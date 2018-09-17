Thomas Sowell hits the nail

From the wisdom of Thomas Sowell:

What socialism, fascism and other ideologies of the left have in common is an assumption that some very wise people—like themselves—need to take decisions out of the hands of lesser people, like the rest of us, and impose those decisions by government fiat.

If there is ever invented a proven and working potion of youth, Spartacus would vote that Sowell be the first recipient – if he wants it that is.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com