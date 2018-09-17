Liberty Quote
The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Monday Forum: September 17, 2018
First? Really?
Podium!
Rats.
What happened to my second?
Arrivee. With no dyed hair.
Morning All!
No. They haven’t actually.
California professor, writer of confidential Brett Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
Rae – total bullshit.
The place cannot be determined, the time changed, as did the source’s identity, as did the nature of the allegations and identity of the parties and witnesses.
The Senate should subpoena her to say who her four friends were, then get them to testify. Then the US public sees Feinstein and Eshoo’s email servers and we see if there was any collusion.
Looks like some are getting the hint that the allegations against the Supreme pick in the US is tactical, not justice related.
https://www.city-journal.org/dems-anita-brett-kavanaugh-16173.html
It’s uncanny how closely the Democrats are following the Anita Hill playbook as they try to “Anita” Brett Kavanaugh, looking to prevent his confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice. Like Hill, Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford is a professor who made her accusation in the expectation of anonymity, never dreaming that newspapers from coast to coast would blazon her name across Page One. Hill had received assurances from a Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee staffer that, in all likelihood, Clarence Thomas would quietly withdraw his name from consideration, to spare himself and his family embarrassment. After all, Hill’s friend, administrative law judge Susan Hoerchner, had reportedly sprung a similar surprise on a fellow judge, with complete success, and it may well have been she who urged Hill to try the same tactic with Thomas. But there’s nothing leakier than a politician’s office, and Senate Democrats plainly considered Hill as a mere tool to derail Thomas’s confirmation without any concern about what would happen to her.
….
But ever since their savaging of Robert Bork, no dirty trick is too dirty for the Democrats when it comes to the Supreme Court. After all, so many of the policy victories they have won in the past half-century have been won from the Court, in its era of interpreting the fictitious “living Constitution,” with all its “emanations, formed by penumbras.” So dedicated were they to preserving what they called “settled law” during the Thomas hearings that they didn’t even blush to have committee member Edward Kennedy—responsible for the gruesome death of a young woman staffer when he was allegedly driving drunk—question Thomas about this charge of sexual harassment.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley should treat this character assassination with the contempt it deserves and hold the committee vote this week, as planned. As even Karl Marx knew, history repeats itself, the first time as tragedy, the second as farce.
Australian rugby is plumbing the depths of despair after being thrashed by the All Blacks 38-13 and then again 40-12; and now the Pumas 23-19.
Fans are rightly pointing the finger at the Board of Rugby Australia.
Can anyone imaging Netball Australia being so stupid to appoint a man as CEO? No chance their Board of Directors would be that dumb.
Not so the Board of Rugby Australia for whom political correctness and virtue signalling matter a lot more than the game itself. Hey, Australia might be being humiliated on the rugby pitch, but look! We have welcome to county ceremonies and a woman CEO!
First 11
La Tingle’s descent continues. Now appearing in the J 3 wish vanity press.
OK this is good.
Is it really a descent if you start out at Fauxfacts (RIP)?
Fun that after two years of fake news CNN is now adding fake weather to their broadcasts.
FakeNews hurricane parodies run riot thanks to Weather Channel and CNN
I suppose that figures since CNN’s nearest competitor is the cartoon channel Nickelodeon.
From old fred:
Also maybe show you are appreciative to her interests and paying her attention for example,
“Anything interesting in the New York Times today darling?”
Etc etc.
Peak Beta:
Chip Rolley, my partner of 25 years, is 19 years my junior. We met in New York when I was the editor-in-chief of feminist magazine Ms, and he was at teenage girls’ monthly Sassy. Chip is more of a feminist than I am
http://m.dailylife.com.au/life-and-love/anne-summers-on-the-men-in-her-life-20140624-3aq4f.html
Having relieved herself of the wifely burden of stewing and mashing longtime hubby Alan Ramsey’s carrots, Laura Tingle has lotsa spare moments for pillow talk with with her latest career-advancing bedmate, Sam Neill. As he is an actor, conversation must naturally have turned to movies and cinematic themes, with Tingle inspired to incorporate some of the leftoid lovers’ profound insights in her latest column, now getting marquee treatment at abc.net.au
Apparently, according to the ABC’s star recruit, the trend in modern movies revels in post-apocalyptic disorder and chaos, which says something — 2500 words later, I’m not sure quite what — about the zeitgeist and political trends and Shorten’s two-faced utterances before different crowds. All this because ‘The Hunger Games’ was mentioned between soiled sheets, or so one guesses.
Apparently Tingle has never heard of ‘Day of the Triffids’. She really should stick to stewing carrots.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-17/people-grumble-about-leaders-but-deeper-malaise-is-afoot/10236662
Dover Beach.
I’m sure you’ll agree that Dot’s version of the “facts” has changed significantly.
Should a “welcome to the enlightenment ceremony” be added to the R.L. preamble?
With a chanting crowd: “Isaac Newton! Woof! Woof! Woof!”
I will consult with Dr. Stimpy.
What ever happened to Young Chip? The Bunyip’s description of him was a thing of infinite beauty.
Presented without comment.
Voters confirm to Fairfax-Ipsos that Wild Bill Shorten is still vermin.
But this doesn’t matter. It looks like they are prepared to hold their noses and elect a party to government with a leader mistrusted by 61% of the punters, with a weak grasp of economic and foreign policy, and “easily influenced by minority groups“.
Luckily for Shorten, he is supported in the loving arms of the Strong Women of the union movement.
(Not that they are a minority group.)
Peak Beta
Don’t knock it. Court eunuchs were fed, clothed, promoted and generally looked after. Some things don’t change.
Rugby should go back to be an amateur sport in Australia. At least then we could take pride in our drubbing. Administrators should all be volunteers too. Get rid of all of those in the sport only for the $ with no love for the game.
No, check the tapes Googleray. It was reported the complaint was made through a Harvard Prof (which I thought was bizarre given ChiDiFi is from Commiefornia). Then a Stanford Prof. through Eshoo to ChiDiFi. Then it was not passed on at all and the accuser was a Stanford Prof, then a Palo Alto Prof.
They’re not my facts, they’re the media’s.
LOL
Which tells you a lot about the ABC.
Mr 38 negative newspolls who shot down Abbott because of 30. Mr “never accomplished anything”, “never had any policies”, “it’s all about me”. The one who said he would not resign if he lost the leadership but then quit almost immediately, from New York.
Tingle has not worked out that oppositions are supposed to cause chaos for the government. It was something Turnbull was incapable of doing as opposition leader. The one who actually “fomented an air of chaos, weakness and dysfunction” was her bestie Turnbull, leaking at every opportunity and pulling stunts.
Turnbull is an out and out leftie. The evidence: all the ALP policies he supported and introduced.
This passes for political commentary by the national broadcaster. What a sad state of affairs.
Half of transgender male teens have attempted suicide, study finds
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among U.S. teens and young adults, experts say, and a new study finds trans males are at a heightened risk.
Transgender adolescents are far more likely to attempt suicide than teens whose identity matches their sex assigned at birth, and trans male youth are especially at risk, a U.S. study suggests.
Roughly half of transgender teens who identify as male but were assigned a female gender at birth have attempted suicide at least once, the study found. And 42 percent of adolescents who don’t identify exclusively as male or female have at least one prior suicide attempt.
About 30 percent of trans female teens — who identify as female but have birth certificates that label them as male — have tried suicide at least once, as have 28 percent of adolescents who are questioning their gender identity, the study also found.
In contrast to all of these groups of transgender teens, just 18 percent of females and 10 percent of males who are cisgender — meaning their gender identity matches what it says on their birth certificate — have attempted suicide.
“Our findings are startling,” said study leader Russell Toomey of the University of Arizona in Tucson.
“Previous studies had already demonstrated that transgender teens reported higher levels of suicidal behavior compared to cisgender adolescents, but our study is the first to go beyond this type of crude comparison to examine whether there are critical differences in suicidal behavior within transgender youth populations,” Toomey said by email.
“While all four transgender subgroups reported higher levels compared to cisgender female and male youth, it is important for targeted prevention and intervention efforts to know that transmasculine and nonbinary trans youth are at higher risk,” Toomey added.
To assess the connection between gender identity and suicide risk, researchers examined survey data collected between 2012 and 2015 from more than 120,000 youth nationwide ranging in age from 11 to 19.
Participants were 15 years old on average, and less than 1 percent of them identified as transgender.
Among other things, the survey asked teens if they had tried to kill themselves one or more times.
Overall, nearly 14 percent of the participants said they had, researchers report in Pediatrics.
Parents’ education levels and family socioeconomic status didn’t appear to influence whether teens would attempt suicide, the study also found.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens and young adults in the U.S., researchers note.
The study wasn’t a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how teens’ gender identity might influence suicidal behavior.
It’s possible trans teens might have a higher suicide risk as a result of being marginalized or experiencing discrimination, victimization or harassment, Toomey said.
“For transgender youth, we know, for example, that peer, school, community, and family based rejection, discrimination, and victimization are associated with greater risk for suicidal behaviors,” Toomey noted. “Transgender youth might respond to these experiences by internalizing this rejection (e.g., shame), feeling like a burden to others, or perceiving that they do not belong.”
Lots of good political movies coming out soon, no doubt to coincide with the mid-terms, but anyone know the best way for us to see them here?
I’m thinking The Creepy Line, [email protected], the Dinesh D’Souza latest, could be others.
Canada approves three types of genetically engineered potatoes
Three types of potatoes genetically engineered by an Idaho company to resist the pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine are safe for the environment and safe to eat, Canadian officials said Thursday.
The three varieties of potato — the Russet Burbank, Ranger Russet and Atlantic — were approved by U.S. regulatory agencies in February.
Popular Bill Shorten is reaching across the aisle, looking for bi-partisan support from the Strong Women of the Liberal Party to destroy Peter Dutton and bring down the Morrison Government.
A selection box of heart-warming fairness jobs is being offered around, to lift and support victims of Coalition bullying.
(Better than taking a chance that Morriswan is able to turn 53:47 into something that puts starch into the completely and utterly meaningless Preferred Prime Minister metric.)
Dot’s right.
Note this:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-sexual-misconduct-allegation-against-brett-kavanaugh-should-be-explored-before-confirmation
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Sexual misconduct allegation against Brett Kavanaugh should be ‘explored’ before confirmation
You know why? Because she thinks it is BS and the far left of the DNC can roll Feinstein and other establishment Democrats. Come 2024 she’ll be old enough to run for the Senate).
She personally has a lot more to gain from it being untrue, than it is true (from which she profits nil).
Maybe they should ring up Hannah Mouncey now that he’s not allowed to play top level AWFL.
Looking at Don Lemon’s total arrogance on the Bannon movie trailer, not a word from that jerk about the disgraceful sacking by CNN of Paris Dennard after he stood up to CIA/FBI fruit loop Philip Mudd. I guess Lemon thinks Paris is an Uncle Tom.
Here’s the shit shocker: if her, Eshoo and Feinstein have been leaking this through crap yellow journalism like BuzzardFeed, then why were the details incorrect to start with?
Who are her four unnamed friends and is there any proof this letter was sent when it was purported to be sent?
BK needs to go nuclear on this.
Anybody who pays attention to preferred PM numbers as a predictor of a party’s electoral success is a crank.
She’s already working on her pantsuit wardrobe.
(via Drudge this morning)
Good to see The Performing Stick Insect still has her supporters in the Federal Parliament. Even if it is only Peanut Head. If only he got a vote in the Lieboral party room she may have done better in the leadership spill.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among U.S. teens and young adults, experts say, and a new study finds trans males are at a heightened risk.
Why are sane people constantly suprised that mentally ill people want to kill themselves?
Mental illness is not a holiday, guys.
It can be quite painful.
Again, we need to bring back the social shaming and stigma of suicide, rather than f$cking nodding sadly in acceptance and understanding while people top themselves.
There is a reason why you went to Hell if you topped yourself, it was the most terrifying punishment imaginable to the impressionable mind which made it much harder for people to top themselves for fear of eternal burn.
Suicide is a selfish cowardly act and it should be treated as such until it gains the same stigma it used to have.
I would rather people be too ashamed and terrified to commit suicide than rush headlong into some blissful “escape” from what may be the only life and families they will ever have.
Hey Infidel Tiger! Wanna buy a prelim finals ticket?
You might be buying off a baby-boomer!
(Holds out hope , then slams the door shut)
Fun that after two years of fake news CNN is now adding fake weather to their broadcasts.
The Weather Channel muppet was ‘bracing himself’ with the wind, rather than against it.
Hardly surprising that the poor bastard could hardly stand up.
Notorious child groper Joe Biden follows Obama’s lead to give a Trumpety oration.
This time to homosexuals.
He calls Trump’s supporters the “dregs of society” and mocks God for their entertainment:
44th Battalion A.I.F
These coppers are clean, no doubt:
Oven cleaner sprayed on NSW policemen.
Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
We are all used to Creepy Joe saying stupid stuff but this is too far even for him.
A. Friend used to work at Trades Hall when Hawke was there and then went to work for a professor at a university . We compared sexual harassment by her 2 bosses and what I was getting as a student at another university. These blokes thought they were entitled. Maybe like the alcohol, making inappropriate advances to female was given up. This was before sexual harassment was illegal ,my professor got the sack yeas later when it was made illegal.
Their abc announces that Shepparton has the largest percentage of homeless people in its population of all rural victorian towns, higher than urban average.
Their abc reads from an activist press release calling for State funding for housing.
Dump mass imported numbers of the worlds poorest people into a town from helicopters for economic stimulus, and why be surprised when you get poverty pockets?.
At least they all vote for totalitarian socialism.
Comrades.
So the worst thing they can say about Kavanaugh is that he might have groped a chick at a party when he was a drunk teenager? That’s it? And this is supposed to render him ineligible for the scotus? And it may be a fabrication anyway?
This is more insanity from the loony leftie losers.
She’s already working on her pantsuit wardrobe.
Her special socialist pantsuit which cost over $5k
If he had NOT groped a chick at a party as a teenager would be grounds for his rejection if I were voting!
Having never been a member of the Liberal Party and with no intention to change that, I wonder if there are any Cats who can satisfy my curiosity as to the male/female numbers in a typical branch, especially the numbers of each turning up for meetings.
I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a female Liberal doing how-to-votes on polling day, so I wonder if the alleged “gender imbalance” on the government benches is a reflection of overall membership ratios.
Insights and experience appreciated.
https://www.redstate.com/tladuke/2018/09/16/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-slays-lewks-high-fashion-costs/
oops, forgot linky.
How many of you guys remember discussing how to unfasten a bra with one hand?
How many of you girls remember giggling at our efforts?
Interesting tweets on Ben Shapiro.
Their abc announces that Shepparton has the largest percentage of homeless people in its population of all rural victorian towns, higher than urban average.
I don’t suppose they explore the refugee angle?
What impact has the artificial rise in the population had on private rents and social housing waiting lists?
Is that not a valid question to ask given the reportedly high figures
America’s press bias is so comically extreme that numerous videos of a Democrat Vice-President literally molesting women and children have never caused the slightest journalistic ripple.
Suicide is a selfish cowardly act and it should be treated as such until it gains the same stigma it used to have.
Even worse, Im fairly sure my brothers suicide was made more “logical” (aided by a large amount of alcohol and short term relationship problems) by the knowledge his insurance payout would set up his kids financially.
Yep. He would be a normal heterosexual. You can see why the democrats wouldn’t want him on scotus.
These coppers are clean, no doubt:
Oven cleaner sprayed on NSW policemen.
I thought coppers belonged in the laundry rather than the kitchen.
by the knowledge his insurance payout would set up his kids financially.
It is a noble thing to support your family financially.
But if you asked the kids all they would want is their Dad back regardless of circumstances.
It is not enough to simply live for yourself.
You need to have so many pre-prepared reasons to live so that when you contemplate topping yourself it simply becomes mathematically impossible, and you need to constantly add new ones daily.
And the very first of them should be “How would I feel if my children or loved ones did this to me and left me alone?”
How many of you guys remember discussing how to unfasten a bra with one hand?
I was useless at that. Never could seem to master it properly. Understood the principle, knew the design mechanism, but one handed….nup. Abandoned any pretense and resorted to the two handed version.
Every now and then, very rarely, I ‘flick’ my wife’s bra strap from behind. Laugh!! The look on her face is priceless – kind of a mix between pity and ….remorse. Jeez its funny.
Oven cleaner sprayed on NSW policemen.
Could have been worse.
They could have been shot for wearing a costume at a fancy dress party.
I think they were very lucky all things considered.
Stimpson J. Cat
All of those are valid, but at the forefront was probably along the lines of “Ive spent 12 or so years without seeing my youngest son while paying enormous sums to his mother who still pursues me through the legal system annually and if this relationship breaks up will it be the same all over again”?
Not logical, and he shouldnt have done it for the reasons you state, his 2 other kids (over 18) greatly miss him as do all the family.
And how embarrassed did you feel when the young lady would give a deep sigh and breath out ALL the way to make it easier for you?
No, no, surely the donors to HRC would not roar with laughter and applause at such mockery?
Point of order, Mr Speaker !
Michelle Payne is getting a fat head.
Fancies herself as the Julie Bishop of horse racing.
Me neither, although my local booth tends to run ~70% ALP+Greens primary vote.
Helps to remind me that I live behind enemy lines.
Nevermind. You will soon have the rest of Australia as company.
The single greatest cause of male suicide is Women.
Everyone knows this.
People these days have forgotten the importance of resilience, and Will.
It is absolutely crucial to the development and long life of a healthy human being.
It is also not something you can just forget about.
It needs to be practiced and continually used always.
What do I mean when I talk about the daily application of Will?
I’ll give you an example.
Monty walking past a bakery without stopping.
And how embarrassed did you feel when the young lady would give a deep sigh and breath out ALL the way to make it easier for you?
Yeah, I actually do remember that on 1-2 occasions. Hey, I was young – and it was such a looong time ago! Pick-a-Box with Bob and Dolly Dyer was fairly new to TV. The HQ Holden was available new in dealerships as was the Charger. V
TheirABC conducts a rigorous ‘investigation’ into aged care facilities.
I guess by the standards TheirABC accepts for climate ‘science’ it is a well designed study.
A real gentleman watches as the lady undresses. Helps where consent is an issue later 🙂
Look if Kavanaugh did jump on her forcefully, drunkenly and made her uncomfortable with some groping, it is not a good look. Most people will just get on with their lives – a little rumble FFS.
Why the F has she waited 35 years to do something about it? It shoots their credit in flames. When he worked for the White House – great opportunity to bring this to light. The way she did it now also reeks of BS. Sad she believes this story.
In my experience many psychology students just take the course to figure out why they have issues.
The few who get past that then go on to use that experience to help others.
Back in the good ol’ days when aged care was being capably run by Bronny Bishop things were OK if ya Gran wasn’t getting a kerosene bath. What’s the problem now?
Many of them indicated they were worried about the food quantity and quality more than anything else.
My God they are selfish.
Classic Boomers.
What’s the problem now?
Molestradamus will pitch in again here.
Its going to lead to another attempt (see childcare) to make bum wipers into uni educated “profeffesionals” and unionize/raise wages again.
All the while having absolutely no effect other than to make it more expensive.
Bob and Dolly were new to to the telly at about the same time the FB was new to showrooms. I believe they were off the air by the time the HQ debuted. The lady in the episode below would have been better off with either, rather than the Morris Major she won
Areff, I haven’t been a Liberal party member for 20 years, but I don’t recall any imbalance in branch membership/meeting attendance. I ran polling day booths for awhile, always had at least one good looking, charming, “Liberal” lady on each shift. A contrast to Labor, which had to import slobby blokes from elsewher.
The Charger was a strange beast. Who’d put a three-speed manual gearbox on a performance car?
Even back in the 1970s.
In my experience many psychology students just take the course to figure out why they have issues.
The most important thing to remember about psychiatry and psychology is this:
What kind of maniac takes a job where the diagnosis and treatment of any given patient is entirely dependent on the behaviour and ramblings of an allegedly crazy person?
What kind of maniac takes a job where the diagnosis and treatment of any given patient is entirely dependent on the behaviour and ramblings of an allegedly crazy person?
Someone who wants access to a wide variety of interesting psychoactive drugs?
Areff, yes, you’re correct. I remember BP Pick a Box but my dates were wrong. I remember the FB as well but I was a young boy and not chasing girls at that time.
The Charger was a strange beast. Who’d put a three-speed manual gearbox on a performance car?
No doubt you recall Top Ender, it was subsequently corrected with a 4 speed. To this day I covet an E49.
From Old Fred:
Zippy;
The Chinese see war through the entire spectrum of human behaviour.
The accumulation of $3Trillion US
+ 40 million excess males in the Military Participation Category,
+ massive industrial base
+ extensive overseas populations that may need “protecting”
+ the potential to recoup failed debts by force (the contracts are owed to arms of the Chinese government which has the ability to enforce penalty clauses in the event of default.)
All these factors should be making us very nervous. Remember that Hitler made his initial successes via political means such as the Sudetenland, to ‘protect large minority Germanic populations’.
Also remember that the huge Chinese war chest allows them to bribe politicians all over the world and in the UN. Do you think that $5 Billion spread amongst the current political leaders of PNG would enable them to meekly allow the Chinese to essentially buy the place?
At a Moscow graduate program when interviewing applicants if they thought the person was loopy they would place a big red tick next to their name. A friend of mine told me that at a New York postgrad program they starting psychological assessment of applicants. A psychology degree won’t help such persons. Clinical and life experience strike me as being the best to help those with mental health needs.
Mike Baird and The Liberal Party Greyhounds strike again – The Liberal Party are really a Bunch of Cretins and I apologies for insulting Cretins
NSW govt backs down on marine parks
The NSW government has performed yet another backflip, ditching a proposed ban on fishing at 25 new marine park sites between Newcastle and Wollongong.
Just weeks after the government announced the plan to create the aquatic parks, Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair on Monday backed down on the most controversial aspect of the plan.
Despite the proposal still being out for public consultation, Mr Blair said the government would scrap the plan for fishing bans in the new marine parks.
“The proposed lockout of fishers in the 25 sites is absolutely unacceptable,” the minister told reporters in Sydney.
The plan to ban fishing in the new marine parks has been dogged by criticism and a targeted campaign by the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.
The minor party threatened to run in every coastal seat at the March state election, and campaign on the fishing bans, if the government did not back down on the plan.
But Mr Blair denied it was a backflip because the plan was still out for public consultation.
“This isn’t a backflip, the final decision hadn’t been made yet,” Mr Blair said.
But NSW Nature Conservation Council spokeswoman Daisy Barham said the government had jumped the gun by backing down on the plan before the consultation process had ended.
“The consultation process is still underway and they’ve already announced a backflip before they’ve given the people of Sydney and NSW a chance to have their say,” Ms Barham told reporters.
“It’s like having a national park that allows hunting.”
Greens MP Justin Field said the backflip was proof the government was pandering to vested interests rather than listening to the community, the majority of which he claimed supported the fishing lockouts.
“A majority of the community backs protecting our marine environment and coastline and this proposal for a network of protected areas, including marine sanctuaries, would help deliver healthy oceans and fish for the future,” Mr Field said in a statement.
Mr Field said the government had folded to political, industry and media interests which had run a concerted campaign that undermined democracy.
“To walk away from the marine network plan before the consultation process even concluded is a massive breach of community trust,” he said.
The government’s decision to back down on fishing lockouts comes months after it backflipped on its controversial stadiums policy and in the same term as the policy reversal on the greyhound ban, council amalgamations and emergency services levy.
The formidable Miss Orr QC, is giving Allianz’s Mr Winter, a day of discontent, at the Banking RC.
Winston, i think that the chicoms bribing shortfilth with a ‘five dollar Mary’ would buy them the Australian Antarctic Territory.
The lady in the episode below would have been better off with either, rather than the Morris Major she won
The consolation prize from Dolly was always a Farren-Price Watch. None of the Patek Phillipe rubbish.
The only worse sign of dementia, beyond wanting to gazette 25 new marine parks, is to backflip after working out that gazetting 25 new marine parks is a dumb idea.
Many of them indicated they were worried about the food quantity and quality more than anything else.
The ABC would be more than happy to see the Michelle Obama Children’s Diet inflicted on the oldies.
China has accused Taiwan’s spy agencies of stepping up efforts to steal intelligence with the aim of “infiltration” and “sabotage” and warned the island against further damaging strained cross-strait ties.
China and Taiwan regularly accuse each other of spying but Taiwan remains one of the world’s flashpoints. A punch-up between the two will have significant implications.
More cracks in Paris pact
Money, power and trust sit at the heart of the divide between countries over the Paris agreement to tackle climate change.
Winter is coming to Poland, where temperatures dip below zero, but the coal-hungry European centre has become the last hope to pull progress on the Paris Agreement from the deep freeze.
It’s not just in Australia that tempers have been flaring over the future of the Paris Agreement to tackle climate change.
An emergency meeting in Bangkok ended on September 9 in stalemate as longstanding divisions blocked progress on developing a rule book for how the Paris Agreement will operate.
Money, power and trust sit at the heart of the dispute, which will only intensify as governments prepare for the December 3 Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Katowice, Poland.
Environment groups have blamed the US and Australia for frustrating negotiations on how a $US100 billion ($140bn) a year fund for developing nations will be managed.
Behind the scenes, a group of countries led by China has been working to widen the gap on how rules should apply differently to the developed and developing world.
This is familiar territory for anyone who has watched the two decades of UN climate change diplomacy.
Developing nations blame the developed world for causing the problem of climate change and insist on protecting their right to develop.
Simple mathematics shows developed nations cannot solve the problem alone.
The $US100bn fund has been the glue that brought developed and developing nations into a single compact. But the devil, as always, is in the detail.
It is usual in global climate change negotiations for talks to go down to the wire.
But the 2009 meeting in Copenhagen has shown that success cannot always be guaranteed.
A new level of uncertainty has been added to negotiations by US President Donald Trump’s decision to signal his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.
A formal departure cannot be announced until November next year and would not take effect until November 2020. In the meantime, the US remains active in negotiations.
Without the US, ambitions to raise $US100bn a year from 2020 will be exponentially more difficult.
Uncertainty has allowed the pathway for the Paris Agreement to begin to unravel on several fronts.
The Paris Agreement entered into force on November 4, 2016, after it was adopted to a fanfare of consensus on December 12, 2015.
The deal is yet to be operational because agreement must still be reached on the rule book on how it will operate. In its present form, despite all the emotion vested in it, the Paris deal is merely an agreement of intent.
Even if it becomes operational, it will be largely voluntary, relying on international peer pressure to keep participants in check. Countries will be obliged to report ambitions to keep future global temperature rises below 2C but there is no legal mechanism to enforce their actions.
Final details are supposed to be agreed by the end of this year.
But after Bangkok, despite some encouraging official pronouncements, that agreement seems as far away as ever.
Observers have said publicly that the Paris deal is on the brink of collapse.
India’s Economic Times laments “the world is now setting the new norms of not keeping the promises made on global co-operation”.
These developments provide context to debate about the future of the Paris Agreement in Australia, where the focus has been on what level targets should be set to cut future carbon dioxide emissions.
Internationally, despite its relatively small contribution to global carbon dioxide emissions, Australia is still playing a very active role in negotiations.
In resisting calls from within his party to abandon the Paris deal because of the cost to electricity prices of a renewable energy transition, Scott Morrison has remained fixed on diplomacy.
“I have to consider not just the issue here,” the new Prime Minister told Sydney 2GB radio host Alan Jones.
“In the Pacific, this is an issue which is incredibly important. This issue dominates their thinking and agenda. Now the Pacific is one of the most strategic areas of influence in our world today.”
In short, backsliding on the Paris Agreement could have big regional consequences and frustrate negotiations for free trade with the EU.
Despite the criticism levelled at Australia during the Bangkok talks, a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says we are committed to the Paris Agreement process.
“Australia wants to secure comprehensive and effective implementing guidance for the Paris Agreement, including robust emissions accounting and transparency rules,” the DFAT spokesman says.
“Australia is aiming for the Paris Agreement implementation guidance to be finalised at COP24 in December (Poland) this year and supports effective assistance, including financial assistance to be provided to developing countries.”
Australia has invested more than half of a commitment made in 2015 to spend $1bn across five years (2015-16 to 2019-20) to support developing countries to build climate resilience and reduce emissions.
This includes $300 million across four years for climate action in the Pacific.
Australia’s assistance is grant-based, based on partner country requests, balanced across mitigation and adaptation, and focused on small island developing states and less developed countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
The money is dispersed through multilateral, global, regional and country-level mechanisms through the Australian aid program managed by DFAT.
The truth, however, is that global talks on finance have stalled over whether loans and existing foreign aid should be counted as part of the proposed $US100bn a year fund from 2020.
In addition, delivery of funding through the interim Global Climate Fund has been shambolic.
Pledges to the GCF have totalled $US10.4bn but only $US3.5bn has been committed. The US withdrew $US2bn promised to the fund when Trump announced his intention to pull out of the Paris Agreement.
GCF administrators cannot agree how the fund money should be spent, with the Australian chairman resigning abruptly in July for “personal reasons” after an acrimonious meeting.
A delegate at the Bangkok meeting was quoted as saying “GCF is melting down faster than Antarctica”.
No one is disputing there is much work still to be done.
“Frankly, we are not ready,” last year’s climate conference president and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama declared on the opening day of the Bangkok summit.
After the talks the official view was that progress had been “uneven”, a description that is loaded with peril in the language of these talks.
Climate Victoria climate and energy adviser Erwin Jackson says the compilation text that emerged from Bangkok lacks the streamlined clarity required for smooth negotiation in Poland.
A thorough analysis by the International Institute for Sustainable Development says while the options are now more clearly identified, they reveal fundamental disagreement on many of the key issues.
“Familiar political disagreements underpin several key issues,” the IISD analysis says.
“It is these issues that could throw a wrench in the gears, potentially halting negotiations and threatening a successful outcome in Poland.”
Finance remains a perennial roadblock.
Developing countries, led by Africa, want much greater detail on how much money will be provided and greater freedom over how it will be spent. The African Group, supported by other developing countries, has attempted to link finance to the “transparency framework” in which countries must declare what actions they are taking.
By tying these issues together, a failure to agree on finance “could result in parties stalling, or blocking, the realisation of the transparency framework, potentially leading to the collapse in Katowice that some fear”, IISD says.
Another principal roadblock is differentiation that centres on burden sharing in the collective effort to reduce emissions, given countries’ different historical responsibilities for the problem and capacities to address it.
The Like-Minded Developing Countries including China, India and Saudi Arabia recall the convention’s bifurcated approach that treated developed and developing countries differently.
Moving on from bifurcation, the premise of the original Kyoto agreement, which excluded developing countries, was a non-negotiable tenet of US participation in Paris.
“At stake in these negotiations is the degree to which all major emitters, inducing key emerging economies, will contribute to mitigation,” IISD says.
In short, it says, differentiation and finance have long been the wrenches in the gears of global climate action.
“Developing countries continue to call for new, additional and predictable finance that will enable them to undertake sustainable development,” the IISD analysis says.
“Developed countries continue to demand broader participation in the mitigation effort and transparency of all countries’ actions.
“In Katowice, parties will have to find a way to interpret deeply held political differences papered over by the Paris Agreement’s ambiguous language.
“Given these disagreements have fuelled tensions for at least two decades, the task for Katowice is indeed daunting.”
To keep the pressure on, a series of grand events have been planned between now and the Polish meeting, which has been extended by one day.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a major speech last Monday in which he said the “direct existential threat” of climate change was nearing a point of no return.
The IPCC will deliver a special report next month on the implications of 1.5C warming.
A leaked draft of the report says global warming is on track to breach the toughest limit set by the Paris climate agreement by the middle of this century unless governments make unprecedented economic shifts from fossil fuels.
Governments also will have to start sucking CO2 from the air to achieve the ambition of meeting the lower target, the draft says.
Guterres calls for a shift away from the dependency on fossil fuels towards cleaner energy and away from deforestation to more efficient use of resources.
In his call to action, Guterres describes arguments that tackling climate change is expensive and can harm economic growth as “hogwash”. “In fact, the opposite is true,” he says.
Hard-pressed Australian electricity consumers may beg to differ.
But, by nature, the politics of climate change transcends national borders.
And as with Copenhagen, the Paris Agreement remains far from being a done deal.
Graham Lloyd
Environment Editor
Scott Morrison above continues to show why the Liberals should be Destroyed as he is led by the nose by DFAT Bureaucrats
Sam Neil needs spec-savers.
Consent was getting to second base! If you could make it there you could make it anywhere!
“Business is war.” – Kevin O’Leary
Gosh. A non-country the size of Australia has the PRC intelligence apparatus crapping their panties? Not a good look PLA weenies.
Paging Kevin Rudd and his rodent-sex control team!
This is the nonsense that happens when the public service tail is permitted to believe its role is to wag the government dog.
New marine parks is the sort of policy idea you get when politicians ask public servants to come up with some electorally popular ideas. Public servants assume that policy ideas that fly well in inner city Sydney electorates must be what they are after. Politicians that are lazy and out of touch go along with these policies and then get all panicked when they find they are not popular beyond harbour view real estate.
Ummm…yes?
So?
Still, it tells you how greenies think: National parks are for the benefit of animals. Not people.
“It’s like having a national park that allows hunting.”
After all, it’s not as if there is anything in national parks, like feral dogs, pigs, cats, or deer that might cause damage if left there, is it?
John C;
$5 Mary?
Que?
Allianz, a multi-mational, multi bllion insurance treasure trove, up to all sorts of deceptive and misleading tricks. Scrounging outside the law, for the last groat left on the planet.
As a boy I had the hots for Dolly Dyer. I’d pick her box any day.
Speedbox…To this day I covet an E49
Dum vivimus vivamus man!
We expect you to buy one; do the necessary restoration and enliven us all with the story.
Lol.
Alternative Dot.
Diver Beach will be ok with that.
National Parks are sanctuaries and breeding grounds for feral animals. Native fauna, not so much.
It has been “nearing a point of no return” for 50 years (or more). When are these wankers going to realise that making the same ridiculous claim for half a century, with nothing happening, means that people just don’t believe them; or listen. For most of my adult life, I have been hearing this same, obviously stupid and incorrect, cry.
Top Ender
I would love to!! Seriously. I just have a few other priorities at the moment so can’t spare the cash or time.
I used to own a genuine L34. I bought it second hand but it was mint. Even had the factory option high output pack of headers and Holley. Remember the twin point rotor? Try buying one of those these days! I had a spare that I got from John Harvey and sold it with the car – for $16,000. Makes me weep now.
Could this be fake news?
https://af-mg.com/2018/09/17/breaking-news-christine-fords-parents-were-defendants-in-a-1996-foreclosure-case-guess-whos-mom-was-the-judge/
No shit for brains, that’s what was reported, you might like to explain how the “letter writer” has at least two-four separate identities now, excluding the buried Harvard letter writer: victim, friend, Stanford Law Prof and palo alto psych. prof.
They’re leaking this nonsense and they’re fucking up.
You utter clown Googleray.
I knowwww it’s the Guardian (spit!) but an article showing how the incestuous Canberra plutocracy works to screw over Australians every day. We don’t matter was never more clear;
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/sep/17/australias-lax-lobbying-regime-the-domain-of-party-powerbrokers
He’s been promoted?
It’s not just in Australia that tempers have been flaring over the future of the Paris Agreement to tackle climate change.
An emergency meeting in Bangkok ended on September 9 in stalemate as longstanding divisions blocked progress on developing a rule book for how the Paris Agreement will operate.
Are ladyboys carbon neutral?
Renewable?
Can you carbon offset one?
If I arrange a deposit can they sequester it to save future generations?
/asking for a climateer friend.
Open and accountable government.
dot is right. If you want to lie, as I’m sure you know, at least keep your details consistent.
Lol. “two-four-six-eight, who do we appreciate”.
“Bart O’Kavanaugh” has a nice ring to it. Here’s a song for the memory of Barfing Barts senior year:
At Seventeen
Sure, Dover. Dot does just that here every day, sans consistency. Others have called him out for it.
Not all you can eat, just some.
No, Kavanaugh’s mother was the presiding judge in a foreclosure proceeding against Christine Ford’s parents in 1996. Her father is listed on other commercial cases where they/he were on the losing side. He might have been a lawyer in the other cases or self-represented.
The first case was back in…1982, a contract law case.
You know what’s interesting: Potomac MD is 10 km from G’town Prep. There are also give golf courses in the same locus roughly equidistant from the centre of this distance.
Googleray now thinks having four identities when you leak “victimhood” status to the press is no biggie.
I have been entirely consistent. The press has not been, off the leaks.
Dot
Explain the four identities thing.
Read “skin in the game” its an idea companion to Stimpys copy of Jordan Petersens book.
• For social justice, focus on symmetry and risk sharing. You cannot make profits and transfer the risks to others, as bankers and large corporations do. You cannot get rich without owning your own risk and paying for your own losses. Forcing skin in the game corrects this asymmetry better than thousands of laws and regulations.
• Ethical rules aren’t universal. You’re part of a group larger than you, but it’s still smaller than humanity in general.
• Minorities, not majorities, run the world. The world is not run by consensus but by stubborn minorities imposing their tastes and ethics on others.
• You can be an intellectual yet still be an idiot. “Educated philistines” have been wrong on everything from Stalinism to Iraq to low-carb diets.
• Beware of complicated solutions (that someone was paid to find). A simple barbell can build muscle better than expensive new machines.
• True religion is commitment, not just faith. How much you believe in something is manifested only by what you’re willing to risk for it.
He has a section on the problem of the gap between the rich and poor, and completely demolishes the whole “top 10% own everything” by pointing out 1/2 of Americans will be in the top 10% of earners in their lifetime (and drop out again), the whole 10% figure is a snapshot without addressing a lifetime instead of an 18 year olds wage.
Heres the whole chapter on that one, well worth a read.
Consider that about ten percent of Americans will spend at least a year in the top one percent and more than half of all Americans will spent a year in the top ten percent[1]. This is visibly not the same for the more static –but nominally more equal –Europe. For instance, only ten percent of the wealthiest five hundred American people or dynasties were so thirty years ago; more than sixty percent of those on the French list were heirs and a third of the richest Europeans were the richest centuries ago. In Florence, it was just revealed that things are really even worse: the same handful of families have kept the wealth for five centuries.[iii]
Dynamic (ergodic) inequality takes into account the entire future and past life
You do not create dynamic equality just by raising the level of those at the bottom, but rather by making the rich rotate –or by forcing people to incur the possibility of creating an opening.
The way to make society more equal is by forcing (through skin in the game) the rich to be subjected to the risk of exiting from the one percent
Or, more mathematically
Dynamic equality assumes Markov chain with no absorbing states
Our condition here is stronger than mere income mobility. Mobility means that someone can become rich. The no absorbing barrier condition means that someone who is rich should never be certain to stay rich.
….
Economists got so excited they praised Piketty for his “erudition” from his discussing Balzac and Jane Austen, the equivalent to hailing as a weightlifter someone seen carrying a briefcase. And they completely ignored my results –and when they didn’t, it was to declare that I was “arrogant” (recall that the strategy of using theorems is that they can’t say I was wrong, so they resorted to “arrogant” which is a form of scientific compliment). Even Paul Krugman who had written “if you think you’ve found an obvious hole, empirical or logical, in Piketty, you’re very probably wrong. He’s done his homework!”[iv], when I pointed out the flaw to him, when I met him in person, evaded it –not necessarily by meanness but most likely because probability and combinatorics eluded him, by his own admission.
Now consider that the likes of Krugman and Piketty have no downside in their existence –lowering inequality brings them up in the ladder of life. Unless the university system or the French state go bust, they will continue receiving their paycheck. Donald Trump is exposed to the risk of ending having his meals in a soup kitchen; not them.
[1] 39% of Americans will spend a year in the top 5 % of the income distribution, 56 % will find themselves in the top 10%, and 73% percent will spend a year in the top 20 %.
Woman leaves husband and takes baby.
Because he texted a friend referring to her as “SWMBO”, or “she who must be obeyed”. She then published on Mama Mia for sympathy and outrage over not being able to dictate everything to the husband.
At least, the man is now somewhat free.
PoliticsNow: Marginal seatholder Ann Sudmalis won’t contest the next election, citing bullying and intimidation within the party.
A mere ornament behind the dispatch box for the fixed camera.
Read “skin in the game” its an idea companion to Stimpys copy of Jordan Petersens book.
Damn you.
After ranting about the daily exercising of Will all morning now I have to restrain myself from going berserk about you mentioning Jordan Peterson.
You absolute evil b$stard.
17 MASTERS COURT, POTOMAC MD 20854
Let’s look at the leaks.
Media outlets who reckoned they were in touch with the accuser say the letter was written by an associate of the victim. Turns out she wrote a letter to Feinstein herself. Then there is the issue that the letter writer was being reported as a “Stanford Law Prof” and then it changed to Palo Alto U psych prof.
Then there is the really weird thing where Eshoo “conveyed a letter to Feinstein”, yet the letter is written to Feinstein.
Would anyone here get a lower house backbencher to hand deliver a letter to a Senator or MLC?
The purported incident could have happened at tens of thousands of possible locations and the letter writer notes she had four friends as witnesses – none of whom have been asked to back her story up, and she does not know how she got to the party or how she got home, nor does she remember anything else on that night besides being “there”.
Then the “letter writer” (ahem, possibly a Feinstein staffer) has told media contacts before “breaking anonymity” that two separate things occurred, which was amped up after the vague allegations were laughed out of public discourse.
Then we have the absurd nonsense about a referral to the FBI – who do not have jurisdiction over the matter.
Blasey Ford is cited in a San Jose Mercury News article as wearing the hat at the march, which the newspaper said was held because people were “angered by the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to research.”
“It’s a science party!” said biostatistician Christine Blasey, of Palo Alto, who will wear an elaborately knitted cap of the human brain — yarn turned into a supersized cerebral cortex — inspired by the “pussy hats” donned during the Women’s Marches. “Getting introverted people to the march — that’s huge,” [Blasey] laughed.
A photo of those hats is featured in the article and is accompanied by the caption, “Pleasanton knitter Eilene Cross made ‘brain caps’ for the upcoming March for Science, to be worn by friend Christine Blasey of Palo Alto.”
The woman accusing President Trump’s United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a “rape attempt” when the two were in high school previously signed a letter fighting Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor, signed the ACLU letter as “Christine Blasey Ph.D. Psychologist,” signing off on statements that accused Trump of using southern border enforcement to “traumatize children” and claimed the Zero Tolerance policy was “violating fundamental human rights.”
It’s not to press for an indictment. Technically it’s because the FBI investigates appointments of BK’s caliber at the federal level. Of course the FBI will eventually come back and say, there’s not enough evidence to form an opinion, but that’s a ways down the track. Meanwhile the D’rats get publicity mileage from the FBI referral as though it’s a big thing. All politics.
D’rats are an organized crime racket.
It’s mind boggling how anyone could take this BK story seriously.
You absolute evil b$stard.
I live to serve…
Aw Rae sweetums! Were you an ugly girl at 17? So sorry!
On a par with Duel in the no dialogue genre (but with even less dialogue), All Is Lost screens tonight on SBS. Starring Robert Redford (and nobody else), it is an instant classic. Check it out if you missed it first time around.
Actually, she leaked to the press that she was both 15 and 17 at the time. Remember that she began leaking in mid-July before the letter to Feinstein was written (allegedly).
Frim Beery’s link:
Yeah, right.
High maintenance.
No. But you, for sure, were. And you still are.
As an apology I offer this soothing photo essay for the Stimp.
Relax…..
Note the ABC’s own descriptions for tonight’s Q&A panel:
Germaine Greer – Feminist icon and provocateur
Andrew Neil – British TV Presenter and journalist
David Marr – Essayist
Sisonke Msimang – Author
Elena Jeffcoat – People’s Panellist from Perth
When you challenge any leftist dogma, you immediately become a “provocateur.”
On the other hand, ever-loyal David Marr is an “essayist.”
Groogs you haven’t been working on your zingers have you?
Lisa Page bombshell: FBI couldn’t prove Trump-Russia collusion before Mueller appointment
Odd behaviour. From the Breitbart column:
James Stafford CV-41 Todd McNeeny • 3 hours ago
She had 2 months to Come forward. She spent those two months deleting all her Social Media, and wiping her Emails. Does that make sense? She could have done this 2 months ago, but went all Deep State Hillarys Server of her life on the Internet! Shes Peter Strzok-ing Kavanaugh, Dummy!
Also, Googleray reduced to “I know you are, but what am I”.
As Bill Burr says, America has an epidemic of gold-digging whores and Kavanaugh’s accuser is one of them. The Democrat Party has made promises to look after her down the track in cash or kind.
Surely Mincing Marr is an unemployed journalist who hangs around the ALPBC studios? Not unlike failed Lieboral politicians and dial-a-muzzy headscarf wearing women.
Yes, she must be obeyed or else.
Glad he doesn’t have to put up with her. What a self-centred cow. No doubt she loved taking his money and still does.
Which is why we need Senate hearings, email server reports and testimonies made under oath!
Rae was like a beautiful butterfly just waiting to shed its skin…
And put on a new one.
WSJ – How Republicans Could Still Win
Kimberley A. Strassel
This was a week of gloomy midterm polls for the Republican Party, with a wave of results projecting a Democratic takeover of the House and maybe even the Senate. But not all polls are created equal. If Republicans bother to read just one, it should be a yet-unreleased survey that tells a more nuanced story.
The data come courtesy of the Club for Growth, a conservative outfit that plays to win. The club’s donors expect it to place smart bets in elections, which it can’t do if it relies on feel-good data. It uses WPAi, the data firm that in 2016 found Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson really did have a shot at re-election, then crafted the messages that got him the money and votes for victory.
WPAi just handed the club in-depth polling of the people who matter most this midterm—1,000 likely voters in 41 competitive House districts. The results are quietly making their way to Republican leaders, and the club agreed to give me an advance look. Bottom line: Many of these races are winnable—if Republicans have the courage of their convictions and get smarter in tailoring their messages to voters.
On the surface, the results mirror other recent polls. President Trump has a net-negative approval rating across these districts, with his unfavorable ratings notably high among women (57%), independents (58%) and suburban voters (52%). Those who answered prefer a Democratic Congress that will check Mr. Trump (48%) to electing Republicans who will pass his agenda more quickly (42%). The biggest alarm bell is the 12-point enthusiasm gap—with 72% of Democrats “very interested” in this election, compared with 60% of Republicans. In suburbia, the 12-point gap widens to 24.
Yet this thundercloud has silver linings. One is that Republicans still hold a 3-point lead on the generic ballot in these districts, meaning they have a real chance if they get their likely voters out. An even bigger opening: Approximately 25% of those polled remain “persuadable” to vote Republican—if they hear the right things.
The difficulty is that different voters want to hear different things. Republicans have been touting their tax cuts and the economy, and they should. But the club’s data make clear that uncommitted voters want more than past achievements, or a scary picture of Nancy Pelosi, or excuses for Mr. Trump. They want promises for the future. And yes, they remain wary that Democrats will reverse particular economic reforms.
Which is why the message that resonates most strongly by far with persuadable voters is a Republican promise that they will make permanent last year’s middle-class tax cuts. Rep. Kevin Brady, the Ways and Means Committee chairman, has introduced legislation to do just that—and it’s mind-boggling that Republicans haven’t already scheduled votes. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t have 60 Senate supporters, but Republican candidates could use Democratic “no” positions to huge effect in their races.
Likewise, Republicans have an opportunity in highlighting the left’s more doolally ideas. Uncommitted voters reacted strongly against Democrats’ calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and strongly in favor of GOP promises to defund “sanctuary” cities and states, which refuse to follow immigration law. These were top messages for those crucial suburban voters, who have watched in alarm as urban violence creeps into their neighborhoods. (Interestingly, the other top suburban message was repealing ObamaCare.)
As for the Republican base, the poll finds they are driven most by Democrats’ threats to the presidency, the economy and constitutional rights. They will be inspired by Republicans who promise to protect the Second Amendment. They are likewise stirred by promises to defend Mr. Trump from the partisan impeachment effort that would inevitably accompany Democratic House control. And they want to hear Republicans vow to guard against intrusive and specific Democratic job-killing proposals—a $15-an-hour minimum wage, regulations on autos and drinking straws, government health care, etc.
What muddies all this clear direction is Mr. Trump’s nationalization of the race—his insistence on making it a referendum on his presidency. Polling suggests the Trump rallies and election talk are a double-edged sword. They turn off voters in the suburbs, where Republicans are already behind in enthusiasm. But they drive votes in rural areas, which react most strongly to impeachment threats.
So the trick for Republicans is to target different microcosms of their districts, tailoring their messages via digital marketing, calls, mailings and events. Some issues, like taxes, resonate everywhere, but for the most part the emphasis and message needs to be entirely different depending on block-by-block geography.
That’s doable, though it breaks with the usual mentality that elections are one thing or another—a positive or a negative campaign, a referendum or a choice. Elections during the Trump presidency, like the presidency itself, will be messy. Republicans who are willing to embrace that mess still have a shot.
I’ve been thinking about this sort of possibility for a couple of days.
OK, the first line of attack here is to simply knock over Kavanaugh’s nomination.
But, if he gets through, the second line of attack will be demands that he recuse himself from any immigration cases which his accuser has been active in campaigning against, because “prejudicial view of Blasey Ford.”
Powerline – Sens. Grassley and Graham on the Kavanaugh nomination now
Sen. Graham said this:
I agree with the concerns expressed in the Judiciary Committee’s statement about the substance and process regarding the allegations in this latest claim against Judge Kavanaugh.
However, if Ms. Ford wishes to provide information to the Committee, I would gladly listen to what she has to say and compare that against all the other information we have received about Judge Kavanaugh.
If the Committee is to hear from Ms. Ford, it should be done immediately so the process can continue as scheduled.
Graham’s statement is shrewd and on point. He’s opening the door to Ford to speak her piece, while insisting that her claim not become a vehicle for delay. As I argued here, avoiding delay is crucial.
Graham doesn’t say whether, if Ford provides information to the committee, she would be subject to examination. I assume she would be. Otherwise, what’s the point? Hasn’t she already said all she thinks she needs to say?
Ford probably doesn’t relish being cross-examined. Graham, who is rather good at it, would probably love to examine her. It would be a delicate exercise. However, Graham is skillful enough to do it politely but effectively.
In any event, Graham has put the ball in Ford’s court.
She can decline to appear before the committee (or try to set ground rules that exempt her claim from scrutiny), which would hurt her credibility or she can risk having her credibility undermined through searching cross-examination.
Im unsure if this ladys husband qualifies for a Darwin award or not. Would have to be a close thing.
Author of How to Murder Your Husband charged with murdering husband
Self-published writer Nancy Crampton Brophy, 68, arrested
Chef Daniel Brophy, 63, shot dead at culinary institute
Lets face it, shacking up with a lady writing fan-fiction of “I want to stick my husbands junk in a blender” is probably pretty high risk behavior.
Funny how the left goes nutz when an allegation surfaces against a conservative but pulls the shutters down when an allegation goes the other way. Happens in the US as well apparently.
Butterflies don’t shed their skin. They are unlike you,the ever-ready face-planter, always wetting your little self in your excitement to shed even more skin from your already flattened nose.
Stick to nappy changing. And keep up the hand sanitation.
Lucky the US people vote directly for the President otherwise we’d still be working through [email protected] allegations against Slick Willy.
Late to the party, but thanks again, Tom, for the daily toons.
I really liked Knight today. Interesting that he draws a self deprecating cartoon, as Leak did after the hysterical response to THAT cartoon.
I tried, without success, to find the Leak gems. Perhaps a Clever Cat can help me out?
Kavanaugh went through an exhaustive Congressional review process when nominated to the Circuit Court back in 2012. No problems, anguish or dramas then? Such an easily torpedoed beat up.
More quality from Graeoog’s House of Zingers.