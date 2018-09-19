British suicide by weather-dependent energy

The story in Britain.

Unlike other Western nations, the UK has made legally binding commitments to decarbonisation as a result of the 2008 Climate Change Act. This Act gives the UK much less flexibility to react to the coming failure of its electricity grid, caused by the replacement of reliable base load power from Coal-firing and Nuclear with the installation of an increasing proportion of unreliable, non-dispatchable, intermittent Weather Dependent Renewables.

The UK in 2017 had Renewable Energy installations:

Solar Power nameplate 12.7 GW: capacity 9.6%: producing 1.22 GW

Wind Power nameplate 19.0 GW: capacity 19.6%: producing 3.72 GW

Biomass Drax nameplate 2.04 GW: capacity 82.1% dispatchable: producing 1.67 GW

Total Renewables nameplate 33.7 GW: combined capacity 19.8%: producing 6.67 GW contribution to the grid overall in 2017.

Because of both these poor capacity factors and their unreliability, the business case for Weather Dependent Renewables is not viable without the massive subsidy support. This means that those essential additional costs are charged to electric power consumers and advantageous business environments for Renewables are imposed by Government mandates.

Overall Weather Dependent Renewable technologies in Wind and Solar PV in combination are about 8-9 times more costly in overnight capital costs and about 10 times more costly in terms of long-term running costs than using Gas-firing for generation, even when including the cost of fuel.