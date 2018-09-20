Former Australian Prime Ministers Abroad

One has to admire the courage, the fortitude and the rhetorical ability of Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard and Malcolm Turnbull in travelling abroad, with their generous parlimentary pensions and drop guano from a foreign land.

The latest contribution is from Julia Gillard in the Financial Times in what is concurrently a grossly misleading yet honest account:

Apparently, in the mind of Julia Gillard, the thing non-Australians recognise best about Australia is koalas, kangaroos and her “mysogyiny speech”:

For many people Julia Gillard meets outside her home country, Australia seems to mean one thing in particular. “It becomes clear during the conversation that, apart from kangaroos and koalas, my speech is the only thing they associate with Australia,”

What with the 3 million YouTube views from a global population of what, 6 billion?

The speech has been viewed more than 3m times on YouTube and resonated with women — and men — not just in Australia but around the world.

But for all the crap about the honesty and spontenaity of the speech comes these 2 nuggets:

This was partly because of Ms Gillard’s delivery. Facing her adversary, she barely glances at her notes, and speaks forcefully. She delivers a series of rhetorical blows against Tony Abbott, then leader of the opposition and later prime minister, in which she details a range of sexist behaviour and comments by him. At first, many in the chamber try to laugh off the criticism but then look increasingly uncomfortable.

and

“Going into question time, sometimes you know it feels right,” she says during a recent visit to the Financial Times offices in London. “Walking in, I felt loose, I felt comfortable.”

Barely looked at her notes ad feeling loose and comfortable. Basically, a practiced and staged stunt. Hows that mysogyny. But some more honesty:

The speech had an effect, at home and abroad. Domestically, it did not save Ms Gillard’s political career. She stepped down as prime minister and leader of the Australian Labor party in June 2013, and left politics soon after. Internationally, aided by the connections she made as prime minister, it has opened doors and sparked new ideas.

So not only was it a pre-planned stunt, it was for the purpose of getting overseas jobs. You know like the $292 million (yes million) of tax payer funds Gillard gave to the Clinton Global Partnership for Education, an organisation where she somehow, miraculously wound up being chair. A role for which most likely these Australian tax dollars contribute to her salary and expenses.

One might say what a disgrace. But this is a former Labor Prime Minister and the 3 most recent Labor Prime Ministers, Rudd, Gillard and Turnbull, will most likely continue to criticise from a comfortable distance.

