Today’s news: nothing happened

I’m not sure I understand why it would matter even if it had happened, but in any case it is a certainly that nothing of the kind ever took place. And for any of you who ask, how can you know for sure, common sense cannot be counted as among your most important personal characteristics. Might as well accept the truth of alien abductions.
American politics remains the oddest place in the world. Donald Trump is a small dot of sanity in the midst of it all. It is his common sense and willingness to fight things out that makes him so formidable. Meanwhile….
WILL SHE, WON’T SHE?
DEM FBI PLOY
FEINSTEIN FLUBS: CAN’T SAY EVERYTHING TRUTHFUL
SUPREME DRAMA INTENSIFIES...
'Other man in room' won't testify...
Senator Wants Men to 'Just Shut Up'...
Soros-Backed Activists Slip Cash to Protesters...
AND NOW THIS:
The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching, and studying, the Democrats Playbook.
Shocking. In a real court, it would be dismissed almost immediately.
There doesn’t appear to me a lot of upside for the woman. If Kavanaugh doesn’t get the gig then surely there’s a defamation case in there. Pretty sure the Dems would abandon her at that point.
One of the targets of this Dem hit, Sen. Susan Collins, has made an excellent suggestion:
Sen. Collins’s Good Idea
I won’t try to explain what Sen. Collins idea is, since it isn’t in copyable format. You can read it in the story. But it is totally fair. The above quote is Steven Hayward’s commentary on it. I agree – I think Ford will find zillions of convenient excuses to avoid scrutiny.
They need public questioning under oath of all parties involved and mentioned in the leaks.
Diane “I can’t say it’s all true” Feinstein
The Shoe Eshoo
The “reconstructed memories” psych counsellor
The “ex FBI agent” who carries around a lie detector and Devo wrote a song about
The letter writer and her various personalities and quantum friends who appear and reappear
Her husband who is lying off the medical record
Game over.
She’s a proven liar and Trump wins.
The thing is that the FBI has no jurisdiction in this case. It falls under Maryland law and thus she should have taken it to them. Obviously she has no idea who to contact about th allegations, which shows she has no understanding of the case and is extremely suspect.
Here is the text of Senator Collins’ letter.
When they start investigating the stories of the many female accusers of Bill Clinton we’ll know they’re serious about this stuff.
So, if it’s appropriate for the US Senate to interview the woman who is accusing the Supreme Court nominee of groping her, decades ago, is anyone calling for the Aussie Senate to interview the woman who accused the potential PM of raping her, decades ago?
Here’s a video clip from back in 2014:
The question is why are those named in this accusation (including Kavanaugh) not suing this Ford woman, Senator Feinstein, CNN and papers that published the accusation?
But then again, the Ford woman can always plead insanity.
Its all in the timing, and Blasey’s connection to Fusion GPS. And of course (((Fienstein))) and that implacable Zionist hostility to Trump.
Wonder how she will explain away the coincidence that Kavanaugh’s Mum (also a judge) made legal findings against Ford’s parents at that time (the early 80’s)?
I think it’s been done very carefully.
The accuser just sent a letter to Feinstein. Assuming it’s defamatory, she could still argue that the damages should be nominal since she only made the statement to one person. It seems she’s not doing any media, or any other public statements for which she might have serious levels of liability.
Feinstein will plead that she shouldn’t be liable because she’s only doing her job of properly scrutinising the candidate.
The media will have been careful to report only “Feinstein said”, “Blasey Ford claimed” etc., and in the context of a public figure like this they’re highly unlikely to have a problem.
What I find astounding about the way the Dems are handling this is they believe this improves their chances for the mid-terms. They take the electorate as fools at their peril.
Apparently, Ford has a new demand – she won’t appear before the Judiciary Committee until the FBI have investigated. Investigated what? It’s not in their jurisdiction – assault is a state issue, not a federal one. Questions remain about her whole account – I hope that she expects whoever investigates the claim will go equally hard on her as they might on Kavanaugh.
This whole thing is a major smear – whether Kavanaugh did something or not 36 years ago cannot be objectively determined. No-one is calling Ford a liar, as no-one is calling Kavanaugh a liar (not directly anyway). But they both can’t be telling the truth. Either Kavanaugh assaulted her, or he didn’t.
I find it astounding how the Dems are far more ready to accept Ford’s account (literally because she’s a woman and therefore should be believed) without any specific verifiable and objective evidence to support her claim (a date and venue would be a start) yet are quick to denounce Kavanaugh.
I think it’s a political stitch-up that the Dems cannot not be rewarded for in the mid-terms – they cannot be trusted with important matters such as justice.
Watching Tucker Carlson … apparently (according to a Dem Senator) it’s all the fault of men, who should “shut up” …. watch from 1:22
The left has lost any semblance of reality and objectivity.
The true seriousness of this can’t be overstated. If Kavanaugh isn’t successful, then it places every man in danger of being found guilty by nothing more than an accusation. Soon this will spread everywhere and the media will become fully accredited judge, jury and executioner.
The thing is that the FBI has no jurisdiction in this case.
With the FBI’s record of late, no wonder she wants them to investigate for her.
Well, you’re absolutely correct. This seems to have backfired miserably though.
Astounding, why? The US left and left generally are deranged, demented and depraved. Surely it’s no surprise the Dems would stoop this low and indeed lower.
It should be remembered that the Dems view Trump as their extinction event. They are fighting for their survival not just the Mid Terms. As Bannon says, if the Dems lose at the mid terms, Trump will roll through the 2020 elections and Dem destruction will be epic. Much of it by leftist internecine warfare. This is what it has come to for the Dems.
In terms of conviction, that may be true. However the FBI does investigate the background of senior Federal employees. I’m not sure to what level. It also conducts investigations for Congress.
The ulterior motive for getting Kavanaugh on the SC is to overturn Roe vs Wade.
https://theintercept.com/2018/09/14/facebook-weekly-standard-suppressed-a-story-about-brett-kavanaughs-opposition-to-roe-v-wade-were-republishing-it/
Seems that Kates really wants women to bear unwanted babies.
Really? You don’t think attempted assault/rape goes to character in a way that should impact on people being nominated for office?
I didn’t realize the Kings’ Fusiliers Corps were so enthusiastic about the killing of babies, Col. Berka.
Giggle.
They tried that one on Gorsuch too.
It’s an automatic response to any righty nominee, like Pavlov’s dog.
You have not been following this closely. It could never have happened. There isn’t even a need to attack her character or her credibility directly, only her shoddy claims.
A preponderance of inconsistencies:
1. The number of witnesses.
2. The number of parties to the event.
3. Who she came to the party with (her lawyer could not get this right).
4. How the Feinstein came into possession of her letter.
5. How if she was directly leaking; that the press got her details wrong in many ways.*
6. Where the event was, how she got there, how she got home, what age she was at the time*, who owned the house, the names of any parties other than anyone else who is famous for being an author or a judge & what month of the year it happened (let alone a date).
7. What the specifics of the event were.*
8. A total lack of corroboration on her behalf.
9. BK’s version of not happening totally corroborated.
10. Her husband recollected the name mentioned from six years ago. Not her memory.
11. No medical records for treatment at the time.
12. Her counsellor’s notes do not mention any details pointing to BK.
13. The therapy being of a dubious nature “reconstructive therapy” during couples therapy.
14. Regarding 4., another issue is how Eshoo was meant to be an errand girl for Ford.
15. Eshoo’s office “working on it” but the letter dated 30 July was written to Feinstein.
16. Coming out after the accusations were beefed up after pleading a desire to retain anonymity.*
17. Time spent leaking whilst getting details wrong and being “an active case” for her legislators.*
18. In light of months of leaking, her anon. identity was mischaracterised multiple times.*
I’m not commenting on whether it did or didn’t happen. I haven’t been following it closely enough to form a view.
I am commenting on Kates’ suggestion that EVEN IF IT WERE TRUE, it wouldn’t be an issue.
Oh and the irony, given the inconsistencies in Trump’s responses to Stormy Daniels, and in relation to the Trump Tower meeting etc etc. Do try and apply your tests equally across the board…
Which version of events though Felix? She was leaking to the press all along.