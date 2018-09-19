Today’s news: nothing happened

I’m not sure I understand why it would matter even if it had happened, but in any case it is a certainly that nothing of the kind ever took place. And for any of you who ask, how can you know for sure, common sense cannot be counted as among your most important personal characteristics. Might as well accept the truth of alien abductions.

American politics remains the oddest place in the world. Donald Trump is a small dot of sanity in the midst of it all. It is his common sense and willingness to fight things out that makes him so formidable. Meanwhile….

The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching, and studying, the Democrats Playbook. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018