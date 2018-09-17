Thomas Sowell hits the nail

From the wisdom of Thomas Sowell:
What socialism, fascism and other ideologies of the left have in common is an assumption that some very wise people—like themselves—need to take decisions out of the hands of lesser people, like the rest of us, and impose those decisions by government fiat.
If there is ever invented a proven and working potion of youth, Spartacus would vote that Sowell be the first recipient – if he wants it that is.
‘very wise people—like themselves—need to take decisions out of the hands of lesser people’
This is the platonic model – the guardians or the philosopher king.
What is amusing is that Plato said, well, this structure is not possible. He said, in relation to his speculations:
Would a painter be any the worse because, after having delineated with consummate art an ideal of a perfectly beautiful man, he was unable to show that any such man could ever have existed? He would be none the worse.
Jowett suggests:
Was [Plato] loyal to Athenian institutions? — he can hardly be said to be the friend of democracy: but neither is he the friend of any other existing form of government; all of them he regarded as ‘states of faction’; none attained to his ideal of a voluntary rule over voluntary subjects, which seems indeed more nearly to describe democracy than any other; and the worst of them is tyranny.
The platonic model is best exemplified by the pope, but kings by divine right fit the model. These expressions of the model were held in place by religion. Since the death of god during the 19C, various replacements have been tried. It is not difficult to show that during the 20C the purported superiority of those who believe they fit the model of the philosopher king has been found wanting. Their experiments failed. We are still running experiments to get over the problem. Australia is such an experiment, commenced during the mid 19C, and has worked pretty well so far.
… and to be rewarded with money and possessions above that of the people, until both are exhausted.
It’s been often said, Democracy is a terrible, terrible way to govern a country, it’s just that it’s by far superior to socialism, or anything else.
His new book is fantastic.