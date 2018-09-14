But what about the NBN?

Countries in the OECD – 36.
Countries in the UN – 193.
Australia’s relative average internet speed – 52.
Oh the pride. Oh the joy. Oh the cost.
I can vouch for Hungary, unlimited download decent speed at less than $25 AUD/moth (including phone line with plenty of free calls)
month even
I’m consistently getting between 36 & 38 mbps at Auchenflower in Brisbane via Telstra cable NOT via NBN service for $80 per month including land lines for our business. Am avoiding the NBN like the plague that it is.
It needs to be noted that the countries with the fastest speeds, apart from Sweden and maybe Norway, aren’t exactly geographically large land areas. The cost of installing fast internet needs to be seen in perspective. However, NBN is, and was, from the outset, a galactically stupid idea from a galactically stupid group of politicians starting with the originators, Rudd and Conroy. What a tangled web they weaved.
I’d love to see statistics on what people use their internet for and what proportions of the population they represent, so that we can determine what is the true maximum speeds needed to support the majority of users.
bemused
#2816142, posted on September 14, 2018 at 6:20 am
Don’t go there, it’s nasty.
Those companies who needed fast internet, had it long before Conroy’s brain fart.
The revelations about top management at Google and the partisan behaviour and censorship imposed there and at twitter is a huge concern, speed not so much.
Stop electing Labor and get more sense into the media if you want to avoid governmental mismanagement on a national scale. The NBN is an epic fail, but energy is still the big one.
Exactly.
Yet TheirQ&A was speaking of FTTH at properties outside of Tamworth FFS.
egg_
#2816147, posted on September 14, 2018 at 6:33 am
the countries with the fastest speeds, apart from Sweden and maybe Norway, aren’t exactly geographically large land areas
OK I take your point, but is Sydney or Melbourne considered a “large” land area?
Forget about the unfairness of it all to the rest of OZ.
Government should not be in the telecoms space apart from regulating and ensuring competition.
The performance of NBN proves that!!
How crazy to sell Telstra an then start up Telstra II!!!!!!
Nbn cable installers will be watching 4f satellite TV in their motels and using 5g mobiles for work while still burning taxpayer billions on the white elephant.
Comrades.
We are mainly urbanised with sparse populations in vast areas in between – the worst model possible for an NBN.
It’s OK for Tamworth to be fibred, but not the back of Whoop Whoop (hence, NBN satellites) but the Leftards on TheirQ&A want FTTH everywhere – because!
jjf #2816150, posted on September 14, 2018, at 7:03 am
You forget that the purpose was PMG II, not Telstra II.
Mark A #2816148, posted on September 14, 2018, at 6:37 am
Singapore is 721.5 sq km, readily ascertainable as it is a compact island for the most part.
Melbourne & Sydney not so easy but for Melbourne this discussion is pertinent to yield approx 2000-2500 sq km.
Huge difference, n’est pas?
5g will kill the need for cable internet for the vast majority of users. And mobile infrastructure is one area where Australia is ahead of the curve. Those $100 phone contracts have to be good for something.
Private enterprise was busy installing genuine 100 MB FTTH back in 2007…then the government killed them of off.
5G will indeed make the NBN obsolete. C.L.’s “National Fax Network” was a damn good lampooning.
The NBN will cost over 250 bn AUD and it will never be completed.
Have you got a graph on taxpayer spend per country?
Hawke stuffed it. As an outsider, the transition from government Telecom to corporate Telstra had a service hive off, NDC. If the idiots were thinking…NDC should have become the owner of the network. ALl the hardware, the exchanges, the pits, the rims, the backbone….everything to do with the fixed line network. This company should have become a common data carrier. With fixed data rates, with profits churned back in to modernising and expanding the network. (Fat chance of keeping profits in a Hawke government) There would have only been competition at the retail level. The network would have been modernising since the mid 80s…lord knows how far a SINGLE hfc network would have penetrated without the competing waste of duplication.
Hawke mandated only fax capability hence the reliance on twisted pair lines long into the new century. I am not a tech, my description may be overly simple but, looking at the histrionics, there had to be a better way.
We’re around 200 km from Melbourne in South Gippsland and even our ADSL2 wasn’t so bad, now the NBN is giving us between 20-40 download and between 5-8 upload depending on time of day. Unfortunately we’re still affected by co-existence (people refusing to sign up for the NBN), which means we can’t get the higher speeds consistently because the NBN won’t shut of the laggards.
I wonder how many are affected by co-existence and could get better speeds if everyone signed up.
Even in our neck of the woods many are going to mobile internet despite the fact that it’s only 3G in most areas. Our neighbour recently dumped his landline modem (still on ADSL) and went fully mobile internet and gets much the same speeds and at a lower cost (for what he needs to do).
A lot of IT ‘experts’ are saying that 5G will never replace fibre, but they are usually the ones that play games online, spend all day downloading movies and want the fastest speeds on earth. For the vast majority of people, even now, 3G/4G is serving them quite adequately.
I wouldn’t trust those numbers… the 11Mbps would put Australia at ADSL speed while much better tests indicate typical 24Mbps on fixed lines (faster in some cities, and depending on carrier and many other factors).
http://www.speedtest.net/reports/australia/
The really interesting thing is that mobile downloads are typically 44Mbps in Australia so it’s already running approximately double the fixed lines. Then again, people usually do smaller data volume on mobile so it may not be a perfect comparison, but it’s clear where the technology investment has been going.
Using the same site and clicking across to the Nordic countries, the fastest is Sweden at 70Mbps download speed on a fixed line, but is fast Internet a good lifestyle choice when you also have burning cars to go with it? I guess if you are afraid to go outside then you need fast Internet. The Nordic mobile speeds happen to be SLOWER than Australian mobile speeds, which I guess proves we go out a lot more than they do.
Doesn’t that make it even more unforgivable that they have slow mobile?
One of the greatest mis-allocation of resources Australia will ever see. Thanks to one of the worst Australian governments you will ever see.
It very much depends on data volume, rather than speed. There’s a little bit higher latency on mobile but if you are on a good carrier in a 4G area then you already are getting better speed than most fixed line installations. Fixed line is still cheaper for massive download data, like movies and stuff, so that price per gigabyte on mobile is the key pivot point. If you had a chart with a spread of all users and their average monthly usage then you can just look at the price per gigabyte on mobile and the standard monthly price of an NBN plan and trim off all the lite-data users who will never be interested in NBN. As that price per gigabyte comes down, the break point shifts up the chart.
The really top users will buy an expensive custom fiber which won’t be NBN either, so the available customer base is steadily shrinking. Even worse is that the NBN is forced to make their service available to everyone despite not finding a high density of customers, the lines installed at huge cost will sit dark. I guess it will hit crunch time under PM Bill Shorten and they will really need to scrabble for excuses at that stage.
http://www.speedtest.net/awards/mobile/
Telstra comes in as the fastest mobile network in the whole world 2018.
Faaark.
Them there are ballsy statements on the eve of the Shorten/DiNatale Government.
Faustus – it takes real effort to evaporate tens of billions of dollars. The CFMMEU are really ticket clippers and extortionists. They can’t hit those sorts of numbers.
Telstra comes in as the fastest mobile network in the whole world 2018
I don’t think that’s right.
Canada’s TELUS has 57.99 points vs 47.27 for Telstra.
Few other countries are in front as well – Iceland, Qatar, and Singapore.
I get NBN soon. Can’t wait.
World of Warcraft and porn. What more could you want in life.
According to the NBN’s latest ‘estimate’ we won’t get it for at least another year. And since the estimate has changed about ten times, I doubt it’ll arrive even then.
I get it next month. I don’t want it. The monthly cost is the same, but I will have to pay an installation fee and take time off work to be present for the installation. But I’m told that my copper wire will be downgraded so my current internet won’t be as good.
I’m happy with ADSL 2+. I don’t need super fast internet. I surf the net and watch netflix.
https://www.innovationaus.com/2018/06/NBN-financially-doomed-from-start
NBN Co was doomed to be a “financial disaster” regardless of whether it used Labor’s all-fibre model or the current multi-technology mix, respected independent telecommunications analyst firm New Street Research has told a joint parliamentary committee.
New Street’s respected senior analyst Ian Martin said taxpayers faced a bill for around $30 billion on write downs to the value of NBN Co under the MTM model and that the cost could have been as high as $60 billion under Labor’s all-fibre model
I live south of Perth and recently moved house from Port Kennedy to Baldivis, one suburb across, to be closer to our kids school and their school mates. We went from an ADSL2 plan with 500GB per month that ran at a pedestrian 2-3Mbps to an FTTP NBN feed at our new place ($99pm NBN50 ‘unlimted’ package through Telstra) that usually runs in the mid 40Mbps. I have a very happy household who are now enjoying streamed Netflix, music and Foxtel. We have also made a saving on our monthly ITC service fees with the combined cost of new services being about $80 a month less that our previous package (Phone/internet/Foxtel HD).
The difference between our service levels across the country are surely driving the low average. Over time the average will come up as more people are switched across to the NBN network (if they want to or not). I know it is at a huge cost to us as taxpayers but after handing over $100Kpa plus in tax for the last decade I feel like I am getting a little bit back on this one. (Rightly or wrongly!)
You will never see a positive ROI on this blunder.
I lived in a small town (2500) in Nova Scotia, Canada. FTTH +phone+basic TV. Offered by 3, count ’em one, two, three providers for $85-95CAN/mo. We were being ripped off price wise but the service was fast, same number (and quality) of FTA TV but really easy and cheap to move between packages for sparts, entertainment etc.
No no, that is terrible duplication, and therefore inefficient…
The duplication argument for publicly owned natural monopolies is pretty damned stupid on the empirical evidence.
As a tech head I just love my FTTP NBN, get about 45mbs from a 50 pack from Optus. But I can see the economic case for the MTM and not having the NBN at all. Maybe the best idea would have been just to buy the exchanges and ULL conduits, strip out all the copper and allow telcos to install their own fibre if they wanted or their own wireless systems like Google Fibre did at a much lower unit cost than the NBN.
Then public maintenance costs would be minimal in just maintaining the buildings and physical conduits whilst private enterprise maintains the fibre. The extra capacity in optic fibre over copper would mean the conduits would not get overloaded.
Not at all inefficient. First to the area laid the fibre, second & third bought capacity. Lots of competition on the service package contents v price between the three.
How do they measure the speed? Is it what the technology is capable of giving or what people are actually getting? You can get 100Mbs with copper. But because of high CVC fees people are going for the more affordable slower speeds. They can get faster speeds for a higher cost but people are not doing that
If you are within 100-200m of the “green box”. I am 385m meters away and the very best I can get in theory is 85Mbs, currently synching at @79 expecting to it to pop up to @83 when the exchange is switched off in 6 weeks and NBN can turn up the power. Actual speeds vary, but I am reasonably happy.
At 4km for the green box you will only get dialup speeds