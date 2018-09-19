Charts for Cats

Courtesy of the ABS, here is some information to chill the spine. And when considering, remember:
- Total population of Tasmania – 515,000
- Total population of South Australia – 1.677 million
- Employed persons in Australia – 12.6 million
(here are some quick Sparta-vations:
- there are more public servants in Australia than the population of all of South Australia
- there are nearly 4 x the number of public servants in Australia than the population of all of Tasmania
- these figures don’t include the cost and numbers of government outsourced workers and consultants!!!)
Yes, and as someone who has worked as a consultant to State Government(s), I can tell you there are “a lot” of consultants. The contracts can last for months at significant daily rates.