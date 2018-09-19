Keeping it brief – Alex Jones

There has been a lot of sound and fury of late about the role of the internet platform providers (eg Google, Facebook and Twitter) in censoring content. It came to a particular head with the banning/blocking/expelling of Alex Jones.
Spartacus is a free speech near absolutist. He believes that the best remedy for bad and offensive speech is more speech and not less speech.
It is however a sad reflection that an al-foil hat wearing loon like Jones has an audience and not to mention an income from that audience. Consider for example the following fish people performance.
Jones clearly missed his calling. He should have been a Greens Senator from South Australia rather than an internet whatever he is.
Well, he did say it was fantastical.
A humble water filter merchant would see this crisis as an opportunity.
If he is correct there is NOTHING we can do. Just cool out ans wait.
But stock up on prepper equipment, vitamin pills and gold bars!
I’ve been trying to explain that to Annie for the past year. The Greenfilth are Conspiracy Theory Central, Annie’s natural home. She should join so that she can be among her people.
A Greens Senator from SA would only be advocating for the gender rights of the Fish People. LGBTIQF.
I want to know why AT&T has to carry all conversations but Facebook and Twitter don’t.
Maybe they need to be made utilities.
Here’s the problem with Jones. He’s been taken to court for making or allowing to be made truly defamatory allegations against victims of the Sandy Hook massacre and their families. What’s the issue with private firms refusing to give this dickhead a platform?
Arrr, but Mr Sparty, I agree with you about absolutist free speech! The above internet nut case (in some people’s minds!) Is exactly what free speech is all about! The INDIVIDUAL! Can make their own mind up whether to engage with said people. If theses types of internet or media personel have factual information to tell us plebs, the wheat from the chaff always floats to the top!
We need people like AJ, to show us the fruit bats from the fruit!
I call him more entertainer than infomation source!
If he makes squillions out of gullible people, isn’t that the American way?
I learnt over in the USA, that they seem quite happy to spend $100.00 to make $100.05, sell that to 200,000,000 Yanks and you’ve made your American dream of $10,000,000 bucks!
The diffence here in Oz, is we seem to and spend $10.00 to try and make $100.00! And sell it to 200 people!
I saw Jones on YouTube once, as he interrupted Paul Joseph Watson, and turned off within three seconds. He’s a humongous git. But that doesn’t mean he should be banned for what he says, if what he says is not illegal.
If you think Google, Twitter and Facebook will stop there, I have a bridge in Sydney for sale. They are testing the waters to see how far they can go and if they are not pulled into line, it’s on for young and old.
George Orwell wrote about Big Brother (referring to government) in ‘1984’, but I suspect that he never envisioned that Big Brother would appear from a completely different source. Though I guess that ultimately the ‘Masters of the Universe’ are all working for Big Brother (Leftist governments) in the long run.
The big thing about this was the collusion. They all banned him, for various reasons, at the same time. Twitter was a little later. It clearly shows they co-operated in a co-ordinated action. Twitter caved to criticism to ban him.
A number of terrorist organisations still have social media accounts. They are not banned but nut boy is.
My observation, from a lifetime of watching and briefly living there, is that there are far more Americans per capita than Australians who subscribe to conspiracy theories.
On the other hand, Americans are far more suspicious of government than Australians, so I’d rather be among Americans.
Spot the looney …
“Every night on the TV is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation.”
http://www.foxla.com/news/local-news/al-gores-message-to-pres-trump-resign-
… and he got a prize.
Tom.
More americans are likely to believe in “conspiracy theories” because their government keeps carrying out nefarious activities and claiming they weren’t doing such things.
More on Jones
And
Throwing this diskhead off the platforms has nothing to do with free speech
So did Maxine Waters.
Maxine Waters wins media award, uses speech to bad-mouth Trump to newspaper publishers: ‘I don’t like him’ (yesterday)
And Spartacus is complaining about Alex Jones… 😀
As Luke put it, 100%
So what if they talk to each other? Since when has freedom of association been illegal?
That would make sense if they kicked Jones off at the same time he reported these things (which was years ago) but it doesn’t fit what actually happened… where he got deleted just before a significant Federal election… then they dug up stuff from way back to blame on him. If it genuinely violated their “community standards” then how come the retrospective adjustment of these “community standards” ?
Also, I should point out that Jones himself simply reports stories, none of the allegations came from him, he was reporting allegations from Wolfgang Halbig and that’s with full attribution, quotes, etc. Legally that might make Jones responsible (I won’t claim to be an expert) but it seems that at least in principle journalists should be able to report on non-mainstream points of view (with properly researched sources).
For example, Jones linked to the FBI crime statistics website and mentioned that the victims of Sandy Hook have never officially been recorded (should be more than zero murders in Newtown that year). Why shouldn’t some one point out an obvious discrepancy? That’s not an “allegation” it’s simply something you can directly check for yourself and see that the numbers don’t make sense. We should all be checking those details.
http://www.fbi.gov/about-us/cjis/ucr/crime-in-the-u.s/2012/crime-in-the-u.s.-2012/tables/8tabledatadecpdf/table-8-state-cuts/table_8_offenses_known_to_law_enforcement_by_connecticut_by_city_2012.xls
It seems to come down to how to adapt the existing legal principles of common carrier v publisher.
There is a reasonable argument – based on the near monopoly of Google/Facebook – that says that free speech is enhanced and not restricted by requiring the social media platforms to behave as value-free common carriers – obliged to put up and display any legal content without discrimination. Personally however I find the concept of requiring a private business to operate against what it considers to be its legal best interests just about as repellent as inhibiting free speech.
The better (to me, anyway) alternative is to let the social media platforms take whatever social/political position they feel like in accepting and displaying content, or links to content. Effectively they become the digital equivalent of newspaper mastheads: Google might then become the equivalent of the Guardian, DuckDuckGo the equivalent of the Times – and so forth.
It would all be clear cut; users would know where to go to satisfy their inclinations – and when and how to make judgements and adjustments for the ‘house’ political bias. Rather like Wikipedia.
The downside (for the social media mega complexes, that is) is that by self-censoring extensively along social lines, they de facto become responsible for their content of publications. It’s hard to argue the line that ‘we won’t display Alex Jones, because he is legally offensive‘ and then allow other loons to use the platform put up defamatory material, or material in breach of IP, or seditious/illegal material and so forth, without any responsibility.
As utilities they would not be legally liable for the content they are transmitting. Instead the writer would be legally liable. As it should be.
That unfortunately ignores the near-monopoly power of Google et al. Google has already been caught sabotaging gab.ai:
Twitter Alternative Gab.AI Blocked by Google – for Hate Speech (11 Sep)
On that evidence the only appropriate action is to smash Google with antitrust and break them up. If they want to be evil let them suffer the consequences.
Platform owners absolutely should not have to give anyone a go.
We should also be punishing them for hosting videos of terrorist acts and recruitment videos.