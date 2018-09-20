ASIC has just released their Report 593 – Climate risk disclosure by Australia’s listed companies.
This report contains our (ASIC’s) key observations and findings from a surveillance project examining climate risk disclosure by listed companies in Australia. It sets out some high-level recommendations relating to the consideration and disclosure of climate risk.
ASIC Commission John Price also said:
‘Climate change is a foreseeable risk facing many listed companies in the Australian market in a range of different industries. Directors and officers of listed companies need to understand and continually reassess existing and emerging risks (including climate risk) that may affect the company’s business – for better or for worse.
‘Climate risk disclosure practices are still evolving, not only in Australia but also globally. We intend to monitor market prctice (sic) as it continues to evolve and develop in this area.’
If only ASIC undertook a surveillance project and wrote timely report on financial services company compliance and conduct. You know, the stuff currently being done by the Royal Commission.
Did ASIC ask them to estimate their risk associated with the climate scam finally collapsing?
I suspect a lot of companies are at extreme hazard should this occur.
Starting with wind energy producers and solar panel installers.
Icarus got burnt by the Sun, so will these fraudsters.
Slightly off point. There are reams of material on FS compliance; all copied from the same boilerplates as this material will be; all passed by the same members of the audit cartel, immune to real consequence (thanks to Howard’s Professional Standards liability caps).