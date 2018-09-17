Liberty Quote
Without property rights, there is no way to solve or to avoid a hopeless chaos of clashing views, interests, demands, desires, and whims.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Q&A Forum: September 17, 2018
Ok, who is the non-lefty tonight? Wild guess, a Liberal woman.
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
19 please Carpe.
May I have 23 please, Carpe?
Tony Jones hosts the show where you ask the questions. On the panel: feminist icon/provocateur Germaine Greer, British journalist Andrew Neil, essayist David Marr, author Sisonke Msimang and People’s Panellist Elena Jeffcoat.
The Panel
Germaine Greer – Burnt out Feminist
Andrew Neil – Speccie editor & shitstirrer
David Marr – Pro buggery shill
Sisonke Msimang – Race baiting shill
Elena Jeffcoat, People’s Panellist AKA teachers union shill.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 23
Hope Neil can skewer Marr
Shouldn’t be hard
Like a spit roast?
Oh dear God
I will need to soak my brain in paint stripper to remove the image.
Tonights bevvie is a chiled rose and snack is crab dip and rice crackers.
A balmy evening here.
From the South of France, after a stupendous lunch, 25, please Carpe.
The old ham would likely enjoy being skewered.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 25
Beats dipping ersatz jatz in the back of an old cheese?
22 pls carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 25
Egg 22
I’m not watching, but Germaine Greer must think sometimes WTF am I doing here?
It’s time troops
So;
Let’s Get Ready to Rumble
That is a disturbing mental image.
Is tonight about Trump ?
The bald guy behind Michael Buffer reminds me of Alex Jones.
23 please Carpe
my tip for the lotto is 37 … although he is unlikely to be able to interrupt Germaine
Make that 21
In your dreams …
is 200% against , the same as being for ?
It’s gone how about 26?
26 is fine …
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 25
Egg 22
Big Blue Cat 26
BlondeBlack like quotas
You don’t need merit
Apparently only women can represent women …. What the????
Skinny Minny – like quotas
You don’t need merit.
Unless you are a surgeon – FMD – uber dumb
Germaines going off the reservation …. politicians need wives, female politicians need husbands. There will be complaints …..
At least that is what he tells the rent boys at the bath house.
FMD – Greer is skewering the SJW’s
My whole world view just went tits up.
The buggerer – doesn’t like the Libs
Likes quotas, does that include rent boys?
12 please Caroe.
Caroe = Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 25
Egg 22
Big Blue Cat 26
Cpt Seahawks 12
We need quotas in sanitation engineering …
Knights cartoon iss going to get a gig
Ex public servant has a bitch and a moan.
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle what a hag.
Evening all. 53 please Carpe. Doing a great job.
Parliament is for the robust exchange of ideas … if you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen (is that sexist???)
Women
Def Leppard
Germaine is really off the reservation … the ABC won’t have her back ….
We need quotas on scrubbing the shitters at a Mexican Restaurant after chili enchilada night.
David Marr has never pretended to be a man ….
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 25
Egg 22
Big Blue Cat 26
Cpt Seahawks 12
Custard 53
BlondeBlack loves diversity
Isn’t her having blonde hair cultural appropriation?
Women don’t make sexist or racist jokes???
Bullying and intimidation in the workplace … does that include “performance reviews”?
Does Greer own a hairbrush?
This is a pile on of grand proportions.
The “peoples Rep” is a retarded joke.
Name and shame … get prepared for some defamation lawsuits ….
Onto the rape question to Greer
Has she had a cathartic moment?
Not her usual fembot self.
BlondeBlack thinks about rape
Ok that’s not weird.
“peoples Rep” is a confused bimbette that talks faster that a machinegun.
Nambla Man talks about rape, Greer states “the vagina is not a hole like any other”
Marr obfuscates about consent.
I’m surprised Marr knows the difference between the “holes” … or is he just expressing his preferences?
My sat decoder has packed it in. I’ll have to watch in WA time, if i can be bothered. Im relying on the commentary.
“peoples Rep” proves she is as dumb as dogshit
BlondeBlack tries to make a point
Clueless bint.
He goes for more muscles and 5 degrees warmer with a side of HIV.
Germaine says she is a feminist … probably is but feminism has moved on from wherever Germaine is.
And onto Neo-Liberalism
I still have no idea what that term means
A Marxist professor has sneaked into the audience.
Mein Gott … our national debt is lower than elsewhere … and that’s a virtue?
And onto Neo-Liberalism
I still have no idea what that term means
Me either, it makes no sense at all. Is it like a rich guy who feels guilty so acts like a SJW?
Well to be fair, it’s lower than Venezuela.
Yeah i got nothing.
Marr is so out of his depth when he can’t go reffo AbbottSatan666 mode.
Marr is projecting.
Marr doesn’t like tax cuts.
Wow, never saw that coming (sarc/)
And onto the Knight Cartoon.
The Jim crow question, the “peoples rep” is an offenderatti
Actually she is a white guilt tossbag.
Peoples’ panelist is a racist.
Peoples rep is very annoying, her husband must be Beta.
“If black people say it’s racist then it’s racist” …. isn’t that a racist remark????
People’s panelist doing some whitesplaining
BlondeBlack looks for something to be offended by
Could someone show me a monkey with big lips?
There is no racist, only good and evil. Amazin’.
Marr almost makes sense about williams behaviour
Fvck me, these people are disconnected from reality…
Yes, Yes they are.
If you see them on the street either run or put a bounty on them.
Snowcone doesn’t like that cartoon may be sexist instead of racist. Doesn’t fit narrative.
But it was a grotesque image of a female according to Germaine … so Serena shouldn’t be depicted as a woman???? Or should we just ignore poor behaviour from women????
It’s sad to think that David just then had to crawl around the room not offending anyone as he missed the elephant in room (political correctness) to explain Serena’s hissy fit
People’s rep looks confused by real information.
Question about deplatforming
This should be interesting.
Speccie goes for the throat.
BlondeBlacksits on the fence
“peoples Rep” is a twat, and not in a good way. I pity her students.
Yes, you are a maths teacher so silence!
People’s panelist wants to leave the discussion to the experts. Just shut up then.
“I’m a Maths teacher”.
Suffer the children.
Marr goes AbbottSatan666 about life on campus
Never saw that coming.
“peoples Rep” is a twat, and not in a good way. I pity her students.
And anyone else including us that are exposed to this horror.
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle Marr is a douchenozzle
Chelsea Manning was kept out because of the treasonous actions that saw him arrested and incarcerated. Why would we want to hear what he has to say???? What right of entry does he have?
Ask the rep about refugees and climate change and gay marriage etc etc.
there will be no surprises. Muppet.
What a bunch of groupthink rogues.
No QandA next week.
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 20
The Jackpot increases to the addition of the peacock feather trim on the Stetson.
I’m done troops
Thanks for playing.
Oyasumi Nasai.
So close.
Actually I never watch the bloody thing, but I did tonight, it was a good one. Greer and Neil taught the locals a lesson.
People’s panelist a good reminder that ABC audience is to the left of on-air talent. That’s why ABC thinks it is fair and balanced.
Thanks Carpe.