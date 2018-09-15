Liberty Quote
Can I just put it out there — increasing taxes is not tax reform.— Judith Sloan
-
Recent Comments
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: September 15, 2018
- Steve trickler on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- None on David Leyonhjelm on live exports
- Procrustes on David Leyonhjelm on live exports
- Rafe Champion on Open Forum: September 15, 2018
- Nob on David Leyonhjelm on live exports
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: September 15, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: September 15, 2018
- Mullumhillbilly on Open Forum: September 15, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: September 15, 2018
- Steve trickler on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- sdfc on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- gingerbeer on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Steve trickler on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- struth on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Steve trickler on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- I am bespoke on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- MsDolittle on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- struth on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- gingerbeer on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- sdfc on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- gingerbeer on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: September 15, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm on live exports
- Going but not quite gone
- Bully for you
- Centre for Independent Studies commentary for the week 14 Sept
- News from New Zealand
- New York State of Mind
- David Bidstrup: Delusional disorder: The politics of electricity in Victoria.
- But what about the NBN?
- Like Sweden, we’re ripe for the anti-immigration vote
- Peter O’Brien: Myths Surrounding the Paris Agreement
- There’s also a resistance at Google
- Sometimes a cartoon is just a cartoon
- Victorian Government contracts for renewable energy supplies
- Justinian The Great: Is Martin Parkinson Labor’s Best Weapon and Morrisons Fatal Mistake?
- Australia remains the freest country on the planet
- Wednesday Forum: September 12, 2018
- Claire Lehmann at CIS: identity politics on campus
- Aborigines, Islanders apologise to their women
- So just who then are the fascists
- Quotas for One, Quotas for All
- We have to talk about Germany
- Democracy vs Government
- Quota me this
- Idiot at large
- The same old subsidies to renewables: only the name has changed
- And now turning to sports
- Q&A Forum: September 10, 2018
- Other than the Swedes who cares about the Swedish election?
- Monday Forum: September 10, 2018
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: September 15, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
1,2,3,5,8,13
Party Vowing to Curb Immigration Favored to Win Quebec Election
With less than three weeks to go before the Oct. 1 election, an upstart alliance that’s pledging to reduce immigration is favored to oust the Liberal Party that’s governed the French-speaking Canadian province for all but two of the past 15 years.
Francois Legault in Quebec on Sept. 13.Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg
Coalition Avenir Quebec, the eight-year-old party led by former airline executive and education minister Francois Legault, is leading in the polls — though recent surveys show it may lack the support required to win a majority.
Canadians who work in the marijuana industry — and those who invest in the booming pot sector — risk a lifetime ban on travel to the U.S., according to a senior official overseeing U.S border operations.
As Canada prepares to become the world’s only major industrialized nation to legalize retail marijuana sales starting Oct. 17, the Canadian cannabis sector is projected to generate billions of dollars of revenue in coming years and Canadians have flocked to take jobs and buy stocks in the burgeoning industry. But the move has potential to disrupt border crossings between the U.S. and Canada for travelers who run afoul of American drug laws, even if their activities are legal in Canada.
Good morning☺
Islamic leader who said he does not recognise Australian law ‘DETAINED a man serving court papers’ for ‘illegal land clearing’ on his sect’s rural property