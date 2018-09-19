Professor at large

Spartacus swore he would never do it again. He took an oath before his almighty that he would stop reading and listening to Peter Van Onselen. But like reformed drug addict at a dance party, Spartacus has dipped into the well again.

Writing in the Australian, in what he probably considers a defence of Tony Abbott, Van Onselen offers this:

True conservatives protect institutions, they don’t tear them down. They mitigate for the risks of climate change, rather than rail against the science. True conservatives defend freedoms from vile speech every bit as much as they seek to preserve from of speech.

Really. Do they Professor Van Onselen?

One only hopes that his students at Griffith and the Uni of WA have available a money back guarantee. But rather than writing his assessment of Van Onselen’s commentary, Spartacus has done a video review. Available here.

