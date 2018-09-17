This power to censor must end

Received a note from a friend, but not a Facebook friend but a real friend since I am not on Facebook. He wrote, in part:
If you are my friend on Facebook, you won’t be seeing me for a month. I have been sin binned – again.
My reply:
Didn’t know you had been “sin binned” at all not to mention that this is well past the first time. Quite a mark of honour in its own way, although part of an extremely dangerous trend. The leaders of industries in the old days ran railroads and steel mills so their personal opinions about anything mattered not at all. Now these morons are at the centre of the information economy and their prejudices and ignorance affects everything. We are definitely in need of some means to fix this up.
Having seen the chap who runs twitter before Congress the other day and then the video of Google’s post-election mass meeting, and knowing what I know about Zuckerberg, it is depressing to see how utterly out of their depth they are on any political or philosophical issue. They really are ignorant to a fantastic extent. They have immense power over the messages that are able to reach us all, and act as gatekeepers to prevent the ones they don’t like from being received.
This should not be tolerated. If anyone any longer really does care about free speech, the ability of “social media” to censor what we say to each other should be stopped dead in its tracks. Google, Twitter, Facebook and others of their kind are supposedly designed to provide a platform for each of us to talk to each other or to learn from each other. The right to stop us from communicating among ourselves is intolerable and must end.
The big tech firms should be given a choice, either they assume full editorial responsibility, including for defamation, or they allow the publication of all viewpoints regardless (with exceptions for threatening or other criminal behaviour).
What shouldn’t be tolerated? Free speech and property rights exercised by private enterprise?
Facebook kicking you off their platform for any reason is not “censorship”.
Only the government can censor you.
This is politically illiterate drivel, typical of hopeless conservatives.
You guys are the worst types of leftist. The kind that don’t understand enough about politics to realize you’re leftists.
I have just put this on JoNova, but I think it is relevant here as well:
Gavin Morris of the ABC has admitted to actively lobbying Google to defund competitors, on bases that include whether their competitors’ journalism is ‘trusted’. He admits that an algorithm that did this would have to make ‘value judgements’, but he is ok with that. Not only that, he has used the ABC to promulgate and promote his proposal for collusion and anti-competitive behaviour.
Note the mixing up of the topics of reward for original journalism and ‘trusted journalism’.
Navigating The News
15 September, 2018
46:15 mins
Episode 1 What Is News?
https://iview.abc.net.au/show/navigating-the-news
Host: Patricia Karvelas, Radio National, ABC News.
Guests quoted below:
Gavin Morris, Director of ABC News, Analysis, and Investigations
Louisa Graham, Chief Executive of Walkley Foundation
Nicholas Gray, Chief Executive Officer, Australian News Corporation
Other guests:
Lisa Davies, Editor, Sydney Morning Herald Fairfax Media Limited
Simon Crerar, General Manager, Australia, Buzzfeed
Commences at 40.09
(Context begins at around 36.30)
Gavin Morris, ABC:
I was in a conversation recently with Google and one of the ideas I think we should be actively encouraging is changes in the ad sales rates around trusted content versus non-trusted content. You put a piece of rubbish up on Google or Facebook it gets the same rate of return as if you put a great piece of journalism up. Well, how difficult would it be to change that algorithm slightly to say a piece of local journalism that the algorithm has identified as trusted, is local, is valuable, is all of those things, and sure there are value judgements in that, but the algorithm is already making value judgements, what would be wrong with turning the dial up a bit on those articles that they get a bigger rate of return and a piece of Daily Mail crap that they’ve ripped off from somebody else, turn that right down, and see how long that business model lasts. If the ad sales revenue that the Daily Mail is getting away with from stolen journalism doesn’t get a rate of return, we’ve solved the problem. So why can’t we do that? And why is the onus on us as an industry, when I think there is plenty of scope for us saying to Google, and Facebook, and all the other platforms, we can think about this in a different way if only you tweak the way you return value to the publishers.
Nicholas Gray, News Corp:
And they say, oh the algorithm is hard to change, and the engineers, you know, you’ve got to persuade them. Google can make cars drive by themselves.
Patricia Karvelas, Host, ABC:
Yeah, it’s so hard, isn’t it, it’s really hard for them. No it’s not hard for them, but it’s about a sense of unity. Actually I’ll get you on this Louise, as you’re kind of the umbrella, you’re friends with all of us, aren’t you. So, it is taking it to that kind of level isn’t it? A sense of a unified perspective on the future of what this topic is, on public interest journalism and on the importance in this country and in this democracy of enhancing that and growing that.
Louisa Graham, Walkley Foundation:
Yeah, look I think that’s right, and certainly the learnings that we’ve been receiving from people we’ve been talking to in the US is that there is a strong role for collaboration amongst media organisations, and we are seeing that a little bit now with the ABC and Fairfax but certainly that could work more broadly and really that is, I guess, with the interest of bringing us all together as an industry to establish some of these factors like what is good journalism, what is journalism, within that media landscape, and how we build that trust. But it is also about, again, the diversity of voices and sharing, so, and there is a role for the Walkleys to play, I guess, in bringing everyone together and working as an industry because that’s what is going to save us, rather than all being at loggerheads with each other. We are in crisis as an industry, disruption, like a lot of industries, so it is important that everyone works together.
The laeotropic decline continues apace.
Jumpnmcar
You enjoy doing that don’t you?
A.F. Branco perfectly describes the backward anti-intellectual Antifa scum who run our social media monopolies.
Mark A
I was going to make reference to Guilds but no one would have looked them up 🙂
( OT, did you identify that motorcycle? )
Jumpnmcar
Mark A
I was going to make reference to Guilds but no one would have looked them up 🙂
( OT, did you identify that motorcycle? )
not yet, only the front wheel is clear (partial as is) and there were too many of that period.
Will find out, eventually, as Manuel was fond of saying.
I like old machinery, mostly military gear, in my spare time I help out restoring some old WW2 stuff. (in reality I can turn up one or two days every 6 months)
Check out Zündapp, the front suspension and headlamp assembly looks the same.
Anyway, off to the salt mine for me.
Sinc should ban the IMP, just to let a Leftist know what it feels like to be silenced by private enterprise.
I’m fairly certain his rants wouldn’t be missed.
bemused
Sinc should ban the IMP, just to let a Leftist know what it feels like to be silenced by private enterprise.
I’m fairly certain his rants wouldn’t be missed.
He simply doesn’t understand the difference betwixt restricting your freedom of speech and banning for misuse of the platform.
Facebook is offered as an easy way to communicate and exchange ideas photos etc.
There are rules regarding invasion of privacy and maintaining common decency and such but nowhere is it stated that you cannot express a political opinion.
Nor is it stated what sort of opinions are allowed, therefor when someone is banned for promoting conservative ideas that is against the site owner’s political belief, then it’s clearly censorship.