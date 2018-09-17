Recollections of youth while examining a judge

This is the Instapundit post which already has more than 1300 comments. If the right is going to fold every time some woman makes an accusation from decades before, they are not only sensationally vulnerable but fantastically stupid. Not one Democrat believes any of it, but they know some Republicans will, or at least will pretend to. Remember Roy Moore?
Fascinating – it’s coming here. Progressives (now thats an oxymoron) are not going to let anyone they do not like getting anywhere and the general public will not understand until it is too late.
Thwart the Trump agenda at any and all costs. No lie to great, no treachery too low.
The Democrats honestly believe a post-modernist invented reality is sufficient to achieve their ends. They ought to be careful what they wish for. The ensuing nihilism will not favour them. It can only lead to outright anarchy.
Flake, the eponymous RINO could be expected to respond in the way he has. He disappears into oblivion at the mid-terms.
As for “we’ve seen this movie before”. Think Clarence Thomas and Anita Roddick.
ABC is all over this story this morning. Not a mention in the past of the accusations about Shorten when he was in a similar age group at a young labor campfest.
destroyer – the Kavanaugh accusations are so weak, lacking evidence, corroboration and inconsistent it is not a matter of he said she said.
They are almost certainly untrue.
Yet the ABC still made much ado about them without any hint as to the ephemerous nature of the accusations.Not so with the Shorten story.
This is why it was so important for the Reps not to abandon Judge Roy Moore when similar accusations were made against him. (He is now suing a 4th person over these accusations).
Reps sent a message to the vile Democrats that they would fold and hide at the mere hint of an accusation, thus inviting more accusations at every opportunity. They did this when the ‘Access Hollywood Tapes” were released to damage Trump. They ran and hid, Trump hit back.
The Dems are also in a no lose situation. Either they win this Kavanaugh fight or they lose this fight but send a strong message to anybody who may wish to serve in the Trump era……”seek a position with Trump and we DESTROY YOUR LIFE and reputation.”
Who would put their family through this ordeal just to ‘serve’ the nation in a job that pays a fraction of what he/she can earn in the private sector?
Democrats really are evil. That’s why one must fight fire with fire like Trump does, that’s why he wins. Yet most conservatives still preach the “don’t go down to their level” crap. LOSERS.
accusations about Shorten when he was in a similar age group at a young labor campfest.
Peanut Head’s accuser was in that age bracket at the time of the “alleged’ events.
Peanut Head himself was much older.
Kavanaugh ought to do the same. He could actually destroy the Californian D’rats with this stuff. Seeing Trump has a rising black vote, it might be the catalyst to flip the state to what it was in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Peanut Head the Liar toolie.
