Justinian the Great: The Liberal Party’s Problem with Women

The Liberal Party does have a problem with women. None are any good!
At least going by those who have served in either the Cabinet or Outer Ministry under the Abbott and Turnbull governments.
This is the list of women to have served in the Cabinet or Outer Minister over the past 5 years:
- Julie Bishop (Foreign Affairs)
- Marise Payne (Human Services, Defence, Foreign Affairs)
- Michaelia Cash (Employment and Women)
- Sussan Ley (Education, Health)
- Kelly O’Dwyer (Small Business, Assistant Treasurer, Revenue and Financial Services)
- Concetta Fierravanti-Wells (International Development and the Pacific)
Can anyone think of a single accomplishment or policy contribution of substance any of these women have made?
If these women represent the cream of the crop, then the Liberal’s do indeed have a huge problem!
Chief among them being conservative women with above average intelligence and success would rather a career in anything else other than Liberal Party politics.
No quota will fix that!
Which is hardly surprising considering they would have to endure mind numbing hour upon hour of political drivel from such dull intellects as Christopher Pyne and Simon Birmingham to name but a few.
Only to discover they signed up not to a conservative party after all, but a big tax, big spend, nanny state party where the spoils of office is what the whole game is ultimately about.
Lets be honest, the Liberal Party is gradually morphing into a Gentleman’s Club of the vacuous Left. It’s where soft in head College / Grammar boy Lefties go to get into parliament because they forgot to join a union (or were too afraid).
The Liberal Party’s problem with women is that it has become a poor man’s Labor Party but without any balls.
In short, it’s a turn off!
Self-respecting, strong, independent, intelligent, successful women typically do not choose to partner with dull, impotent, spineless, sheep of men. So why would they want to join the Liberal Party?
If the Liberal Party wants to attract more women, best it man up to its man problem.
This means it needs a quota of bona fides Liberal warriors before a quota of anything else!
Nice Justinian.
But the problem you describe (none of them are any good) is not limited to women in the Liberal Party. Craig Laundry. Ian Notsogoodenough. Trent Zimmerwho.
The problem for the Liberal Party seems not a gender problem by a talent problem and this is because the factional warlords don’t want talented people who can built political capital in their own right – lest they not obey.
The solution is not quotas but democracy. Real democracy where members and not delegates select candidates.
And here for comparison are the female labor politicians who were ministers between 2010 and 2013:
Sharon Bird
Justine Eliot
Tanya Plibersek
Julia Gillard
Catherine King
Jenny Macklin
Nicole Roxon
Melissa Parkes
Kate Ellis
Julie Collins
Jacinta Collins
Jan McLucas
Penny Wong
Kate Lundy
which makes the Liberal list look quite good in comparison.
Maybe O Dwyer is a secret lover of liberty & privacy and tried to fuck up the census intentionally.
No one, female or male, sitting in the parliament of Australia represents the cream of any crop.
They are nothing but a gaggle of narcissistic, incompetent mediocrates.
The Labor Party makes a point of targeting women at university then helping them to slip into public service, union and similar positions. The Liberal Party doesn’t seem to have any recruitment strategies except perhaps from a tap on the shoulder at Rotary or the local Ag Show. Rather it seems that you have to be born into the the right family. As a university educated female with significant management, planning and policy experience in business and public service I have never been approached by the Libs, even to join. But Labor has tried to woo me into its camp on many occasions.
There are plenty of ladies with the talent and political instincts of Margaret Thatcher.
But the last thing the Liberal party hierarchy wants are a bunch of Thatchers.
They want wet lefty wymminses who follow the wet lefty party line.
So they get wet limp wymminses MPs and wonder why they are so wetly limp.
Sheesh.
Btw Justinian was a nutter. His general Flavius Belisarius would be the better person to honour.
Confused Old Misfit #2819778, posted on September 19, 2018, at 11:53 am
And that is because politics has become a career option, rather than an opportunity to serve the people of Australia.
Time to abandon life tenure and adopt short-term contracts: maximum of two terms in the Parliament (ie. no switching between House and Senate to have another two).
We would probably also want to count any terms in local government or a State/Territory House as well.
No. Next question.
Seldom have truer words been spoken.
I am busy in my shop today and I am listening to goings on in the senate.
Leyonhjelm is the ony one with a brain.
The mindless whining of the weejit Cameron. The Marxist moaning of Kim Jong McNick. The eloquent bullshit the Wong way.
Who in their right mind would subject themselves to this carry on day after bloody day?
Who are you comparing them to?
I just this morning listened to the Prime Minister telling me that the Paris Climate Agreement is a matter of national security no less. If you want to make that the standard of reference then at least Julie Bishop can skillfully and politely say nothing, which is apparently better than what the PM can do.
There are only a few like Margaret Thatcher, Golda Mayer, Indira Gandhi to go around. Certainly, none has surfaced yet in Australia, on the both side of the political fence.
But in Australia it is not only gender problem. There where not that many “male” political “giants” since Federation.
Bish is a poor man’s ball-less Gillard perhaps?
BTW on that note and to go misogyno the female staff working at Parliament House are 8 to 10 level hotness, just happened to notice that for some reason. Love the meet the HR folk if they exist, some great choices there guys. Male staff my goodness, say no more…
The only women (and men too) worth voting for are in the Australian Conservatives party.
It is true that Labor has a higher proportion of female MP’s than the Coalition, due to its quota system, but the Labor females that I see on TV (Q&A, The Drum) are a bunch of clones. They all have the same background — a degree in law or the social sciences, followed by as stint in the union movement, or with a law firm whose clients are mainly unions and unionists, then working as a staffer, before obtaining the ultimate prize of preselection. I doubt if any have ever had a real job.
I am dismayed at the prospect of the likes of Terri Butler, Catherine King, the Wong chappie etc becoming ministers when the CFMMEU wins the next election. You might think that the Liberal women were a mediocre bunch, but Labor’s women combine mediocrity with malevolence.
So true. Great post. The Lieborals stand for nothing. They are a political placeholder that forms government when the Liars fiscal incompetence and factional infighting becomes completely dysfunctional and intolerable.
Spartacus.
I thought my shot at the male half was self evident on the talent front and my dig about quotas of bone fides Liberals was pointing to the problem that not enough parliamentarians (and don’t get me started on power brokers and party officials) that purport to be Liberal are in fact anything but. Before the Liberals worry about quotas to get more women into parliament they should worry about getting more genuine Liberals into the Liberal Party, then preselected and finally into parliament.
The notion that more women make a party more representative and hence better at governing, unanimously agreed to by the Q&A panned last night is patently absurd. On that basis the Gillard Government should have been one of the best in Australian history what with its 40% sisterhood membership and a female PM.
The question about how to get more talent into the Liberal Party by making preselection more democratic and or open to non-members is a tough but intriguing problem. Worthy of a post.
Liberty quote!
In fact, the whole post is a liberty quote. Great work JtG.
It’s actually worthy of more than a post. Perhaps a book. See https://maketheliberalpartygreatagain.com.au/
Although Spartacus is not a member of a political party ….
First, the Liberal party must recruit men with mushroom dicks…
Second, no need for second, first sorts it out.
sabena
#2819770, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:40 am
Thank you sabena
Excellent, and none hates like the Labor party but the women of Labor are a special from the bestiary – they’re political basilisks.
Any Party which endorses, and then promotes, completely moronic tossers like Christopher Pyne needs to worry about that rather than whether there are any worthwhile females wanting to join them in Parliament. The Liberal Party has a quality problem, both male and female, when it comes to endorsing candidates for the Federal and State parliaments. In my home State of Victoria I look at the Liberal MPs on the Opposition front bench and I despair. Only two or three of them merit being Shadow Ministers with the rest being nothing more than useless seat warmers. No wonder Daniel Andrews is pretty confident that he will be back in power after the election in November.
I don’t think the women in the turnbull branchof the alp were any worse than the other genders ,be difficult to find a worse pack of useless bastards if you tried ,you could stand at the checkout at Coles and pick a more practical government ,at least they wouldn’t be arrogant and listen to what people want .