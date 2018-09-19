Professor at large

Spartacus swore he would never do it again. He took an oath before his almighty that he would stop reading and listening to Peter Van Onselen. But like reformed drug addict at a dance party, Spartacus has dipped into the well again.
Writing in the Australian, in what he probably considers a defence of Tony Abbott, Van Onselen offers this:
True conservatives protect institutions, they don’t tear them down. They mitigate for the risks of climate change, rather than rail against the science. True conservatives defend freedoms from vile speech every bit as much as they seek to preserve from of speech.
Really. Do they Professor Van Onselen?
One only hopes that his students at Griffith and the Uni of WA have available a money back guarantee. But rather than writing his assessment of Van Onselen’s commentary, Spartacus has done a video review. Available here.
In case Prof. Van Oneselen is reading he should carefully investigate the scientific data. Which shows that CO2 climate sensitivity is far too low to represent a danger.
Firstly in the only validated global temperature dataset, from the AMSU satellites which are crosschecked against radiosonde balloon measurements, global temperature this year is below 2002 on average. Yet pCO2 has risen more than 10% in that time.
This week there’s news of a check of the climate models.
A Test of the Tropical 200-300 mb Warming Rate in Climate Models
In short they all run ‘way above reality, because they have too high climate sensitivity included in them. They’d do much better if they used a 2XCO2 below 1 C/doubling. But if they did that the budget would dry up because they’d have proved global warming is harmless.
I’m sure that Prof. Van Onselen can mathematically work out for himself why a 2XCO2 of 1 C/doubling or less is harmless.
You’re hot today, Sparty.
There isn’t a conservative bone in PVO’s body, otherwise he would have a better understanding of what it is. Sigh.
There are not enough words in the English language to describe this idiot savant.
Sacre bleu!
What is conservative about panicked actions about a perceived problem without working out how effective your actions would be to address it?
The idea that the cobbling of a highly power dependent society by making that power extremely expensive when a simple reflection on the matter would indicate basically no benefit from such an action is an indication of sheer blind panic and the last thing a true thinking conservative would do.
And it interesting that he speaks of mitigation and not prevention. Although mitigation has a broad range of meaning, maybe he is a great supporter of Lomborg then, and considers him a true conservative?
It’s also thrilling to see him wanting to reverse the Gay Marriage oxymoron as well.
Freedom from vile speech is entirely within one’s own control. Go and live in a cave.
More wrongology from the expert. Hanging around with Teh Project crew isn’t helping.
So if one of the risks of climate change is insufficient rain, then government should be issuing a lot of permits to build dams. Make the permit irrevocable (with big penalty payments for any change like they did with the carbon trading) and issue quick before the other guys take over.
Any true conservative would agree.
You are a true conservative, right??