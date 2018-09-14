Bully for you

Here’s a question to consider: Is Parliament a workplace? Not for the public servants that is, but rather for the elected Parliamentarians? Spartacus contends not. Spartacus also thinks Parliamentarians don’t think it is a workplace either because many workplace laws don’t seem to apply to them. Is there an award? Is there an enterprise agreement?
What the Parliamentarians want is the best of the all worlds. High salaries and fringe benefits but without the constraints or accountabilities. People in a normal workplace don’t write their own policies (hours, salaries, fringe benefits) and then apply or ignore them as they say fit.
So can we please stop referring to what has been alleged within the Liberal Party as workplace bullying. It is not a work place. It is really not bullying either.
But when it comes to what has been claimed as bullying, one must ask how spineless are these people? Male, female, whatever. Spineless.
Much of what has been claimed as bullying has been situations where MPs/Senators have been pressed to sign here or vote this way lest their party endorsement is taken away.
Oh me-oh, oh my-oh. Oh, Cleveland Ohio. Let me get a tissue to wipe my tears.
What levels of courage and fortitude these people have that all it takes to get them to vote one way or another is to threaten disendorsement. Also why is it considered corruption to pay for votes but not corruption to threaten to take away money for votes?
But aside from that, how textbook for standing up for what one believe in or acting as a representative of ones community:
I will always stand up for what I believe in and for my community unless of course I am at risk of dis-endorsement, and then of course I will do what I am told by party apparatchiks.
All it seems to take to get these people to jump is to threaten their comfortable and well paid sinecures. Leaders or Mercenaries? Community representatives or cowards? Which is it?
But if these Parliamentarians want this so called bullying by pre-selection pressure to end then the power to pre-select/de-select candidates needs to be taken out of the hands of the “powerbrokers”. Candidates need to be chosen through plebiscites. This way, it is the party members and not the party apparatchiks who can give and take away pre-selection.
More fundamentally, the problem seems to be the whole professional career politician. No longer are our representatives people who have been experienced in non parliamentary activities such as business, academia, farming, law, union, whatever. Rather, many have determined that their personal economic value proposition is maximised through a job as a parliamentarian (plus post parliamentarian options – lobbying, ambassadorships, Clinton Global Initiative) than in the real economy and real world. This is why they are so susceptible to dis-endorsement threats — it is a threat to their economic livelihood.
If Australians want better Parliamentarians, they need to join a political party and demand the power to pre-select candidates; rather than sit around and wait for the unions to select ALP and Green candidates and the lobbyists to select Liberal candidates.
The question that I have, based on how sensitive politicians are to bullying, when going to the polls are the people handing out the “how to vote” cards bullying the public?
This is particularly the case in the Senate. Senators are elected, supposedly, to represent their State’s interests, but they instead are there to further their party’s policies regardless of whether they negatively impact the State they represent.
The Senate has always been a dumping ground for party hacks who could never get elected by facing an electorate.
Exhibit A – Bambi. Straight from the Bennelong by-election to the red leather. Thanks for coming voters but we won’t be needing you.
You mean Keneally?
The whole system of Federal parliamentary representation as exists needs to be thrown out. Senate abolished. Representatives selected randomly from eligible voting population as in jury service and asked to serve their fellow Australians for a period of five years. If selected persons decline the responsibility they may do so but forever lose all future rights to be in the ballot. A similar system could be used for State elections and Local Government. This would also settle the current moves to have equal female numbers in the House, which no doubt will morph to compulsory representation by gender variation, race and religion. What could be fairer, all persons would have equal chance. As for loss of Senate, if the more populous States have more reps then so be it, the more populous States contribute more in taxation. The States should have the right to individually collect GST at any level they determine.
I always said that how Julia Gillard carried on with her misogyny speech was appalling. I related that such behaviour in a normal workplace environment wouldn’t be tolerated. It’s theatre and not reality.
Fred
I love sortition.
I suggest an Upper House though for State and Federal Parliament at least, and with CIR powers, but only to strike down bad laws. I’d have the Senate/Legislative Councils appointed by the House on half rotations, for one ten year term.
They can select a board which the of State chairs. The board can pick the PM, subject to Parliamentary approval, who would operate like a CEO. The PM, in turn, would nominate the executive council/board. Let the PM pick their own Ministry unless the HOS or Parliament thinks fit to intervene.
Yes, you’re right, nothing can be fairer than sortition, by definition.
No. That was the only example given.
And even then I’m not sure they were threatened with dis-endorsement, I thought it was that the “bullies” wouldn’t leave the office until they had a signature.
Whatever. When adults complain of bullying I cringe.
A workplace has “no disparage” contracts. If you’re bullied go to HR – but privately.