Semantic drift in the climate debate

Reading some academic literature by warming alarmists on the appropriate way to respond to criticism suggests that we have a shift in the meaning of key concepts in the debate. Cutting to the chase, in this literature the role of human emissions has shifted from “likely one of the causes of warming” in 1988 through “discernible human influence” in 1995 to causing “most of the Earth’s warming” since then.
So the image or the connotation of human-generated CO2 has shifted from “traces of plant food added to the air by human activities that could have some influence on the climate” to “a global emergency that calls for trillions of expenditure to fix although it might be too late.”
The technical term for this kind of thing is semantic drift or shift.
Awful — Originally meant “inspiring wonder (or fear)”, now usually has negative meaning.
Demagogue — Originally meant “a popular leader” from the Greek dēmos “people” + agōgós “leading, guiding”. Now a politician who panders to emotions and prejudice.
Egregious — Originally meaning good from the Latin egregius “illustrious, select”, literally, “standing out from the flock”, now really bad or flagrant.
Gay — Originally meant (13th century) “lighthearted”, “joyous” or (14th century) “bright and showy”, it also came to mean “happy”.
Disinterested, once even handed or objective, now not interested.
In “Climate scepticism and the manufacture of doubt” [Ref below for nerds] we read “Since at least the mid-1990s there has been a consensus that most of the Earth’s warming over the last half a century is likely due to increases in greenhouse gas emissions. In 1988 James Hansen testified [that it is] very likely on one of the causes…In 1995 the IPCC Second Assessment concluded that ‘the balance of evidence suggests that there is a discernible human influence’…and since that time the debate within the field of climate science [re the dominant contribution of human emissions] has largely been settled”.
Observe the drift from ‘likely one of the causes’ (1988) through ‘discernible’ (IPCC 1995) to ‘most of the Earth’s warming …and debate largely settled’ since that time. Moreover the warming is alarming and it is mostly CO2 that is to blame.
Observe how the drift is propagated by the Reuters report on the 97.4% consensus paper by Cook and others. Incidentally the paper itself, read closely, indicates that most of the climate scientists think like most climate realists, that there has been some warming in recent times and there is a human influence (magnitude of both unspecified).
The Reuters item leads off with a summary paragraph which is the take-home message for busy people. There is a picture that is worth a thousand words as well.
Ninety-seven percent of scientists say global warming is mainly man-made…The report found an overwhelming view among scientists that human activity, led by the use of fossil fuels, was the main cause of rising temperatures in recent decades.
So the perception of warming, embedded in the minds of the alarmists and the MSM, is that it is alarming and overwhelmingly driven by CO2. Despite the fact that the so-often cited Cook paper indicates no such thing even if you take their data at face value and ignore issues about their methods.
Reading the academic commentary it is apparent that the alarming and CO2 driven nature of warming is so entrenched that any different opinion calls for a political or psychological explanation and hence it can be dismissed without serious consideration apart from references to papers out of the “alarm manufacturing industry” that purport to justify the thoroughly discredited hockey stick effect and Al Gore’s flights of fantasy, etc.
Ref. Justin Biddle and Anna Leuschner 2015 “Climate scepticism and the manufacture of doubt: can dissent in science be epistemically detrimental?”, European Journal of Philosophy of Science, 5:261-278.
I think there has also been a drift away from the marvellous economic possibilities that Garnaut and Stern pushed to the current “pay up or else, and stop complaining about the cost”.
Isn’t this just wunnerful? The Americans have just launched a three year satellite costing US$1bn to measure the thickness of the Sea ice north and south as they put it “in this time of global warming” Hasn’t anyone told them that Global Warming is a myth? Or perhaps it is just the end of the excuses to spend our money on junk science projects…..and play with their rockets…..
Could we perhaps just substitute the words man and human for “Guilt” and/or “envy”.
As Orwell wrote in Animal Farm, some animals are more equal than others. When it comes to climate change the same applies to humans.
Try disputing a Global War-mist’s claims.
Then you’ll know how embedded the sentiment has become.
Try telling them that the latest drought is not linked to climate change.
Present them with the hard data from the BOM & they will tell you Tamworth is part of Australia’s Southeast.
Show them that their ‘Climate councils’ projections DO NOT support their claim that Tamworth is in the South East of Australia – but that the Climate council & the BOM directly refer to Victoria and Tasmania & they will tell you that increased Temperatures a result of ‘global warming’.
Retort that the purported effects of ‘Global Warming’ is increased night Temperature lows, rather than increased T max & show evidence that the T lows in NSW have been very much below average for the last 3 months (you know, during the drought) and they tell you to stop picking cherries.
The only evidence they will ever accept is the evidence they want to hear.
But whatever you do, always confront their crap, whenever you have the opportunity!
There’s another sort of drift, and that is in the name of the crise du jour itself. It started out as The Greenhouse Effect, and that pretty much moved straight to Global Warming, even though the Greenhouse Effect is only one of many factors, both warming and cooling, at work in the Eearth’s atmosphere.
Then, when little or no significant Global Warming could be found, or was come-and-go at best, the panic button was re-labelled Climate Change. And again, of course, when the various trends of climate change were found to be all over the place and often contradicting each other, the alarmists dreamed up Climate Disruption.
This last one has to be about the most useless, meaningless and completely unscientific term so far dragged into the debate. What is disruption? How do you measure it? What’s the difference between normal levels of climate variability, and a definite, disruptive trend? Needless to say none of these issues has been addressed, let alone answered to the satisfaction of anyone with any reasoning ability at all. And so the panic mongers, step by step, paint themselves ever further into a corner. Not that you would notice it among all the screeching of the media, politicians, do-gooders, self-servers, third world and other rent seekers, ….
I don’t think this is semantic drift.
I think it is propaganda.
I,m just a worn out old Plumber with no fancy qualifications but can spot a con job and a quick buck.
It’s all about the money, nothing else. A scam to make TRILLIONS for the carbon trading partners, read Goldman Sachs and their Australian operative Malcolm Turnbull, why do you think he is in New York.
Look at his record on Climate Change and his aim stands out like dogs balls!!!
You’d have to be blind Freddy not to see it.
The science seems ok, it’s scientists I don’t trust.
Like anyone else, they have mortgages and bills to pay, children to educate and all that.
Anytime you hear claims that make you wonder, always consider this:
cui bono — who benefits? (yes it is a latin phrase typically applied to crime, but perhaps then, it does fit sciences and academia)
Science practiced by academia has done itself a huge dis-service all in the name of fame, activism and money. It may take a long time to recover.
Rusty of Qld
#2818384, posted on September 17, 2018 at 12:56 pm
I,m just a worn out old Plumber with no fancy qualifications but can spot a con job and a quick buck.
It’s all about the money, nothing else. A scam to make TRILLIONS for the carbon trading partners, read Goldman Sachs and their Australian operative Malcolm Turnbull, why do you think he is in New York.
Look at his record on Climate Change and his aim stands out like dogs balls!!!
You’d have to be blind Freddy not to see it.
I’m just a worn out old mech engineer and I agree 100% with what you said.
A lot of people say “hoax” but I’ve always said “scam” – it’s a better description.
It’s strange that the likes of Goldman Sachs don’t mind destroying the western economies to get the CAGW dollars. (Classic case of killing the golden goose)
billie
#2818404, posted on September 17, 2018 at 1:41 pm
The science seems ok, it’s scientists I don’t trust.
Actually, the “science” is pretty rubbery too.
Basically projections on computer models, programmed to show carbon dioxide is the debil debil gas.
Not only is the science rubbery, the abatement methods and politics is harmful.
The argument is not Warming/Change or Disruption it is the solution. Progressives have imposed Renewable Energy as the only solution and as we all know renewable energy solutions do not work unless you are a very small and terribly rich country. But there is a solution and it is Nuclear Energy but the Progressives will not countenance Nuclear on purely ideological BS. The whole thing is pure stupidity.
PS The Fuchashima DISASTER claimed its first fatality last week with 4 more cases in the pipeline. 18,000 were killed in the tsunami and many hundreds died in the mass evacuations. The Greens have a terrible price to pay for their ideological madness.
Thinking about the renewable debate , I am wondering why it is ok to burn wood but not ok to burn it when it is really old And if we waited long enough it is also replaceable. Is not coal old plant life.?