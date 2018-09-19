Charts for Cats

Courtesy of the ABS, here is some information to chill the spine. And when considering, remember:

(here are some quick Sparta-vations:

there are more public servants in Australia than the population of all of South Australia

there are nearly 4 x the number of public servants in Australia than the population of all of Tasmania

these figures don’t include the cost and numbers of government outsourced workers and consultants!!!)

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com