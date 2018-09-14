News from New Zealand

Spartacus does not know who Jim Rose is, but this is what he wrote for the New Zealand Herald. And don’t expect this to be published in the mainstream media on the big island:

Read the whole thing, but here are the bookends – emphases are Spartacus’:

Asylum seekers in the Australian camps on Manus Island in PNG and on Nauru are said to be living in chambers of horrors. In fact they are not just safe from the persecution they fled back home, they have gone from being just another asylum seeker in a UN refugee camp in Southeast Asia or the Middle East, to having the entire resources of the Australian Government seeking to place them in a third nation. Nauru and Manus Island asylum seekers receive free room and board, healthcare and an army of activist lawyers to stand up for them if they are in any way mistreated or must appeal their application.

and

New Zealand lectures Australia about its meanness towards boat people but never once increased its refugee quota from 750, which is one-quarter of Australia’s 13,750 on a per capita basis. Australia accepted 18,000 refugees last year because of an emergency quota increase for Syrians and Iraqis. Charity and self-righteousness begin at home. Jacinda Ardern should put up our refugee quota to 1500 or shut up. Australia increased its 2018/19 quota to 18,750; the last three digits are ironic. J’accuse.

