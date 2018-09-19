Justinian the Great: The Liberal Party’s Problem with Women

The Liberal Party does have a problem with women. None are any good!

At least going by those who have served in either the Cabinet or Outer Ministry under the Abbott and Turnbull governments.

This is the list of women to have served in the Cabinet or Outer Minister over the past 5 years:

Julie Bishop (Foreign Affairs)

Marise Payne (Human Services, Defence, Foreign Affairs)

Michaelia Cash (Employment and Women)

Sussan Ley (Education, Health)

Kelly O’Dwyer (Small Business, Assistant Treasurer, Revenue and Financial Services)

Concetta Fierravanti-Wells (International Development and the Pacific)

Can anyone think of a single accomplishment or policy contribution of substance any of these women have made?

If these women represent the cream of the crop, then the Liberal’s do indeed have a huge problem!

Chief among them being conservative women with above average intelligence and success would rather a career in anything else other than Liberal Party politics.

No quota will fix that!

Which is hardly surprising considering they would have to endure mind numbing hour upon hour of political drivel from such dull intellects as Christopher Pyne and Simon Birmingham to name but a few.

Only to discover they signed up not to a conservative party after all, but a big tax, big spend, nanny state party where the spoils of office is what the whole game is ultimately about.

Lets be honest, the Liberal Party is gradually morphing into a Gentleman’s Club of the vacuous Left. It’s where soft in head College / Grammar boy Lefties go to get into parliament because they forgot to join a union (or were too afraid).

The Liberal Party’s problem with women is that it has become a poor man’s Labor Party but without any balls.

In short, it’s a turn off!

Self-respecting, strong, independent, intelligent, successful women typically do not choose to partner with dull, impotent, spineless, sheep of men. So why would they want to join the Liberal Party?

If the Liberal Party wants to attract more women, best it man up to its man problem.

This means it needs a quota of bona fides Liberal warriors before a quota of anything else!