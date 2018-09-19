Monetary bleg

Send me
money bitcoin. Oh wait …
More seriously, send me information.
I’m sure Cats recall a story explaining liquidity traps. The story goes along the lines of a businessman paying a cash deposit to an innkeeper in a small town. The innkeeper then uses the cash to pay his debts. The innkeepers creditor then uses the cash to offset his debts, and so on. Eventually the entire town has paid their debts and the cash is back in the hands of the innkeeper. At this point the businessman changes his mind and the deposit is refunded. The point being that an injection of cash would be a good thing.
I seem to recall that Paul Krugman originally told this story. But … I can’t find it anywhere. Krugman uses a story about a babysitting co-op to illustrate the liquidity trap.
So my question is: can anyone tell me who first told the story and were I can find it?
Many thanks.
Would this be the story:
http://moneyforums.citywire.co.uk/yaf_postst405_A-flawed-Greek-tragedy-joke—but-why.aspx
?
The debts have been eliminated from the perspective of the debtor, but they’ve also been eliminated as assets from the perspective of the creditor (including the innkeeper, if he gets the cash back at the end).
You could do the whole thing by assignment of debts without any cash being involved.
This is another Keynesian economists and the dog turds story, isn’t it?
P – thank you. That is the story.
That story I think it’s very old and has been rehashed a lot. I think it dates back to Keyee and depression era… As much as I want Krugman to be the issue who said it first.
If only we could create liquidity without any cost or unintended consequences.
That is what that story amounts to. Everyone is better off except for the innkeeper who is no worse off.
This is no better than arguing for debt jubilees.
reminds me of a puzzle by Henry Dudeney
Dudeney died in 1930. That link – made a nice mess of the webpage, didn’t it – is to Martin Gardner’s edition, published 1967.
This is really an example of sloppy reasoning.
There is no “need” for liquidity until the entire process completes and then the deposit is returned.
In aggregate, there is ample liquidity anyway without creating more liquidity by fiat.
Furthermore, the “need” for the liquidity is only temporary. The businessman either goes to another hotel or keeps his own money in the bank or does not use his company funds.
There is no need to supply more credit by fiat – the townsfolk can simply borrow off the businessmen or his intermediary.