What the ABC twitter account deleted

Posted on 5:17 pm, September 19, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

 

It was here.

  1. .
    #2820059, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Well, he did try to warn her to stop singing…

    SO STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM SAUDI ARABIA!

    ……WHORE!

  2. Nick
    #2820065, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Come to think of it, the Saudi model isn’t a bad one. We could have more female politicians, though they’d all have to wear sacks, walk behind their male counterparts and remain both quiet and obedient.

  3. gorgiasl
    #2820076, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    It is obvious in the build-up to the Wentworth by-election and the Federal Election to come that the ABC has embarked on a number of anti conservative campaigns:

    1 Treatment of women
    2 The slaughter of Turnbull by the Murdoch press, and
    3 We all love the ABC

  4. H B Bear
    #2820083, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Australia’s most trusted news source just had another Vitrioli moment. Are they up the duff but don’t know it?

  5. Elle
    #2820089, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    They all appear to shop at the same tea towel store.

  6. Makka
    #2820098, posted on September 19, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Watch the Libs do nothing about this blatant bias. Not a fkg peep.

  7. Rossini
    #2820125, posted on September 19, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    The Stupid forken Liberals even under a leadership change would be reluctant to do anything in relation to
    “our” ABC a threat to the country’s security, just like the so called Paris agreement.
    Talk about bull sh1t

  8. Rossini
    #2820131, posted on September 19, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Anyhow who gives a fork what they do in Saudi……they are not buying our coal …are they!

  9. Roger
    #2820135, posted on September 19, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    And yet they don’t have quotas.

  10. Bela Bartok
    #2820150, posted on September 19, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    How could you tell? Are the women’s moustaches slightly thinner?

  11. LGS
    #2820152, posted on September 19, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Are the ABC seriously suggesting that Australia use Saudi Arabia as role model?
    Then female pollies would have to wear sacks, be barred from driving, and not allowed to go around unaccompanied by male family members.

  12. Diogenes
    #2820156, posted on September 19, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    This line including “liberals troubles with women was trotted out by none other Chris Uhlmann on the nein news tonight

  13. Procrustes
    #2820159, posted on September 19, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    What’s the problem with that LGS? Arr, arr.

    Sinc – have you changed your mind about selling the ABC to its employees? Just bulldoze it, rip up the ground, pour in salt so nothing there regrows.

  14. NB
    #2820175, posted on September 19, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Getup management has the same number of women as the Red Army Choir. That’d be zero.

  15. Buccaneer
    #2820203, posted on September 19, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    If we take up the Saudi model does that mean they have to cut off the cl*tor!s too? Sea Patrol straight out then?

