This suicidal infighting is a madness

The Liberal Party left are like the left in general, lacking moral scruples, but with a will to power without a shred of policy sense. It’s not as if Malcolm were doing anything other than leading them to certain defeat on behalf of policies that should almost entirely be the province of the Labor Party. The open borders mentality of the left will almost by itself sink Australia as we know it into oblivion the moment they make it into government. And then there is global warming to push us down even more. But as big a fool as I have always thought of Malcolm, not to mention my disgust at his policy judgement, he was the leader of the non-Labor side of politics and that was that. Criticism of a leader is not seeking to sink the ship but drilling holes in the hull is. With the change of leader, the disgusting disloyalty to party and the party room’s decision by so many among the Liberals is repulsive.
Here are the issues of the moment. Any “Liberal” who finds these hard to accept in public are full-on leftists who found a sinecure in a party on the right but have no understanding of what is required if our way of life is to survive. Here’s a shortlist of what it requires for a party of the right to succeed in today’s political world:
- strongest imaginable support for closed borders to self-selected migrants
- defence of Western civilisation and our way of life
- deep scepticism of man-made global warming as an issue of any substance
- strong opposition to all efforts to ruin one’s own economy to fix the non-existent AGW non-problem
- full and unequivocal support for free enterprise and opposition to crony capitalist ventures funded by governments
- support for a strengthening of national defence against foreign aggression with maintenance of the American alliance the top priority.
A political party is filled with hatreds – diversity is seldom anyone’s strength. If there are policy differences, by all means discuss these and let us hear what they are. But this suicidal infighting is a madness that puts everything at risk
If the “non-Labour side of politics” enacts Labor policies, as the LNP has done, why bother with them?
The LNP is dead Dr Kates. Get a new puppy – either the ACP or LDP.
Two important questions for you Mr. Kates:
1. Why are you so concerned about a party that will be listed amongst the minor parties after the next election?
2. Who is this Malcolm?
When you here the term the “liberal party left” it’s over.
Full stop.
There is no reason for the Liberal party to exist.
Talk about oxy-morons…………………….
1:FREE SPEECH IS AN ABSOLUTE RIGHT, and should be enshrined in the constitution!
Number one priority of a conservative government, to not go there is to be not a conservative government.
Yes Rusty.
May I suggest:
Parliaments shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Your list restated is:
– manage migration sensibly
– appreciate Western civilisation
– scientific approach to carbon dioxide in atmosphere
– scientific/engineering (and market) approach to energy
– support free enterprise, oppose crony capitalism
– support national defence
It is strange these points even need to be stated! There is a madness about. Is it worse than in the past, or has the internet helped those who see through the mist communicate with each other?
How many Liberal parliamentarians & family members have invested in renewable schemes?
How many Liberal parliamentarians and family members have invested in firms which benefit from crony capitalism?
Any enterprising journalist ought to be able to find out by consulting the parliamentary register of interests and doing a bit of research.