Critical problems in the integrated power grid

Recycling a comment from RobK in a previous thread on the renewable road to ruin. He reports a talk by an electrical engineer, Kate Summers of Pacific Hydro. She has excessive enthusiasm for renewable energy, especially hydro (which is cheating), but the most important take-home that I can understand is the massive spinning turbines are under huge mechanical stresses due to fluctuating voltage that is not being controlled properly in the integrated system. This will increase downtime and unscheduled outages and shorten their working lives.
Comments and further explanation are invited from qualified Cats, I took several pages of notes but will not take the time to listen again or attempt to improve on RobK and any others who are prepared to help.
Part of the problem that will appeal to students of catallaxies is her claim that the centralised control and monitoring in the integrated system fails compared with the decentralised controls in stand-alone systems.
Another vital take-home from the first or second question was the observation that among the 33 senior managers of the four regulatory agencies there are 3 with science or engineering qualifications.
Kate Summers “Power system control or market control of a power system: Is there a fundamental loss of power system control?”
On Wednesday 15th August 2018 I was happy to speak at University of Melbourne’s Climate and Energy College about a topic that I see as a very important one to the ongoing stability of the electricity grid (and hence to the continuation of the energy transition).
As I note during my presentation, it seems to me that we have moved from centralised planning but distributed control, to a market with decentralised planning but centralised control. This is apparent, for instance, in market provisions for ancillary services. I am not sure that we all understand the implications of this.
An interesting 60min presentation looking at an aspect of FCAS dealing with hunting of frequency control partially caused by poor integration of digital and rotory manchine control. Some interesting comments on the lack of engineering input to system design.
Presented by a power engineer with RE background. There are many other issues than mentioned here but interesting insights into the systems workings.
It seems worse than I expected.
At 6am Wind and Other were delivering 13% of the 20GW demand.
The stupid. It hurts …
PM rejects calls to abandon Paris targets
18 sept 2018
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/pm-rejects-calls-to-abandon-paris-targets
“The prime minister has vowed not to bow to conservative pressure to abandon the Paris agreement, saying it would have no impact on electricity prices.”
The Paris targets will have no impacts on droughts, either. Idiot.
Another interesting read can be found here:
http://www.wattclarity.com.au/articles/2018/09/further-analysis-of-the-very-rare-double-islanding-events-of-saturday-25th-august-2018/
Interconnectors between SA-Vic and QLD-NSW triped at the same time.
SA power prices skyrocketed and the Hornsdale Power Reserve (Tesla Battery) wasn’t able to help because it was low on charge……………..
Meanwhile QLD prices stayed low because there was suddenly an oversupply of cheap reliable coal power.
We really need a running commentary on the glitches in the system, I think somewhere there is a list of faults that are being fixed in the system at any given moment, mostly minor but there is next to nothing said in public even about the major ones. Congratulations to the MSM.
“Another vital take-home from the first or second question was the observation that among the 33 senior managers of the four regulatory agencies there are 3 with science or engineering qualifications.”
A key point. The silence of the science and engineering communities and their professional bodies does them no credit. I guess when funding and careers are at stake its a big ask.
. I guess when funding and careers are at stake its a big ask.
Three out of 33 suggests that the careers are already gone.
Time for the Samson option. Bring the whole edifice down.
The destruction of our power system is the greatest existential threat since WW2.
As soon as the Pony Club can no longer export 1,000 MW of coal power south all day the NEM is finished. I’d say within two years. You can add as many windmills as you like, it isn’t going to make any difference.
I fear it is too late. The lead time for adding serious generation capacity, 5-10 years, is longer than an electoral cycle.
The seeds of destruction will produce a healthy crop of disasters.
Rafe, I have been following Kate Summers’ work on this topic, she has presented a couple of times in various places. Perhaps I can paraphrase the problem Kate has identified in simpler terms:
Cause
Synchronous generator (steam, gas, hydro) governors have been detuned (the National Electricity Rule deadbands) so that they do not control frequency as tightly as they can do.
Effect
Increasing number of frequency transients resulting in increased call on FCAS services, therefore increased cost and risk.
Ben,
Synchronous generator (steam, gas, hydro) governors have been detuned (the National Electricity Rule deadbands) so that they do not control frequency as tightly as they can do.
This goes in hand with extra “ride through” settings on wind farms so they dont drop-off so quickly when frequency excursions occur. This was a result of report into the SA blackout due to the storm front. This fixes one problem but potentially exacerbates others.
“The prime minister has vowed not to bow to conservative pressure to abandon the Paris agreement, saying it would have no impact on electricity prices.”
He will come to regret this too.
And all this renewable push even though by 2020, China’s emissions alone will exceed the rest of the developed world
See Chart 4
so basically Australia is being shafted by the leftard Greenfilth for being successful.
May they all suffer the fate of the Sirius Cybernetic Corp Public Relations branch and be the first up against the wall when the revolution comes.
Like all socialist brain fart ideas the soros/u.n.communist plot to destroy the dangers of peoples objections to their plot ,the destruction of reliable energy scam has never been thought through properly . I spent years examining great development and building plans as devils advocate ,I saved a lot of money and careers simply by thoroughly investigating every aspect of a plan ,the pros and cons were written on two separate shrikes then submitted to the people who were risking the capital so they could make a thoroughly informed decision and revision of plans . Politicians being from the lawtrade or union mafia gangs don’t have to do this ,they are just soooo smart and it’s mot their money anyway . The scheme was doomed before they finished thinking about it .