Keeping it brief – Alex Jones

There has been a lot of sound and fury of late about the role of the internet platform providers (eg Google, Facebook and Twitter) in censoring content. It came to a particular head with the banning/blocking/expelling of Alex Jones.

Spartacus is a free speech near absolutist. He believes that the best remedy for bad and offensive speech is more speech and not less speech.

It is however a sad reflection that an al-foil hat wearing loon like Jones has an audience and not to mention an income from that audience. Consider for example the following fish people performance.

Jones clearly missed his calling. He should have been a Greens Senator from South Australia rather than an internet whatever he is.