Open Forum: September 15, 2018

  3. zyconoclast
    #2816850, posted on September 15, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Party Vowing to Curb Immigration Favored to Win Quebec Election

    With less than three weeks to go before the Oct. 1 election, an upstart alliance that’s pledging to reduce immigration is favored to oust the Liberal Party that’s governed the French-speaking Canadian province for all but two of the past 15 years.

    Francois Legault in Quebec on Sept. 13.Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg
    Coalition Avenir Quebec, the eight-year-old party led by former airline executive and education minister Francois Legault, is leading in the polls — though recent surveys show it may lack the support required to win a majority.

  4. zyconoclast
    #2816851, posted on September 15, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Canadians who work in the marijuana industry — and those who invest in the booming pot sector — risk a lifetime ban on travel to the U.S., according to a senior official overseeing U.S border operations.

    As Canada prepares to become the world’s only major industrialized nation to legalize retail marijuana sales starting Oct. 17, the Canadian cannabis sector is projected to generate billions of dollars of revenue in coming years and Canadians have flocked to take jobs and buy stocks in the burgeoning industry. But the move has potential to disrupt border crossings between the U.S. and Canada for travelers who run afoul of American drug laws, even if their activities are legal in Canada.

