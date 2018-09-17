Q&A Forum: September 17, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 17, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

108 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 17, 2018

  1. mh
    #2818676, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Ok, who is the non-lefty tonight? Wild guess, a Liberal woman.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818678, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Konbanwa

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32

  4. Vic in Prossy
    #2818680, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    May I have 23 please, Carpe?

  5. egg_
    #2818681, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Tony Jones hosts the show where you ask the questions. On the panel: feminist icon/provocateur Germaine Greer, British journalist Andrew Neil, essayist David Marr, author Sisonke Msimang and People’s Panellist Elena Jeffcoat.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818682, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    The Panel

    Germaine Greer – Burnt out Feminist
    Andrew Neil – Speccie editor & shitstirrer
    David Marr – Pro buggery shill
    Sisonke Msimang – Race baiting shill
    Elena Jeffcoat, People’s Panellist AKA teachers union shill.

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818684, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 23

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818688, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Hope Neil can skewer Marr

    Shouldn’t be hard

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818690, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Like a spit roast?

    Oh dear God

    I will need to soak my brain in paint stripper to remove the image.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818692, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Tonights bevvie is a chiled rose and snack is crab dip and rice crackers.

    A balmy evening here.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2818693, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    From the South of France, after a stupendous lunch, 25, please Carpe.

  14. egg_
    #2818694, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Like a spit roast?

    The old ham would likely enjoy being skewered.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818695, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 23
    ZK2A 25

  16. egg_
    #2818696, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    snack is crab dip and rice crackers.

    Beats dipping ersatz jatz in the back of an old cheese?

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818700, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 23
    ZK2A 25
    Egg 22

  19. mh
    #2818702, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    I’m not watching, but Germaine Greer must think sometimes WTF am I doing here?

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818704, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Beats dipping ersatz jatz in the back of an old cheese?

    That is a disturbing mental image.

  22. the not very bright Marcus
    #2818705, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Is tonight about Trump ?

  23. mh
    #2818706, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    The bald guy behind Michael Buffer reminds me of Alex Jones.

  25. the not very bright Marcus
    #2818709, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    my tip for the lotto is 37 … although he is unlikely to be able to interrupt Germaine

  27. The BigBlueCat
    #2818711, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Celebrated essayist David Marr

    In your dreams …

  28. the not very bright Marcus
    #2818712, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    is 200% against , the same as being for ?

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818713, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    The BigBlueCat
    #2818708, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    23 please Carpe

    It’s gone how about 26?

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818715, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 23
    ZK2A 25
    Egg 22
    Big Blue Cat 26

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818717, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    BlondeBlack like quotas

    You don’t need merit

  33. The BigBlueCat
    #2818718, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Apparently only women can represent women …. What the????

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818719, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Skinny Minny – like quotas

    You don’t need merit.

    Unless you are a surgeon – FMD – uber dumb

  35. The BigBlueCat
    #2818720, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Germaines going off the reservation …. politicians need wives, female politicians need husbands. There will be complaints …..

  36. H B Bear
    #2818721, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Celebrated essayist David Marr

    At least that is what he tells the rent boys at the bath house.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818722, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    FMD – Greer is skewering the SJW’s

    My whole world view just went tits up.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818723, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    The buggerer – doesn’t like the Libs

    Likes quotas, does that include rent boys?

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818727, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 23
    ZK2A 25
    Egg 22
    Big Blue Cat 26
    Cpt Seahawks 12

  42. The BigBlueCat
    #2818728, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    We need quotas in sanitation engineering …

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818731, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Ex public servant has a bitch and a moan.

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle what a hag.

  45. Peter Castieau
    #2818732, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Evening all. 53 please Carpe. Doing a great job.

  46. The BigBlueCat
    #2818733, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Parliament is for the robust exchange of ideas … if you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen (is that sexist???)

  47. mh
    #2818734, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Women
    Def Leppard

    And in the garden, lust began
    The animal instinct, the wanton man
    She fed him with a hunger, an appetite
    And fillin’ with emotion he took a bite
    It was one part love, one part child
    One part lover, one part wild
    I give you
    Women, women, lots of pretty women
    Men, men, they can’t live without them
    Women, women, lots of pretty women
    Men, men, they can’t live without them
    Skin on skin, let the love begin
    Women…

  48. The BigBlueCat
    #2818735, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Germaine is really off the reservation … the ABC won’t have her back ….

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818736, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    We need quotas on scrubbing the shitters at a Mexican Restaurant after chili enchilada night.

  50. The BigBlueCat
    #2818738, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    David Marr has never pretended to be a man ….

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818739, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 23
    ZK2A 25
    Egg 22
    Big Blue Cat 26
    Cpt Seahawks 12
    Custard 53

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818740, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    BlondeBlack loves diversity

    Isn’t her having blonde hair cultural appropriation?

  53. The BigBlueCat
    #2818742, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Women don’t make sexist or racist jokes???

  54. The BigBlueCat
    #2818743, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Bullying and intimidation in the workplace … does that include “performance reviews”?

  55. Farmer Gez
    #2818744, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Does Greer own a hairbrush?
    This is a pile on of grand proportions.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818746, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    The “peoples Rep” is a retarded joke.

  57. The BigBlueCat
    #2818747, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Name and shame … get prepared for some defamation lawsuits ….

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818751, posted on September 17, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Onto the rape question to Greer

    Has she had a cathartic moment?

    Not her usual fembot self.

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818753, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    BlondeBlack thinks about rape

    Ok that’s not weird.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818756, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    “peoples Rep” is a confused bimbette that talks faster that a machinegun.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818760, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Nambla Man talks about rape, Greer states “the vagina is not a hole like any other”

    Marr obfuscates about consent.

  62. The BigBlueCat
    #2818764, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2818760, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:07 pm
    Nambla Man talks about rape, Greer states “the vagina is not a hole like any other”

    Marr obfuscates about consent.

    I’m surprised Marr knows the difference between the “holes” … or is he just expressing his preferences?

  63. RobK
    #2818765, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    My sat decoder has packed it in. I’ll have to watch in WA time, if i can be bothered. Im relying on the commentary.

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818766, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    “peoples Rep” proves she is as dumb as dogshit

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818767, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    BlondeBlack tries to make a point

    Clueless bint.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818769, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I’m surprised Marr knows the difference between the “holes” … or is he just expressing his preferences?

    He goes for more muscles and 5 degrees warmer with a side of HIV.

  67. The BigBlueCat
    #2818771, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Germaine says she is a feminist … probably is but feminism has moved on from wherever Germaine is.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818772, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    And onto Neo-Liberalism

    I still have no idea what that term means

  69. Farmer Gez
    #2818773, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    A Marxist professor has sneaked into the audience.

  70. The BigBlueCat
    #2818776, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Mein Gott … our national debt is lower than elsewhere … and that’s a virtue?

  71. Cpt Seahawks
    #2818778, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    And onto Neo-Liberalism

    I still have no idea what that term means

    Me either, it makes no sense at all. Is it like a rich guy who feels guilty so acts like a SJW?

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818779, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Mein Gott … our national debt is lower than elsewhere … and that’s a virtue?

    Well to be fair, it’s lower than Venezuela.

    Yeah i got nothing.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818780, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Marr is so out of his depth when he can’t go reffo AbbottSatan666 mode.

  74. Peter Campion
    #2818782, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Marr is projecting.

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818783, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Marr doesn’t like tax cuts.

    Wow, never saw that coming (sarc/)

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818786, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    And onto the Knight Cartoon.

    The Jim crow question, the “peoples rep” is an offenderatti

    Actually she is a white guilt tossbag.

  77. Peter Campion
    #2818787, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Peoples’ panelist is a racist.

  78. Cpt Seahawks
    #2818788, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Peoples rep is very annoying, her husband must be Beta.

  79. The BigBlueCat
    #2818789, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    “If black people say it’s racist then it’s racist” …. isn’t that a racist remark????

  80. Rebel with cause
    #2818790, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    People’s panelist doing some whitesplaining

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818791, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    BlondeBlack looks for something to be offended by

  82. Farmer Gez
    #2818792, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Could someone show me a monkey with big lips?

  83. Cpt Seahawks
    #2818793, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    There is no racist, only good and evil. Amazin’.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818795, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Marr almost makes sense about williams behaviour

  85. Peter Campion
    #2818796, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Fvck me, these people are disconnected from reality…

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818799, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Fvck me, these people are disconnected from reality…

    Yes, Yes they are.

    If you see them on the street either run or put a bounty on them.

  87. Rebel with cause
    #2818800, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Snowcone doesn’t like that cartoon may be sexist instead of racist. Doesn’t fit narrative.

  89. The BigBlueCat
    #2818804, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2818795, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:26 pm
    Marr almost makes sense about williams behaviour

    But it was a grotesque image of a female according to Germaine … so Serena shouldn’t be depicted as a woman???? Or should we just ignore poor behaviour from women????

  90. Peter Castieau
    #2818805, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    It’s sad to think that David just then had to crawl around the room not offending anyone as he missed the elephant in room (political correctness) to explain Serena’s hissy fit

  91. Cpt Seahawks
    #2818806, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    People’s rep looks confused by real information.

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818807, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Question about deplatforming

    This should be interesting.

    Speccie goes for the throat.

    BlondeBlacksits on the fence

    “peoples Rep” is a twat, and not in a good way. I pity her students.

  93. Cpt Seahawks
    #2818809, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Yes, you are a maths teacher so silence!

  94. Rebel with cause
    #2818811, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    People’s panelist wants to leave the discussion to the experts. Just shut up then.

  95. Farmer Gez
    #2818813, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    “I’m a Maths teacher”.

    Suffer the children.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818814, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Marr goes AbbottSatan666 about life on campus

    Never saw that coming.

  97. Cpt Seahawks
    #2818815, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    “peoples Rep” is a twat, and not in a good way. I pity her students.

    And anyone else including us that are exposed to this horror.

  98. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818817, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle Marr is a douchenozzle

  99. The BigBlueCat
    #2818819, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Chelsea Manning was kept out because of the treasonous actions that saw him arrested and incarcerated. Why would we want to hear what he has to say???? What right of entry does he have?

  100. Cpt Seahawks
    #2818820, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Ask the rep about refugees and climate change and gay marriage etc etc.
    there will be no surprises. Muppet.

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818823, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 20

    The Jackpot increases to the addition of the peacock feather trim on the Stetson.

  104. Carpe Jugulum
    #2818824, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    I’m done troops

    Thanks for playing.

    Oyasumi Nasai.

  106. Bron
    #2818826, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Actually I never watch the bloody thing, but I did tonight, it was a good one. Greer and Neil taught the locals a lesson.

  107. Rebel with cause
    #2818827, posted on September 17, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    People’s panelist a good reminder that ABC audience is to the left of on-air talent. That’s why ABC thinks it is fair and balanced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.