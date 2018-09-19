Today’s news: nothing happened

Posted on 11:03 am, September 19, 2018 by Steve Kates

I’m not sure I understand why it would matter even if it had happened, but in any case it is a certainly that nothing of the kind ever took place. And for any of you who ask, how can you know for sure, common sense cannot be counted as among your most important personal characteristics. Might as well accept the truth of alien abductions.

American politics remains the oddest place in the world. Donald Trump is a small dot of sanity in the midst of it all. It is his common sense and willingness to fight things out that makes him so formidable. Meanwhile….

WILL SHE, WON’T SHE?
DEM FBI PLOY
FEINSTEIN FLUBS: CAN’T SAY EVERYTHING TRUTHFUL

SUPREME DRAMA INTENSIFIES...
'Other man in room' won't testify...
Senator Wants Men to 'Just Shut Up'...
Soros-Backed Activists Slip Cash to Protesters... 

AND NOW THIS:

 

29 Responses to Today’s news: nothing happened

  1. .
    #2819735, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Feinstein blames GOP after Kavanaugh accuser stays mum, admits ‘I can’t say everything’s truthful’

    Shocking. In a real court, it would be dismissed almost immediately.

  2. Bazinga
    #2819737, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:09 am

    There doesn’t appear to me a lot of upside for the woman. If Kavanaugh doesn’t get the gig then surely there’s a defamation case in there. Pretty sure the Dems would abandon her at that point.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2819739, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:10 am

    One of the targets of this Dem hit, Sen. Susan Collins, has made an excellent suggestion:

    Sen. Collins’s Good Idea

    As of this writing there are reports that Prof. Ford is balking at testifying, or demanding certain conditions or limitations on the questioning, though with this fast-moving story and flood of incorrect or inaccurate information, it is hard to know what is really going on. But I have a hunch that if Sen. Collins’s proposal is embraced, Prof. Ford will withdraw from the hearing.

    I won’t try to explain what Sen. Collins idea is, since it isn’t in copyable format. You can read it in the story. But it is totally fair. The above quote is Steven Hayward’s commentary on it. I agree – I think Ford will find zillions of convenient excuses to avoid scrutiny.

  4. .
    #2819749, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:17 am

    They need public questioning under oath of all parties involved and mentioned in the leaks.

    Diane “I can’t say it’s all true” Feinstein
    The Shoe Eshoo
    The “reconstructed memories” psych counsellor
    The “ex FBI agent” who carries around a lie detector and Devo wrote a song about
    The letter writer and her various personalities and quantum friends who appear and reappear
    Her husband who is lying off the medical record

  5. Confused Old Misfit
    #2819756, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Joe Concha‏Verified account @JoeConchaTV 23m23 minutes ago
    Breaking on Kavanaugh: Christine Ford will not testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Monday per her lawyer on CNN. Will not appear at a public hearing without a thorough FBI investigation being completed.

    No appearance, no stopping Republicans from confirming Kavanaugh.

    Even Jim Acosta seems to understand this.

    Jim Acosta‏Verified account @Acosta 6h6 hours ago
    Jim Acosta Retweeted Jim Acosta
    Flake called me to apologize for missing the interview. He said he would support GOP push to move forward with Kavanaugh nomination if Ford does not appear at hearing. “I think we’ll have to move to the markup,” he said. “I hope she does (appear). I think she needs to be heard.”

    Game over.

  6. .
    #2819758, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:24 am

    She’s a proven liar and Trump wins.

  7. classical_hero
    #2819773, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:47 am

    The thing is that the FBI has no jurisdiction in this case. It falls under Maryland law and thus she should have taken it to them. Obviously she has no idea who to contact about th allegations, which shows she has no understanding of the case and is extremely suspect.

  8. pbw
    #2819775, posted on September 19, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Here is the text of Senator Collins’ letter.

    September 13, 2018

    The Honorable Chuck Grassley The Honorable Dianne Feinstein
    Chairman Ranking Member

    Committee on the Judiciary Committee on the Judiciary
    United States Senate United States Senate
    Washington, D.C. 20510 Washington, D.C. 20510

    Dear Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein:

    The allegations raised by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh are serious, and therefore, I appreciate that the Committee has invited Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to testify publicly and under oath before the Judiciary Committee.

    I respectfully recommend that you invite the attorneys retained by Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to pose questions during the hearing. Dr. Ford’s attorney would be permitted to question Judge Kavanaugh, and Judge Kavanaugh’s attorney would question Dr. Ford. Each would be permitted equal time to do so before Senators began their round of questions. Such an approach would provide more continuity, elicit the most information, and allow an in-depth examination of the allegations

    Thank you for your consideration of this proposal.

    Sincerely,

    Susan M. Collins
    United States Senator

  9. Chris M
    #2819838, posted on September 19, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    When they start investigating the stories of the many female accusers of Bill Clinton we’ll know they’re serious about this stuff.

  10. Bill Thompson
    #2819845, posted on September 19, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    So, if it’s appropriate for the US Senate to interview the woman who is accusing the Supreme Court nominee of groping her, decades ago, is anyone calling for the Aussie Senate to interview the woman who accused the potential PM of raping her, decades ago?

    Here’s a video clip from back in 2014:

    https://youtu.be/68YgVDitpao

  11. JohnL
    #2819852, posted on September 19, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    The question is why are those named in this accusation (including Kavanaugh) not suing this Ford woman, Senator Feinstein, CNN and papers that published the accusation?
    But then again, the Ford woman can always plead insanity.

  12. PB
    #2819885, posted on September 19, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Its all in the timing, and Blasey’s connection to Fusion GPS. And of course (((Fienstein))) and that implacable Zionist hostility to Trump.

  13. a happy little debunker
    #2819891, posted on September 19, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Wonder how she will explain away the coincidence that Kavanaugh’s Mum (also a judge) made legal findings against Ford’s parents at that time (the early 80’s)?

  14. Tim Neilson
    #2819911, posted on September 19, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    The question is why are those named in this accusation (including Kavanaugh) not suing this Ford woman, Senator Feinstein, CNN and papers that published the accusation?

    I think it’s been done very carefully.

    The accuser just sent a letter to Feinstein. Assuming it’s defamatory, she could still argue that the damages should be nominal since she only made the statement to one person. It seems she’s not doing any media, or any other public statements for which she might have serious levels of liability.

    Feinstein will plead that she shouldn’t be liable because she’s only doing her job of properly scrutinising the candidate.

    The media will have been careful to report only “Feinstein said”, “Blasey Ford claimed” etc., and in the context of a public figure like this they’re highly unlikely to have a problem.

  15. The BigBlueCat
    #2819926, posted on September 19, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    What I find astounding about the way the Dems are handling this is they believe this improves their chances for the mid-terms. They take the electorate as fools at their peril.

    Apparently, Ford has a new demand – she won’t appear before the Judiciary Committee until the FBI have investigated. Investigated what? It’s not in their jurisdiction – assault is a state issue, not a federal one. Questions remain about her whole account – I hope that she expects whoever investigates the claim will go equally hard on her as they might on Kavanaugh.

    This whole thing is a major smear – whether Kavanaugh did something or not 36 years ago cannot be objectively determined. No-one is calling Ford a liar, as no-one is calling Kavanaugh a liar (not directly anyway). But they both can’t be telling the truth. Either Kavanaugh assaulted her, or he didn’t.

    I find it astounding how the Dems are far more ready to accept Ford’s account (literally because she’s a woman and therefore should be believed) without any specific verifiable and objective evidence to support her claim (a date and venue would be a start) yet are quick to denounce Kavanaugh.

    I think it’s a political stitch-up that the Dems cannot not be rewarded for in the mid-terms – they cannot be trusted with important matters such as justice.

  16. The BigBlueCat
    #2819936, posted on September 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Watching Tucker Carlson … apparently (according to a Dem Senator) it’s all the fault of men, who should “shut up” …. watch from 1:22

    https://youtu.be/q17pMMv1suw

    The left has lost any semblance of reality and objectivity.

  17. bemused
    #2819945, posted on September 19, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    The true seriousness of this can’t be overstated. If Kavanaugh isn’t successful, then it places every man in danger of being found guilty by nothing more than an accusation. Soon this will spread everywhere and the media will become fully accredited judge, jury and executioner.

  18. Makka
    #2819971, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    The thing is that the FBI has no jurisdiction in this case.

    With the FBI’s record of late, no wonder she wants them to investigate for her.

  19. .
    #2819974, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    bemused
    #2819945, posted on September 19, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    The true seriousness of this can’t be overstated. If Kavanaugh isn’t successful, then it places every man in danger of being found guilty by nothing more than an accusation. Soon this will spread everywhere and the media will become fully accredited judge, jury and executioner.

    Well, you’re absolutely correct. This seems to have backfired miserably though.

  20. Makka
    #2819978, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    I find it astounding how the Dems are far more ready to accept Ford’s account (literally because she’s a woman and therefore should be believed) without any specific verifiable and objective evidence to support her claim (a date and venue would be a start) yet are quick to denounce Kavanaugh.

    Astounding, why? The US left and left generally are deranged, demented and depraved. Surely it’s no surprise the Dems would stoop this low and indeed lower.

    It should be remembered that the Dems view Trump as their extinction event. They are fighting for their survival not just the Mid Terms. As Bannon says, if the Dems lose at the mid terms, Trump will roll through the 2020 elections and Dem destruction will be epic. Much of it by leftist internecine warfare. This is what it has come to for the Dems.

  21. JC
    #2819983, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    The thing is that the FBI has no jurisdiction in this case.

    In terms of conviction, that may be true. However the FBI does investigate the background of senior Federal employees. I’m not sure to what level. It also conducts investigations for Congress.

  22. Colonel Crispin Berka, Kings' Fusiliers Corps.
    #2819988, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    The ulterior motive for getting Kavanaugh on the SC is to overturn Roe vs Wade.
    https://theintercept.com/2018/09/14/facebook-weekly-standard-suppressed-a-story-about-brett-kavanaughs-opposition-to-roe-v-wade-were-republishing-it/

    Seems that Kates really wants women to bear unwanted babies.

  23. FelixKruell
    #2819989, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I’m not sure I understand why it would matter even if it had happened

    Really? You don’t think attempted assault/rape goes to character in a way that should impact on people being nominated for office?

  24. Makka
    #2820001, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    I didn’t realize the Kings’ Fusiliers Corps were so enthusiastic about the killing of babies, Col. Berka.

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2820006, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    The ulterior motive for getting Kavanaugh on the SC is to overturn Roe vs Wade.

    Giggle.
    They tried that one on Gorsuch too.
    It’s an automatic response to any righty nominee, like Pavlov’s dog.

  26. .
    #2820011, posted on September 19, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Really? You don’t think attempted assault/rape goes to character in a way that should impact on people being nominated for office?

    You have not been following this closely. It could never have happened. There isn’t even a need to attack her character or her credibility directly, only her shoddy claims.

    A preponderance of inconsistencies:

    1. The number of witnesses.
    2. The number of parties to the event.
    3. Who she came to the party with (her lawyer could not get this right).
    4. How the Feinstein came into possession of her letter.
    5. How if she was directly leaking; that the press got her details wrong in many ways.*
    6. Where the event was, how she got there, how she got home, what age she was at the time*, who owned the house, the names of any parties other than anyone else who is famous for being an author or a judge & what month of the year it happened (let alone a date).
    7. What the specifics of the event were.*
    8. A total lack of corroboration on her behalf.
    9. BK’s version of not happening totally corroborated.
    10. Her husband recollected the name mentioned from six years ago. Not her memory.
    11. No medical records for treatment at the time.
    12. Her counsellor’s notes do not mention any details pointing to BK.
    13. The therapy being of a dubious nature “reconstructive therapy” during couples therapy.
    14. Regarding 4., another issue is how Eshoo was meant to be an errand girl for Ford.
    15. Eshoo’s office “working on it” but the letter dated 30 July was written to Feinstein.
    16. Coming out after the accusations were beefed up after pleading a desire to retain anonymity.*
    17. Time spent leaking whilst getting details wrong and being “an active case” for her legislators.*
    18. In light of months of leaking, her anon. identity was mischaracterised multiple times.*

  27. FelixKruell
    #2820024, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    You have not been following this closely. It could never have happened. There isn’t even a need to attack her character or her credibility directly, only her shoddy claims.

    I’m not commenting on whether it did or didn’t happen. I haven’t been following it closely enough to form a view.

    I am commenting on Kates’ suggestion that EVEN IF IT WERE TRUE, it wouldn’t be an issue.

  28. FelixKruell
    #2820026, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    A preponderance of inconsistencies:

    Oh and the irony, given the inconsistencies in Trump’s responses to Stormy Daniels, and in relation to the Trump Tower meeting etc etc. Do try and apply your tests equally across the board…

  29. .
    #2820027, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Which version of events though Felix? She was leaking to the press all along.

