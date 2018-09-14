Going but not quite gone

This morning The Oz front page was about the PRESENT Prime Minister in communication with the FORMER Prime Minister: PM tells Turnbull: back off. Good, and whether it was “back off” or something similar, that is exactly right. In honour of this moment I have dredged up the post I wrote just after the last election: Australia’s Jonestown massacre. To save you the trouble of going to the link, this is what it said:
Do those political morons who led the coup really believe that the result we have actually had is better than the one we would have had if Tony had still been leader? And listening to the campaign speech delivered six hours after the polls had closed made me appreciate just what a guilty mind Malcolm obviously now has. Other than the brute fact of his steel-plated ego protector, he would have fallen on his sword tonight, instead of telling us what a genius he’d been in destroying a party structure and policy position that had been carefully crafted over those many years of opposition and then in the first year and a half of government. He has also created a Senate eminently workable for a Labor Government but one in which the Coalition will be hard pressed to get a single issue of substance legislated.
The good news is that even with Malcolm leading the party, there is enough sanity left in the country to have kept Labor out. And it does seem possible that we have ended up with exactly the outcome I had hoped for. I wrote a post a week or so back on you don’t have to wait three years and an election cycle (or two). There I suggested:
The strategy has to be to get the Libs over the line and then see Malcolm turfed out before the year comes to an end. Whatever he may think, the Turnbull agenda is comprehensively dead.
The death of Turnbull’s agenda is even more apparent now than it was a week ago. But if the Libs do get over the line – which is more likely than not but by no means certain – he must go. He won’t want to because he never sees the slightest fault in himself in anything he does, but that’s the reality. I don’t know how it should be arranged but arranged it must be. The Party that drank the Turnbull Kool Aid must now find renewal which will not happen until Malcolm is finally gone.
With renewal there is hope. And I am truly pleased to see that the PM has steel in his resolve and understands what needs to be done.
Well yes. Don’t you? I mean Tony is the guy who ran like a good Labor leader with “no cuts to anything” policy, talked big about free speech but couldn’t repeal 18C, gave us Direct Action and agreed to the Paris Accord. Thankfully he was turfed out before he could turn Australian into Venezuela but even if he achieved that I bet you’d still struggle to join the dots and understand what’s going on.
If you think Abbott was a great leader or something then what was your issue with Turnbull? That he wasn’t left wing enough for you?
In fact, why would you even oppose Labor or Greens if you support Abbott?
Why are you blogging about politics lol?
The Turnbull agenda was always nothing more than self-aggrandisement and megalomania overlaying a Green-left wish-list including globalisation, a carbon dioxide tax, a republic and same-sex marriage. Turnbull is easily the worst Liberal PM ever, managing to make previous titleholders Malcolm Fraser and Billy McMahon look like combinations of the Dalai Lama and Abraham Lincoln.
damned spot is out yet damned spot continues to show up
Run with such ignorant relish by the morons of the Turnbull Treason Team
hate to say it, but he does sort of have a point, wtf was Abbott up to?
Like that wally in Victoria from the libs the last time they were in power, Ted Baileuioo (?) he had no idea of what to do with power when he got it.
Abbott started handing out jobs, like to that bint from the democrats natasha doc martin and then to the evil bugger from the unions crowley crossbo, something like that … an enemy ffs!
ignored his base and got stabbed in the back, can’t believe he gave turnbull a job and had the wicked wicked witch julie bishop as his deputy
talk about a lack of political antennae!
look, morison is as good a choice as dutton, both of them have bugger all chance of saving the liberal party and I hope the nats can see this or they will vanish as well
I want to see the liberals vanish so we can start again .. joshf, my local memeber,is a complete dissappointment, might as well have petro georgiou back
I gave away ideology as a basis for my vote when our children were born. Previously we had been active in our media union, then after the spouse went private enterprise and I went freelance we liked the LNP side to a level where we participated in conservative politics and campaigns directly.
Now, we just want a fair future for our kids in work and for us in retirement, without governments and losers leeching off us.
Finally we agree on something, Iampeter — and I suspect it’s the only thing: Tony Abbott was a shit leader, a direct consequence of the fact that the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals believe in nothing. If fact, the S.F. Liberals’ leadership crisis is at least as bad as the Liars’ and with terrible national consequences: Peanut Head is now in the box seat to become the next PM, even though he’s just Trades Hall gangster indebted to the CFMEU (or whatever it’s called now).
BTW, don’t lecture Steve Kates about being a leftard numpty when your upside-down lunatic libertarian ideology effectively supports the Big Government communists who are about to take power in this country.
We used to have another leftard libertarian here. I forget his pseudonym. He came from WA, but lived in Thailand. He shot through because the Cat wasn’t leftwing enough. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is you.
Just turfing the turd was never going to be the end of him. He’s going to be sniping away for ever, in his leather jacket on Q&A, in the Age and Graniad etc like a John Hewson on steroids. The libs are cursed with him on their back and there’ll be no end to him until someone drives a political stake through his evil egotistical heart. The most apt image that comes to mind is Sir Les Patterson trying to get rid of something sticky that he’s picked out of his nose but can’t dislodge from his finger.
Hmmmmm yes – merciless ridicule and pisstake I reckon is what’s needed to make Malcolm go away.
Scott should be breaking desks, tearing down doors and slamming heads together at LIB HQ.
Instead he is just wandering about beaming at everyone, apparently even more desperate to be nice and to be liked than Abbott was.
We need a Trump, but there is none. I, for one, don’t welcome our new ALP overlords. Thanks for nothing Malcolm you evil Labor roach.
This is a very good long term penance the Libs should be made to pay for devoting themselves to this piece of leftist sh*t. Turdball has been their greatest mistake.
You mean that’s what you politically illiterate, conservatives effectively support. I mean you are agreeing with me about Abbott after all. I assume you’d agree that Howard was an even bigger disaster, but then again maybe not. He stopped the boats and that’s all you confused leftists care about.
But in any case, don’t project your total confusions onto me.
You mean he shot through because the Cat while billing itself as Australia’s leading centre-right blog is full of politically illiterate cranky leftists that don’t have the excuse of youth to justify their breathtaking ignorance.
At least Abbott called it for what was Global warming science is crap and he did not sign us up to Paris Agreement. LNP will never get greens or labor voters so to start with they have to win back all the conservative voters to fund hemselves that means not listening to the ignorant wets. Scomo is still fence sitting.
.