
Even critics of the League say the move would represent a remarkable intervention by the judiciary into the nation’s politics.
Son of Black Caviar going around next race at Bendigo. No. 10 Prince of Caviar.
Let’s not forget the new world created by goat fuckers: #911.
Yes. This is a case where we are paying much more than a visit to Bedlam cost in order to see the loonies.
Seeing loonies rave is instructive, but they’d do it for free, so why pay them?
Hungarian leader Victor Orban has been called a “neo-fascist” who threatens to destroy the European project, in angry scenes at Europe’s Parliament on Tuesday.
The rise of European nationalism: the result of people awakening to the lies of their leaders.
One for Dr Beau:
Australian workers are not the mathematicians they need to be, AI Group survey finds
How odd that Australian wukkas don’t seem to be getting the arithmetical and literacy skills in school that they need. Maybe teachers should teach numbers and spelling a bit more. What a radical concept! They can learn about aboriginal black armband history, Gaia theory and the 57 known genders when they get to uni.
From OOT:
Greens support girl’s anthem boycott
I am actually surprised by this.
Our left is woefully unimaginative and always looking to take their cue from other countries.
So I am astonished the girl was not encouraged to take the knee.
Where Boys Outperform Girls in Math: Rich, White and Suburban Districts
Does Teacher Diversity Matter in Student Learning?
Research shows that students, especially boys, benefit when teachers share their race or gender. Yet most teachers are white women.
Does it matter? Yes, according to a significant body of research: Students tend to benefit from having teachers who look like them, especially nonwhite students.
The homogeneity of teachers is probably one of the contributors, the research suggests, to the stubborn gender and race gaps in student achievement: Over all, girls outperform boys, and white students outperform those who are black and Hispanic.
Wilcox (both Chair of Migration Council Australia and lobby group Aus Industry Group) pumping up the “Skills Shortage” panic again to keep the immigration ponzi alive,
This is despite evidence that a lot of STEM qualified grads remain unemployed;
The Australian “skills shortage” is a myth. It’s fabricated to justify the population ponzi and Big Australia. The Uniparty still on course to see us royally screwed.
Too important to leave on the old Fred:
What a surprise. Dad of non-anthem stander’s publications include:
The developmental origins of moral concern: an examination of moral boundary decision making throughout childhood
and
The influence of goal demotion on children’s reproduction of ritual behavior
Wonder how his ethics go in terms of getting his kids to push his agendas. Contact him at the link above.
The number of Central American families arrested for entering the United States illegally surged again in August, according to a Trump administration official and Border Patrol agents in South Texas, an increase that comes as the president threatens a government shutdown to extract funding from Congress for a border wall.
Escalate – boycott the US.
So I am astonished the girl was not encouraged to take the knee.
Parents are academics; you can imagine the dinner table discussions (not that I’d want to control them, unlike some!). The school has offered her the option of not attending the daily parade, but that’s not good enough for dad, apparently.
From the Old Fred:
Dot;
In theory. The state does not give a shit about your rights.
We’ve noticed that, dot.
We’ve also noticed that shutting up and copping it sweet is making the problem worse.
So what’s your answer to the erosion of our rights?*
*NB – my position on what to do about the current state of the nation has been articulated far too often but I’ll do it again, just for you:
“It is useless to stop an alcoholic from destroying their life. They must wake up one morning, in the gutter, covered in their own vomit and excreta before they realise they have a problem. Any attempt to slow or stop this process is an exercise in futility. In the same way, it is folly to sheet home the blame to our political classes because they are not the problem. The problem is directly the fault of the society that puts them in positions of power and influence.”
“The political classes have worked out the problem and its inevitable outcome. They are looting the corpses as fast as they can. The citizenry are not even aware that there is a problem, they still haven’t worked out that their pockets are empty, their funds for retirement are being looted, and they are no longer safe in their own homes.”
Genes are key to academic success, study suggests
Parents always worry about whether their children will do well in school, but their kids probably were born with much of what they will need to succeed. A new study published in npj Science of Learning by researchers from The University of Texas at Austin and King’s College London explains the substantial influence genes have on academic success, from the start of elementary school to the last day of high school.
“Around two-thirds of individual differences in school achievement are explained by differences in children’s DNA,” said Margherita Malanchini, a psychology postdoctoral fellow at the Population Research Center at UT Austin. “But less is known about how these factors contribute to an individual’s academic success overtime.”
30th
The principal of a predominantly Hispanic high school accused fans from a majority-white school of racially targeting Latino football players during a game last week.
Santa Ana High School Principal Jeff Bishop said in a Facebook post on Saturday that fans from Aliso Niguel High School held signs that featured messages such as “Build The Wall,” a reference to President Trump’s oft-used promise in his 2016 presidential campaign.
Santa Ana High School has a predominantly Hispanic student body, while the majority of Aliso Niguel’s students are white, according to The Orange County Register.
“It would have been easy to blame the racist welcome the ‘Saints’ received as they walked into the stadium and read the posters referencing — Trump, ‘We love White,’ ‘Build the Wall’ and various other politically and racially-charged statements,” Bishop wrote on Facebook.
Exactly what I was thinking as I listened to a news report of this Big Business apologist. Importing a 100,000 foreign students a year with a significant number of these doing the permanent residency to citizenship shuffle. Pull the other Innes it plays Bollywood dance mixes.
Can we be sure AI has calculated that correctly?
Similarly, can it be said that AIG robustly and energetically press their members’ needs to government (their raison d’etre) rather than pressing the government’s needs on their members?
2 More Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of North Carolina Mayor And His Wife
Got your email Zulu
Many thanks
Political parties could be forced to fill 40% of their nominations with women, migrants, and people from ethnic minorities under a new local election quota system.
A Local Government Bill due to be published before the end of the year will set quotas to encourage more diversity in politics.
Around 12% of the population is now made up of migrants but just 31 non-Irish candidates ran in the last local elections in 2014, with three being elected.
The Immigrant Council of Ireland hopes that the number of migrant candidates will dramatically increase, with at least one non-Irish candidate contesting in every constituency in next year’s local elections.
Minister of state for local government and electoral reform, John Paul Phelan, is working on the bill ahead of the 2019 local elections. Under the new measures, political parties would lose out on funding if they fail to put forward candidates from diverse backgrounds.
Parties who meet the quotas would receive money to hire an equality and diversity officer who would promote and support more integration in politics.
Gender quotas have been introduced for general elections; however, there are currently no stipulations at local level.
While the Women’s Council of Ireland and other groups have been pushing for gender quotas at local political level, it is now understood that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government wants to broaden these thresholds to include migrants and other minorities such as members of the Travelling Community.
Mr Phelan expects that quotas will be set somewhere between 30% and 40%.
He said: “We are unusual in that we give everyone a local election vote.”
Despite the fact that every ordinary resident in Ireland is allowed to vote, with no stipulation around how long a person must be here before that eligibility applies, many people do not know their voting rights.
Anyone who is ordinarily resident in Ireland can also stand for local election.
The Carlow-Kilkenny TD said: “The most important thing is registration and that people know that they are entitled to be on the register and to cast a vote as long as they are over 18; it’s a freedom that doesn’t exist in many countries.
“But then also it’s about getting people to put themselves forward, that’s a big jump, to go the whole hog and become a candidate, but in time I am sure we will see more candidates from migrant and minority backgrounds putting themselves forward,” he said.
The Immigrant Council of Ireland is also working with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government on a multilingual information campaign.
Integration outreach officer with the Immigrant Council, Joe O’Brien, said: “We need people to start running, to diversify the ballot paper, to put some colour on the posters up on the poles. We are not going to bridge the gap in one election cycle, it is going to take a few.
“We need to test the waters and we are saying to people, try it out, we will give you guidance, don’t be disappointed if you don’t win, run a campaign that you can get something out of.”
Mr O’Brien added: “We need people to be groundbreakers, we need people to be role models in the community, we need people to make a stand on a particular issue. We are saying you can use the local election campaign as a way of raising issues, be they local or national.”
Listening to “sex discrimination commissioner” Kate Jenkins (and why do so many of these femocrats sound about 16 years old?) today on AM was interesting. Reporting on the results of one their surveys which, as usual, returns improbable levels of the activity they are being paid to ‘manage’, she said something rather revealing. According to her, the answer to the straight out question “Have you been sexually harassed?” is “traditionally low“, “but then we ask them questions about behaviours which we know constitute sexual harassment”. In other words, we keep asking questions until we get the right answer.
Patent medicine for half price! Get in quick before it’s too late!!
Victorian Government promises half-price solar batteries if re-elected
It’s a marvellous offer to be told you can buy something completely effing useless for half the price you otherwise would have to pay. Rejoice!
cuckoo – more like keep changing the definition till you get a number you like. And your $350,000 a year consultancy job rolling over.
Peter Castieau #2814958,
I followed the link and then behind that is a link to your name that doesn’t work properly.
Why Are We Siding With al-Qaeda?
written by ron paul
Every government department exists primarily to justify its own existence and to expand its reach wherever possible. That’s simply what Darwin said, as applicable to government.
My plan to teach feminist mathematics should fix that, Bruce.
Everyone will feel really good about not being able to do sums. Or think.
CBC in Colombia: How Venezuela’s crisis is impacting South America (video)
The United Nations estimates 2.3 million people have fled Venezuela in the last four years due to poverty.
Monty on old thread.
Huge! Joe DiGenova: Yates, Rice, Biden, Comey and Obama Met in White House to Discuss Targeting Mike Flynn
So Obama and his cabal met in 2016 to plan the investigation of a crime that wouldn’t be committed until 2017?
Now that is just prescience I suppose.
Proceed with caution. Freedom is the moment you say no to authority – but can you afford it?
If I was born into the Packer family, I would be trolling the legal system. You need deep pockets.
https://www.conservatives.org.au/peter_castieau_matt_brazier_join_conservatives_wa_senate_ticket
wrong:
https://www.conservatives.org.au/peter_castieau%20
right:
https://www.conservatives.org.au/peter_castieau
Some get legal aid.
Winston Smith
#2814985, posted on September 12, 2018 at 1:05 pm
BRAVO!
Dot:
We can’t afford not to.
You may be confusing a lack of financial capital with a lack of moral capital.
(Not being personal with that comment – it’s a generalisation.)
You can be certain it isn’t when the Chair of Migration Council Australia is also a bigwig in the lobbyist AI Group.
God forbid Australian businesses should be made to train up Australians here. The population ponzi offers a free ride to Australian businesses in at least 2 areas. Reduces their training costs and keeps the pressure on wages. Wilcox knows this intimately.
Well said, Pauline.
And WA Cats can donate specifically to the WA branch of AusCons here
https://www.conservatives.org.au/donate_wa?e=e24fba9ec7f8b522820dbcde1120ce15&utm_source=australianconservatives&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=wa_sd_august18update&n=16
Well done the tennis umpires. If Serena threatens an Umpire that he will never umpire a match with her again they should do the right thing and boycott her. Clearly she thinks she is above the rules of the game.
Anne, get onto this immediately!
… at the low wage they are offering – I fixes it !
Well they would say that, wouldn’t they?
Police didn’t record all?
So are you saying they’d soon sort out who is in charge of governing what?
Seems that’s what would happen, and the federal government won’t have a say over shit it has no right to have a say over, only does now because of states on bended knee to them regarding GST allocation.
It wouldn’t be complicated to work out where the GST is collected, because it is collected by businesses.
I collect GST from all over Australia and my business must have an address to your business name.
So I am collecting in QLD.
Every Australian business must have a geographical base.
Even the online traders.
Even if a WA business just paid me.
It would be a truly epic scenario and one easily put forward by government.
WA would go for it big time.
So would all states except SA, TAS, and the NT.
It would be a huge win on so many fronts.
Playing state based “parochial” victims from the left against one another would be awesome .
Housing would drop, states wouldn’t mention the word emissions, and in one great swoop, super power here we come……………………………….
Not at all Winston. You have to be very brave to take on an implacable opponent with virtually unlimited resources.
Peter Castieau,
It seems Cory Bernardi is turning out as expected.
Praising members of the liberal party on sky news the other night.
Maybe you could remind him that he’s not in the Liberal party anymore.
It was a perfect time to sink the boot in and grab votes, but again we see a man too decent for politics.
Sigh…………………..
It includes “leering”.
Which is completely ridiculous.
I didn’t make an ‘entrapement argument’. There is no evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. What there is is evidence of Dem operatives employing Fusion GPS to fabricate a dossier that used false claims used by the FBI to form the foundation of a FISA warrant used to spy on the campaign of your political opponent in a presidential election. The use of false claims to procure a FISA warrant is not a ‘technicality’.
Indeed, it is indicative of many possible criminal and civil breaches.
The Australian Human Rights broads and bitches, consider sexual harassment being left out of the diversity pick quota.
Men turning up for work.
Being asked to perform actual work.
Not being allowed to wear a pink hi viz shirt.
Having a male answer back when they’ve just created a scene berating him viciously , understanding that if they too were a bloke, they would have been sat on their arse.
Bernardi and the Australian Conservatives have no real constituency. They will be gone after the next election.
Notice how enthusiastically the ‘professionally black’ in the US embrace the symbolism of the entirely fictitious Wakanda as a banner African Americans can unite under, because the African continent can not be used to represent unity, solidarity, or functional societies?
All my life there has been a steady stream of blacks from Africa skeletal with starvation, bleeding or dead, fleeing as blows by other blacks rain down on their head, and a few corpulent ones in garish caricatures of military uniforms grinning from ear to ear.
As far as the political left is concerned, though, it is OK. Better to be oppressed, beaten and starved by other blacks than to live safely in a society which might have some white people in it.
Really Rae? They have a huge membership base.
How is your labrador? Has your Dad fixed your scooter yet?
LOL! You keep on pretending.
The States never ratified Paris.
That was Maolcum.
If we dump Paris, (that’s not going to happen), the states are all still coming up with their own insanity regarding emissions because there is no real consequence to their grandstanding.
Their GST is still there.
The states are probably our biggest concern regarding power, and here they are virtue signalling us to ruin and still getting , as in SA’s case, an undeserved allocation of GST revenue.
Dot, the intellectual resources of the state are extremely limited, and its moral resources nugatory.
Cowardice is a profound moral error.
The judge in the Papadopoulos case imposed just 2/13ths of the jail time Dirty Bob asked for.
No collusion charges. That’s what passes for winning in MontyWorld.
Speaking of evidence, Manafort may be about to flip:
http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/manafort-in-talks-with-prosecutors-about-possible-plea-according-to-people-familiar-with-the-discussions/2018/09/11/5b98b64c-b60e-11e8-a7b5-adaaa5b2a57f_story.html
Yawn! Another day. Another flip predicted.
Monty and his perennial ‘about to’ lol.
Papadopoulos was going to flip. What happened?
Kate Jenkins defines sexually harassed as anything a man does. Offering help etc. etc.
A breathing man is at fault?
High IQ students outperform low IQ students. IQ is largely genetic. Average population IQs are, from highest to lowest: North Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic, African
Poor m0nty. Whistling past the graveyard. Seeing hope in the least likely places. Totally missing the dreadful pathos of his position.
You have to laugh.
Any day now. Any daaaaay…
The only flipping you are going to see, mUnter, is on your weekly visit to the Pancake Parlour for a big stack.
Meanwhile HRC emails?
Aus Cons are Australias third largest political party (by membership) 25k plus…
Where would we be without Yassmin’s wise words to guide us?
BLF used to spill a lot of concrete.
How did you define intelligence before?
Look at Peter Spencer, Pauline Hanson, David Leyonhjelm, Mark Latham, Bill Leak.
I’m not calling people that don’t want to financially ruin themselves, cowards. We’re talking of decades of savings and perhaps supporting their families.
Do you have the wherewithal to challenge the government all the way to the High Court?
Just in from the wilds again… Have driven thousands of km over the last few weeks. IMO Central Queensland roads possibly worst I have seen since some of them were sealed or widened & they can’t blame the monsoon. Reckon they will be dropping speed limits soon. Worlds longest roadworks on the Eaton Range still move along at a snails pace. We have 2 more years of incompetence to come with fixed 4 year terms, nice own goal LNP…
Noticing an influx into the industry of sub-continental origin Professionals who still sport thick accents, can’t have been here long. Meanwhile some of the hourly rates & conditions being offered to colleagues who are looking around are still very poor given the upturn in profits & tonnages. Got this feeling companies have found ways around the suspension of 457 visas.
I remember reading a philosopher musing over the concept of infinity. How do we imagine an infinite sequence of telegraph poles? We can imagine counting them as they trail off into the distance, maybe getting as far as 20 – but this would be exactly the same picture in our minds as simply counting 20 poles.
Somewhere in our brains we finish of with ‘and this goes on forever’, which of course begs the question of how we conceptualise forever.
Not quite sure why (it’s a mystery) but Monty’s persistent “Any day now…aaaaany daaaay…” always reminds me.
All these flips end up being flops.
Meanwhile, in California, some second thoughts being had?
Smallish sample, but reading the article, the drift is all in one direction, and across all polls.
Nice to hear. I still don’t have a concrete reason to vote for them though, other than seeing the word Conservative.
Googleray reckons “no constituency”; I think what he means is Bernadi hasn’t been effective as a media tart like Pauline or DL.
Googleray is an establishment bitch. I reckon he equates uniparty first preference votes under 70% with consensus among 25 million citizens.
That’s like have the biggest tractor south of Christchurch.
Not much good unless you can make it work.
He did. Here’s what he said:
Stunning! Not One Single Liberal Mainstream Media Outlet Carries Papadopoulos Spygate Revelation that Obama DOJ Set Him Up! (10 Sep)
So having “flipped” he is saying as recently as Monday that Obama’s DoJ set him up.
M0nty raked again.
Many major projects run up against Federal environmental regulations, usually due to lobbying by the Greens and other left-wing types, including LNP. The NT, which has huge mineral resources, has major projects run by Canberra. And a large amount of land (about 40%) under native title, which can limit and delay development, as different tribal groups differ in opinion about what to do. The NT ALP government put a moratorium on fracking, which has produced billions in the US, although the Gunner government is reviewing that.
I’d represent myself and if necessary I’d do gaol time rather than give in, dot.
You overestimate the threat of poverty. I’ve been impoverished in financial terms before, and it’s not a big deal.
You underestimate the difficulty of living with a knowledge of your own cowardice and despising yourself for it. That is a big deal. I’m not willing to go that way. What I think of myself matters more than anything else. “Come the whole world in arms…”
I believe Rockdoctor @2.21 pm re sub continentals working in mining and associated industries may be on to something.
A lot disappeared when the 457 rort was tightened up, but like Rockdoctor, I have seen a substantial increase in Indian “professionals” on the bigger company operations in the last 12 months or so.
Gossip says many of them are useless and have dodgy qualifications from sub continental universities that nobody has ever heard of, yet they get hired sight unseen direct from India/Pakistan.
In my line of work I had to liaise with this Indian comms tech over a job at an exploration site. Not only did he barely speak English, he seemed to have no idea of his supposed area of expertise. I reported this dunce back to the parent company but got a frosty reception from their HR bird.
I bet he is still employed though because racism and discrimination.
Bogey, good for you.
The John Paul Jones approach can have an effect on govt.
Not worth the loss of political capital that happens in a fight.
Well memed
https://www.facebook.com/CoolWineAunt/
I refuse to link to the Paywallian’s spastic website, but the date of the Wentworth by-election has been set: October 20 (not October 6 as earlier forecast). There’s an even-money chance that will be the date the SloMo government falls as Photios Stalinists line up for Lieboral preselection to take on the Liars and the Filth — the Filth being my tip to take the seat.
Might as well have the real thing as Lord Trumble’s Goldman Sachs version. Even SloMo says the candidate should have a vagina as Menzies’ party succumbs to identity politics. FMD.
– Juvenal
Williams now claiming she was penalised for “expressing her emotions”: “I am allowed to express my emotions”. No. She abused the official and that was the charge “Verbal abuse”; not “being emotional”.
That’s actually the right way to go, but I’m always wary of statements dickhead police and prosecutors could use against us, as we don’t have an explicit right to free speech.
The MSM and the uniparty, methinks, underestimate the number of votes up for grabs by snaffling the anti-climate vote.
The ecoloonies are never going to vote LNP.
However, there are swinging votes in exposing the scam and why your electricity/gas bills are so high.
So boo to you.
I don’t know why the Lieborals opt for longer campaign periods considering they are so sh1t at it.
The ‘you’ is the entire state and anyone trying to intimidate us.
Good post at Jo Nova:
Link to the rest.
The vaginas seem more solid than the homosexualist candidates from my limited reading.
When the very strong start a fight with the very weak, the strong lose the public relations war as soon as the fight starts. (Israel1 journo whose name I can’t recall)
Oh dear.
Donald Trump Campaign Adviser George Papadopoulos Flips; Pleads Guilty to False Statements to FBI
From Breitbart so it must be true LOL.
I do have a right to free speech, dot, and I intend to exercise that right. Whether the state recognises that right is largely a matter of indifference to me, although I despise any organisation that does not.
Which includes Twitter, Facebook and the Australian government.
Care to explain the ignorant amongst your premium sub. readers what a “solid vagina” is?
Tough c**t?
It is a strange thing that a man whose influence has been so fatal to the Libs’ fortunes. Throughout his machinations the only constant has been foot marksmanship.
I can understand lesser people lining up behind a winner, but Photios isn’t.
He must have a camera with an awesome zoom and count among his acquaintances drug addicted goats prepared to lure the unsuspecting into compromising situations just as the camera shutter clicks.
Imagine a white player saying that to a black umpire.
Lord Waffles handing Wentworth to the Liars or the Greenfilth would be the final and well deserved insult to the S F Lieboral Party. If they had any balls left they would go back and find the original 54 bedwetters that haven’t already been wiped out (thinking of you Wyatt) and require them to show cause why their pre-selection shouldn’t be cancelled.
Donald Trump Campaign Adviser George Papadopoulos Flips; Pleads Guilty to False Statements to FBI
Great job that FBI. Same charge that Flynn answered to. Except the FBI later claimed that Flynn didn’t lie. Hmm, wonder what’s going on there?
Meanwhile;
Photios has deep family and business connections to the Ruinables business with past history lobbying for same. He works actively to unseat Abbott because of his stance on coal and cheaper energy.
He knows exactly where lobbying $$$$ need to go to ensure LNP support for expensive green energy.
“Flips” means to dob in Trump. Giving false statements to the FBI (last year) is hardly “flipping”. You idiot.
FMD m0nty, if that’s all you’ve got then it might be time to give the Cat a rest for a while. Go watch some CNN and recharge your batteries.
NT isn’t a state.
It might be a murky area, this is the way to clean those Murky areas up.
State governments desperate for GST cash will sort it out pretty quick and I don’t think the lobby groups will have much sway when state government has to basically increase it’s private sector business community to get money, and get them to move to their state in the fist place.
It’s a fantasy I know, but I think I’m getting a little woody just talking about it.
Another day, another Monty TDS slobber attack.
Nearly thee years this has been going on for.
People have had babies that are just about school age now and Monty’s still waiting to be delivered , by the deep state, for his own rebirth into a socialist utopia.
Isn’t the GST distributed by some murky government formula, thus increasing your GST through a larger private sector (say by reducing payroll tax) would mean more GST going to South Australia?
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180912/pdf/43y84h3scsflpm.pdf
Little Canadian/Australian explorer RTG announces it has the social license to have a crack at reopening the Bougainville mine.
The unfortunate mention of politicians in the Bougainville ‘shire council’ being misinformed seems to indicate the brown paper bags of social license haven’t been spread thickly enough.
Not for me, but watch with fascination.
Bougainville mine could well be up and running before another major mine or oil/gas project opens in godless commo Victoria however.
We know our politicals are corrupt, why not just make bribery legal so the country can get something actually done?.
Friggin R button.
My computer has porky pig syndrome.
Paradise lost.
Yes woolfe, but we are having a bit of a conversation about the fantasy of what would happen if states collected the GST from their own state based businesses.
Anyway, closing down now – see you all in a couple of weeks.
TC Zulu.
Bon voyage Zulu. 🛩
Except he is steering the Libs into opposition where their support for ruinables will be purely academic.
Anthem protest girl thread open in the Oz.
Comments 98% against, and also quite hilarious. A sample:
robert 16 MINUTES AGO
But she’s not indigenous.How would she know how they feel? I’m offended.
FLAGSHARE11DavidNathanGerardKristineLIKEREPLY
Avatar for Peter
Peter 17 MINUTES AGO
It’s Dad who is the brat.
FLAGSHARE15DavidNathanKristineCharlesLIKEREPLY
Avatar for Puzzled
Puzzled 19 MINUTES AGO
Triple head tilt!
FLAGSHARE5GerardKristineJerriDavidLIKEREPLY
Avatar for Igor
Igor 12 MINUTES AGO
@Puzzled And long beard. It’s yardstick of leftism.
FLAGSHARE2CharlesPeterLIKEREPLY
Avatar for John
John 19 MINUTES AGO
My two dogs never stand for the national anthem.
We discussed the matter as mature adults, and they could immediately see my point of view:
That since the canine-rights of dogs have yet to be recognized in the Australian Constitution, why should any self-respecting (they are never self-regarding) dogs stand for the anthem?
FLAGSHARELIKEREPLY
Avatar for Michael
Michael 19 MINUTES AGO
The old man looks like a complete tool….
FLAGSHARE16KristineJackianchrisLIKEREPLY
Avatar for Brad
Brad 19 MINUTES AGO
Poor little thing . coached by simpletons.
FLAGSHARE16KristineJackianchrisLIKEREPLY
Avatar for Cliffo
Cliffo 19 MINUTES AGO
I feel sorry for this kid. As I’d feel sorry for any kid who’s been brainwashed with their parents ideological madness at such a young age.
To the parents I say, you may be proud of her for repeating what you’ve obviously hounded her to say. But, that’s nothing to be proud of.
I’m sure Fagin would have been proud of his understudy, The Artful Dodger.
FLAGSHARE9KristineJackCharlesHelenLIKEREPLY
Avatar for Boiragi
Boiragi 19 MINUTES AGO
A 9 years old is being indoctrinated in identify politics…
God help us all.
FLAGSHARE16KristineJackPeterAnthonyLIKEREPLY
Avatar for Edi
Edi 20 MINUTES AGO
Ho my. Another unnecessary distraction. Granted, this young girl is being brain washed by her parents, sadly though, an education system that expects her to stand up for the anthem is not exactly blameless in the brainwashing department. Please, read the words and tell me with a straight face that it’s not 90% bovine excrement. There have been tremendous changes taking pace in this country since federation, the anthem, as it stands, has no relevance in the present day. Were this to be put to a court of law it would find that making kids stand for something which is increasingly irrelevant to their education is a nonsense.
FLAGSHARE1MichaelLIKEREPLY
Avatar for John
John 12 MINUTES AGO
@Edi Whether you personally think it relevant or not the fact is that it’s our National Anthem and school children are required to stand when it’s played.
FLAGSHARELIKEREPLY
Avatar for robert
robert 12 MINUTES AGO
@Edi You heading to court already Edi,go steady it’ll cost ya.
I don’t know about that. You seriously don’t think financial support for Ruinables would be any less with a Labor Govt? Financially, he is backing a Ruinables bonanza if Labor gets in.
Oh, definitely. The unions need to keep money pouring into those for their Superfunds.
But Photios is forfeiting influence on all areas of policy.
The Libs would so a lot better if they slowed down migration and reigned in other areas of government profligacy and he could still keep ruinables as the party’s flaw that people would be required to put up with in order to get the benefits of the other policies.
Williams now claiming she was penalised for “expressing her emotions”: “I am allowed to express my emotions”.
I see Billie Jean King is now walking back her support, admitting Williams’s hysterical outburst – 00ps, emotional display – bad sportsmanship…or should that be sportswomanship?
Women’s tennis has never been so interesting.
Which one is he, again?
Is he the exotic dancer or the one who got 14 days for double-parking?
I don’t think these parasites are anywhere near that sophisticated. The LNP/ Uniparty are straightjacketed into keeping the Ruinables subsidies and migration ponzi going. We’ll see a lot of smoke and mirrors suggesting otherwise but the bottom line is the policies won’t change.
Photios’ loss of influence will be easily assuaged by the mega Govt $$$$ flowing into his pocket via Labour runiables subsidy. He’s on a can’t lose wicket. Then there’s this kind of garbage supporting Photios policies. No wonder he wants Abbott silenced;
The only important thing to remember about Serena Williams is that – throughout her career – there have been 800 16 year-old boys in the world who could thrash her in straight sets.
Climate poll shows Morrison politically vulnerable as more voters back action
Number of Australians concerned about impact of climate change and wanting coal phased out rises
Yet another Ultimo Water Cooler poll produces what they want to hear.
I wonder if it was less the depiction of Serena and more the “let her win” in Knight’s cartoon that raised hackles?
The racism stuff is just so much squid ink. In the light of LL’s comments yesterday, Serena has a record to beat – a pale, stale female of the outspoken Christian variety. No doubt the backers were lined up and ready to rub it in this summer at the aptly named Arena.
Slipped away now.
You didn’t read the article, did you jupes.
Fin Review
BO sure is lucky. He did very well out of some real estate deals even before he was elected to Congress IRC.
He Flipped against himself monty. Not the same.
Whenever monty lol’s you know he’s fetal in some corner.
Not really. We will have to wait to see how his testimony fits into the rest of the investigation, but he wouldn’t have gotten off with such a slap on the wrist without him providing something substantial on someone else.
Thank you, John Constantine.
Test…
m0nty
#2815045, posted on September 12, 2018 at 2:11 pm
Speaking of evidence, Manafort may be about to flip:
You have forecast with great confidence many “about to flip”s.
How many have actually occurred?
WELCOME TO PC WORLD
How many have actually occurred?
Annnyyy Daayyy now.
The more operative question is who hasn’t co-operated with Mueller. Those are the guys who are going down.
Hillary will never be President.
Fairfax has dragged John Hewson out for his last op-ed before Malcolm takes over next month.
Monst
What’s your “position” on the Serena cartoon?
That was over a year ago you knob-jockey. Trump is still President.
This last week he has “flipped” on Downer and the CIA professor who set him up so they could spy on Trump. Try to keep up you idiot.
Monst
What’s your “position” on the Serena cartoon?
Receiving?
Back in reality, things are looking terrible for Strzok and co:
https://twitter.com/RepMarkMeadows/status/1039582215229857795
Uh oh.
monty are trying to be ironic? seriously!
True, but we must encourage her to run again in 2020.
Sad. The ALPBC and renewables carpet bagging is all Dr John has left.
Gary, that is mUnty code for; ” I have no clue what I’m talking about”.
The lengths to which the establishment will go to ram ‘diversity’ down our throats verge on the comic. Got a bit of junkmail from Public Transport victoria, about some kind of voucher. The only pictorial element is a photo of a hand holding the document. The hand of course is (a) black, (b) female.
Makka
I’m going back to thinking monty works for Trump.
Monst, you’re like a widow still hoping her dead hubby will be found alive after 40 years of no show. There’s no collusion because none exists. If there were we would have heard about it by now, over the last two years. You kumquot head.
The ads encouraging people to vote in local council elections features a lady in a head scarf. But of course.
We know that because Trump continually reminds and advises her to get on with her life.
Trouble with that is that power prices whack industry of any sort.
There won’t be a country to rule if ruinables penetrate any further.
And we don’t have French nukes or Russion gas pipelines to help out.
energy = industry
Shorton gas/elec. means shorton on industry and jobs.
Dr BG
Check back on the McDonalds case about 20 years ago.
Makkas got a lot of bad publicity by suing some bloke (iirc it was in London) who made rude remarks about their product.
Thing was, he had prepared by divesting himself of all assets, thus fighting the whole case with legal aid. Big success on his part.
So if you are going to take up this fight, prepare first, then they will have to fund your fight against them.
The luvvie salesmanship around national anthem girl should be amusing. Dad’s a stuck-up uni psychologist wanker and he’s saying his little Kaepernick is better than the other kids.
Good luck with that.
I bet a thousand dollars national anthem girl (and/or dad) is on The Project tonight.
The lengths to which the establishment will go to ram ‘diversity’ down our throats verge on the comic.
Daughter unexpectedly spent the weekend in hospital, firstly in the local facility, then transferred by ambulance to Flinders Medical Centre.
She was put in a ward with two men. She’s no prude, but she was furious, especially when there was a lone woman in the next ward. Later, a man was put in with that woman.
Hooray for diversity!
The talking points emails must have stopped for a while, but have now resumed. m0nty hasn’t been this hyper in days.
Or maybe Krispy Kreme has had a sale, and he is in a sugar high?
I bet a thousand dollars national anthem girl (and/or dad) is on The Project tonight.
Sucker bet. No thanks.
Delta A
She was put in a ward with two men. She’s no prude, but she was furious, especially when there was a lone woman in the next ward. Later, a man was put in with that woman
Perhaps they all identified as women?.