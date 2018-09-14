Like Sweden, we’re ripe for the anti-immigration vote
Like Sweden, we’re ripe for the anti-immigration vote
After repeated rampages in Melbourne by African gangs, Australians are hardly likely to find the election results in Sweden surprising. With a sharp rise in violent crime, including a wave of attacks using hand grenades, since the country received an influx of refugees, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats emerged this week as the kingmakers in what is certain to be a hung parliament.
There are any number of issues and policies Australians are ‘ripe’ for. The political class, however, refuses to put them to the vote and carry out the will of the sheeple.
iain russell
#2816133, posted on September 14, 2018 at 5:03 am
The sheeple have no will or desire to be free.
Feed me for free, is all they want.
Panem et circenses.