Charts for Cats

Posted on 4:49 pm, September 19, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Courtesy of the ABS, here is some information to chill the spine.  And when considering, remember:

(here are some quick Sparta-vations:

  • there are more public servants in Australia than the population of all of South Australia
  • there are nearly 4 x the number of  public servants in Australia than the population of all of Tasmania
  • these figures don’t include the cost and numbers of government outsourced workers and consultants!!!)

One Response to Charts for Cats

  1. Speedbox
    #2820025, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    these figures don’t include the cost and numbers of government outsourced workers and consultants!!!)

    Yes, and as someone who has worked as a consultant to State Government(s), I can tell you there are “a lot” of consultants. The contracts can last for months at significant daily rates.

