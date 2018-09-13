There’s also a resistance at Google

From Powerline: an extraordinary scandal. Someone has leaked this and it is a lot more damning than anything ever said about PDT.
IT’S OFFICIAL: GOOGLE IS A DEMOCRATIC PARTY FRONT
Someone leaked to Breitbart an hour-long video of an “all hands” Google meeting that was held just after the 2016 election. The video features Google’s co-founder, Sergei Brin, its CEO, Sundar Pichai, and numerous other high-ranking “Googlers” speaking in turn about the election’s tragic outcome. It is stunning.
All of the speakers express grief over Donald Trump’s election. All of the speakers assume that every Google employee is a Democrat and is stunned and horrified that Hillary Clinton–the worst and most corrupt presidential candidate in modern history–lost. There is much discussion about what Google can do to reverse the benighted world-wide tide exemplified by Brexit and Trump’s election. The insane doctrine of “white privilege” rears its head.
You really have to see it to believe it. Having suffered through the hour-long cri de cœur–OK, to be fair, there is a huge element of schadenfreude, too, and you will relish much of it–you probably will have several reactions: 1) These people may have certain valuable technical skills, but they aren’t very bright and are unusually lacking in self-awareness. 2) It is remarkable that they can achieve such an extraordinary monoculture in an organization with thousands of employees. It must require vigorous enforcement of right-think. 3) It is easy to see how these uniformly left-wing robots/people seamlessly transitioned into Resisting the duly elected Trump administration.
Here is the video, then a final comment:
The question is what to do about the left-wing tech monopolies of Silicon Valley. Start conservative companies and platforms to compete with them? Break them up under the Sherman Act? Turn them into regulated public utilities, with public employee-level salaries and no stock options? Those are all possibilities. After watching the video, you no doubt will be ready to take action.
The third speaker, a female, is in tears. At the end of her drivel she asks everyone to hug the person next to them. She also uses terms like ‘we lost’.
How come YouTube (Google) hasn’t pulled the video?
CFO Ruth Porat.
A couple of days ago Tucker Carlson broke a story about how Google tried to manipulate its search function before the election to give prominence to things they thought would maximise the Latino vote, and were then disappointed that 29% of Latinos voted for Trump.
So this confirms what was already clearly proved.
When google says do not evil, you have to read that as a pure SJW war cry.
The Tech Zombie Industrial Complex is so lacking in self-awareness that every last one of them doesn’t think it’s utterly bizarre they’re all ideological robots — a monoculture — that support and/or vote for the Democratic Party. Oh and to a man/woman they loathe freedom. What a suffocating shithole Silicon Valley is.
Google has removed that term.
Yup.
google’s de facto campaigning without the required political clarification would be violation of campaign financing laws.
When I was young, there was a meme (?) of the “Absent Minded Professor.” In fact, kids went to fancy dress balls costumed as one. The idea was that really, really smart people were not that aware of themselves, or the real world. It was like a balance. Being super smart on one hand, but balanced by being super stupid on the other hand.
The video is plain and simple truth to this statement. Smart people, but equally stupid.
The strange thing that I see is that, the profession of these people involves a lot of logic. Computer programs are inherently logical. If this occurs, that will occur as a result. Yet, they cannot apply the same logic to the real world.
Trump lowers unemployment. Welfare payments go down. Logical, no? Not to them. A completely illogical result is envisaged.
Trump lowers unemployment. Greenhouse gases increase.
Strange people.
Zippy
I am looking forward to m0nty’s excuses for this.
I like the bit where Google was going to stop WWIII by keeping an eye on the situation.
Top lawl.
Just went over to You-Tube to watch it and interestingly, despite all the publicity, there have only been 380 views. I find that very hard to believe.
It’s encouraging that in spite of the monolithic groupthink, someone inside Google was able to leak this.
Their ABC is alert to the danger of fake news and corrupted digital media leading people to vote for the Wrong Side of important issues:
Fact checking: The new workplace skill
Luckily the ABC is here to prevent this poison infecting young minds:
In time we will all learn how much better it is to properly love Big Brother.
It is very clear many of this generation of Silicon Valley executives are deeply inadequate when it comes to fulfilling their leadership roles in society. They make Gavin Belson from the show Silicon Valley look like a mild mannered nerd.
Where they are capable is in technical issues. With rare exception they display a modern day totalitarian predisposition toward techno-utopianism and techno-determinism. Both of which they seek to exercise beyond reasonable means.
Victor Davis Hanson makes some very good points at this link – https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/09/social-justice-indoctrination-saturation-social-media-sports-movies/
These Silicon Valley executives outsource their morality to their political party of choice in order to absolve themselves of the societal consequences of their actions. Much of the argument however comes back to privacy. They cannot be responsible for their customers willingly placing a low value on privacy.
The most notable example of a major backfire was Eric Schmidt’s efforts at funding a group called First Draft to coin the phrase “fake News”. Sharyl Atkisson breaks it all down brilliantly in this video -https://youtu.be/UQcCIzjz9_s
If you want to know who provides the intellectual leadership at Google, look to Dr Eric Schmidt. A very dangerous and committed socialist who often denies the intent behind his actions. Also a person who occasionally gets it spectacularly wrong by having his political manouevres ju-jitsued against him by those who are smarter. Also look to the fact Google’s founders, Brin and Page came out of perhaps the most left wing university in the United States, UC Berkeley.
Much as they try, as was the case with the Fake News propaganda narrative, Google’s totalitarians will come unstuck as circumstance swing to favour their political opponents. They will either roll with it or find themselves irrelevant overnight.
To the guy at 1.01.14 – who hurt you!?
Bias busting!
Yes, those high suicide rates, lower life expectancy, unfair clemency granted for female murderers and sex offenders (particularly against male victims), unfair family court rulings, numbers of men who die in combat opposed to men, mmmyes, the privilege is strong!
Where the fact checkers create the facts.
Sorry. Fake news.
Search on you tube: google internal video
This will not turn up.
Shadowbanned?
Other than they’re all lefties at Google, but does anyone do any work there because all they seem to focus on is politics from the janitor on up.
search for ‘leaked google video’ – there’s other versions and they have plenty more views.
So these left wing champagne millionaire socialists are upset that the Republications won the election? If they want their socialist paradise so much, nationalism the company and seize all its assets. Oh wait … not THAT kind of social paradise …