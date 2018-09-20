ASIC has just released their Report 593 – Climate risk disclosure by Australia’s listed companies.

This report contains our (ASIC’s) key observations and findings from a surveillance project examining climate risk disclosure by listed companies in Australia. It sets out some high-level recommendations relating to the consideration and disclosure of climate risk.

ASIC Commission John Price also said:

‘Climate change is a foreseeable risk facing many listed companies in the Australian market in a range of different industries. Directors and officers of listed companies need to understand and continually reassess existing and emerging risks (including climate risk) that may affect the company’s business – for better or for worse.

‘Climate risk disclosure practices are still evolving, not only in Australia but also globally. We intend to monitor market prctice (sic) as it continues to evolve and develop in this area.’